A market study of the United States Virgin Islands usually mixes two kinds of collection. Snapshot runs capture listings, menus, and service prices across many sites in one pass. Follow-up checks revisit a short list of pages to see what changed since the last run.

Residential proxies for the territory support both patterns, and each project can use its own mix. Visitors there normally arrive over island networks such as Viya, so household traffic fits right in.

Rotating IPs for snapshot runs

Each request goes out on a different local address, which keeps broad collection moving when sites limit repeat visits.

Sticky IPs for follow-ups

Hold one address for up to 60 minutes when a page needs several steps, such as a quote form or a basket.

Billing runs per GB, so a quarterly study and a weekly tracker each cost what their traffic costs. For regional comparisons, our proxies across North America run from the same account.