Solid Guyana Proxy IPs
Guyana is the only English-speaking country in South America, and its sites show local offers to domestic visitors. Guyana proxies let you browse those sites from residential IPs in Guyana and see what locals do.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Guyana proxy solution
Fast responses, accurate location, and help when something breaks: every Guyana request needs all 3. The features below cover them, along with a choice of HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.
Mask yourself with Guyana residential and mobile IPs
A site's response depends on where your request comes from. Send it through our residential proxies, and it arrives from a Guyanese home connection.
Guyana residential proxies
Sub-0.5s responses with a 99.92% success rate. Suited to ad verification, local price checks, and English-language SEO tracking.
Recognized as local
Local sites can't tell your checks apart from household traffic, so they return the pages and Guyana dollar prices that residents get.
Browse safely with our Guyana datacenter and ISP proxies
A campaign recheck needs one address, and a placement survey needs many. Guyana residential proxies let you set either pattern per job. The same account handles quick spot checks and wide surveys without extra configuration or a second subscription.
Sticky sessions
Hold a single Guyanese IP through each recheck. Results stay comparable from one view to the next, because the site sees the same visitor every time.
Rotating sessions
Spread repeat visits across many Guyana IPs. Each request looks like a new local visitor, which helps you avoid repeat-visit flags.
Protocol support
Connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 from browsers, scrapers, or verification tools, whichever your team already uses.
Payment options
- Pay per GB – charges are based on traffic volume
- 14-day money-back option – on eligible subscriptions
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Scale without limits with Guyana proxies
One campaign or every Guyana placement: both run on the same setup. As your checks grow, Guyana proxies add capacity without any changes to your existing tools or code.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
SOCKS5 or HTTP(S) – Guyana connections run on either.
Reliable infrastructure
Scheduled Guyana jobs stay on track every day at a 99.92% residential success rate.
Seamless integration
Your existing tools work with Guyana IPs as they are.
Precise geo-targeting
Targeting Guyana shows you the pages and ads local visitors get.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Opted-in owners are our only residential IP source.
Easy proxy management
Traffic totals sit in the dashboard, and the Chrome or Firefox add-on swaps Guyana IPs on demand.
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Each recheck runs on one sticky IP, while broad placement surveys rotate.
Blazing-fast performance
Guyana responses arrive within 0.5s on residential IPs.
24/7 tech support
Every Guyana project has 24/7 support from our team behind it.
How do Guyana proxies work?
Set up your Guyana IPs in 3 quick steps:
1. Begin with residential proxies – Sign up, then select a residential plan or the 3-day free trial in the dashboard.
2. Choose Guyana – In the Proxy setup tab, Guyana becomes your location, and from then on requests exit through IPs located there.
3. Review the local view – Connect your browser or tool and check English-language pages, ads, and prices in Guyana dollars as local visitors see them at home.
Common use cases for Guyana proxies
Location matters in more jobs than you might expect. All 6 common use cases for Guyana IPs appear below:
Access geo-restricted content
Offers and services reserved for Guyana open as they would for residents.
Web scraping and data collection
Build English-language datasets from public Guyana sites, including prices in Guyana dollars.
Ad verification
Every campaign aimed at Guyana should show the intended creative and offer – check it locally.
Social media management
From one Guyana IP, your brand can reply without repeated security prompts.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Check local listings and prices in Guyana dollars, plus your rankings in Guyana search.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Survey many placements on rotating Guyana IPs without tripping any repeat-visit flags.
Why you shouldn't use free proxies
Results gathered on a free Guyana proxy show what a crowded, possibly flagged IP sees, not what a real visitor sees. The operator might also record traffic, and you'll face these limitations:
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Guyana proxy server?
Guyana proxies are servers that relay your requests through IPs in Guyana. Websites then classify each visit as local and show English-language content, local offers, and prices in Guyana dollars. Buy proxies and choose residential IPs.
How do I get a Guyana proxy?
Open Decodo's dashboard after creating an account, and select residential proxies. In the Proxy setup tab, choose Guyana along with a session type, and the dashboard generates an endpoint. Copy it into your verification tool or browser, then run a single test request to check the Guyana location.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Guyana proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Guyana proxy address?
Sites locate a Guyana proxy address inside Guyana, so they serve the local version: English-language content, prices in Guyana dollars, and region-specific ads. Covering more of the continent? Browse our proxies across South America too.
Why shouldn't I use free Guyana proxies?
The usual free-proxy risks apply to Guyana proxies too: unknown operators, possible logging or code injection, and IPs that are slow or already flagged. Flagged IPs can also trigger different content from what real visitors get, which skews any check you run. Our list of vetted proxy providers is a safer place to start.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Guyana proxy providers?
A side-by-side test tells you more than any review. Send identical Guyana requests through each provider for a few days, then compare how many succeed, how fast they return, and how sessions behave. Decodo's 3-day free trial leaves room for that, and the money-back option runs for 14 days on eligible subscriptions.
What are dedicated Guyana proxies?
With a dedicated proxy, the IP is yours alone. In Guyana, Decodo provides residential proxies; a sticky session then keeps one IP active while a check runs.
Buy Fast Guyana Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Guyana proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option