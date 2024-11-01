A campaign recheck needs one address, and a placement survey needs many. Guyana residential proxies let you set either pattern per job. The same account handles quick spot checks and wide surveys without extra configuration or a second subscription.

Sticky sessions

Hold a single Guyanese IP through each recheck. Results stay comparable from one view to the next, because the site sees the same visitor every time.

Rotating sessions

Spread repeat visits across many Guyana IPs. Each request looks like a new local visitor, which helps you avoid repeat-visit flags.

Protocol support

Connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 from browsers, scrapers, or verification tools, whichever your team already uses.

Payment options