Regression tests after releases and targeted checks of ad placements make up most localization work for French Guiana. Each benefits from a different session setup, both run under one plan, and switching between them costs nothing in test code or configuration time.

Sticky sessions for full flows

Keep one IP for up to 60 minutes while a tester runs search, basket, and checkout in French.

Rotation for regression runs

Every automated page load gets a new residential IP, so suites finish without hitting rate limits.

Ad placements on local media

Check how campaigns appear on FranceGuyane.fr, which runs its own regional ad sales, from an IP inside the territory.

Payment