Video: How to Add Proxies In Octoparse? | Proxy Integration Tutorial
Learn how to add proxies in Octoparse with a few easy steps. Follow this proxy integration tutorial and get your proxies working in no time.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is Octoparse?
Octoparse is your no-code tool for web scraping, which employs templates. The tool allows you to scrape public data, uses automatic IP rotation, and deals with anti-botting. Amplified by the AI algorithms, Octoparse quickly locates the data when you click on it.
About the author
Martin Ganchev
VP Enterprise Partnerships
Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.