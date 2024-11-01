Bislama is Vanuatu's national language, while English and French share official status with it. Prices on local sites appear in vatu, written VT or VUV.

Decodo's residential proxies give your test runs home connections in Vanuatu. Most requests resolve within 0.5s, and 99.92% of them succeed. QA teams use them for language checks, currency display tests, and ad placement reviews.

Local publishers

The Vanuatu Daily Post runs news in English alongside classifieds and job listings, a useful reference for local formats and ad slots.