VIDEO

Video: How to Add Proxies In Octoparse? | Proxy Integration Tutorial

Learn how to add proxies in Octoparse with a few easy steps. Follow this proxy integration tutorial and get your proxies working in no time.

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is Octoparse?

Octoparse is your no-code tool for web scraping, which employs templates. The tool allows you to scrape public data, uses automatic IP rotation, and deals with anti-botting. Amplified by the AI algorithms, Octoparse quickly locates the data when you click on it.

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

