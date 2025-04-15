Choose Decodo
Decodo is determined to provide easy-to-use data access solutions and proxy management tools for anyone. With us, you level the playing field against huge data hoarding companies, competitors and more technically-able companies.
Why Decodo
The product – data access solutions
Decodo gives users access to 125M+ unique IP addresses every month in 195+ locations, states and cities worldwide. Our products are easy to use with any software, automation script or web scraper.
Decodo offers a suite of free tools that help clients access data in any location around the world. The backbone of this platform are Decodo’s free proxy management solutions: an on-site dashboard, a public API, browser extensions and more. The platform prices access to residential, mobile, and datacenter proxies.
Our clients
Decodo is used by clients ranging from individuals to universities and Fortune’s 500 companies. Most of our clients can be defined by their need to access public data en masse, be it for data gathering (usually called web scraping), retail price comparison or market intelligence.
Unlike other proxy providers, Decodo gives clients access to any number of exit nodes, thus users are extremely unlikely to lose access to the data they need. With globally available IP addresses, Decodo ensures access to localized data for everyone.
Scale your marketing
As Decodo strives to create an environment for business growth, it is the go-to major proxy provider for startup founders and single-preneurs – people exploring new and experimental ways of making money by accessing data and goods.
As a major proxy provider Decodo prevents abuse on its network by blocking some servers targeted by fraudulent activity. No legal use case is prevented after a simple KYC process where a suspected fraudulent client provides information about their use case. Thanks to this, Decodo gains a lot of information about the newest and most unorthodox business cases.
Why customers use Decodo
Rotating proxies
Our rotating proxy network lets you switch to a new proxy without any effort, thanks to our advanced proxy rotation.
Any location
Access proxies only in your chosen location with over 195+ locations, including any city in the world and 50 US states.
Anonymous proxies
Stay safe and sound with our anonymous proxies. They never give away your real IP address or location.
Residential proxies
Use unique residential IP addresses of real mobile and desktop devices. Extremely low recaptcha rates and the highest success rates.
Backconnect proxies
Our residential backconnect proxy rotates to a new IP address for each connection or lets you use unlimited sticky IP sessions.
Datacenter proxies
US datacenter proxies for speed and scale. Datacenter proxies with 100 subnets.
No subnets
Residential proxies share no subnetwork, so are immune to bulk bans. Every residential IP address in our pool is unique!
IPv4
Use the best IPv4 addresses to access any target with ease! High value proxy pool.
HTTP(S)
Change to a new proxy for each HTTP/HTTPS request and profit from unlimited connections.
Unlimited threads
Use advanced rotation for every concurrent connection and use unlimited threads to scrape or automate anything.
Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy our proxies or scraping tools and get a refund within 14 days if you're not satisfied (terms apply).
Why customers use Decodo
Fastest residential proxies – now for less
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2,000 GB
$2.8
/GB
Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly
5,000 GB
$2.2
/GB
Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.