English is the official language, and the Falkland Islands pound sits at parity with sterling, with both accepted. Local sites quote prices in £.

Decodo's residential proxies route your monitoring through household connections in the Falkland Islands, with replies inside 0.5s and a 99.92% success rate. Teams use them for price tracking, assortment checks, and reviews of island advertising.

Local marketplace

Mercado, the Falklands online marketplace, lists multi-vendor offers in £, a direct source for local price tracking.