Solid Guyana Proxy IPs

Guyana is the only English-speaking country in South America, and its sites show local offers to domestic visitors. Guyana proxies let you browse those sites from residential IPs in Guyana and see what locals do.

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IPs

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100%

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Key features of our Guyana proxy solution

Fast responses, accurate location, and help when something breaks: every Guyana request needs all 3. The features below cover them, along with a choice of HTTP(S) or SOCKS5.

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Mask yourself with Guyana residential and mobile IPs

A site's response depends on where your request comes from. Send it through our residential proxies, and it arrives from a Guyanese home connection.

Guyana residential proxies

Sub-0.5s responses with a 99.92% success rate. Suited to ad verification, local price checks, and English-language SEO tracking.

Recognized as local

Local sites can't tell your checks apart from household traffic, so they return the pages and Guyana dollar prices that residents get.

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Browse safely with our Guyana datacenter and ISP proxies

A campaign recheck needs one address, and a placement survey needs many. Guyana residential proxies let you set either pattern per job. The same account handles quick spot checks and wide surveys without extra configuration or a second subscription.

Sticky sessions

Hold a single Guyanese IP through each recheck. Results stay comparable from one view to the next, because the site sees the same visitor every time.

Rotating sessions

Spread repeat visits across many Guyana IPs. Each request looks like a new local visitor, which helps you avoid repeat-visit flags.

Protocol support

Connect over HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 from browsers, scrapers, or verification tools, whichever your team already uses.

Payment options

  • Pay per GB – charges are based on traffic volume
  • 14-day money-back option – on eligible subscriptions
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Scale without limits with Guyana proxies

One campaign or every Guyana placement: both run on the same setup. As your checks grow, Guyana proxies add capacity without any changes to your existing tools or code.

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5

SOCKS5 or HTTP(S) – Guyana connections run on either.

Reliable infrastructure

Scheduled Guyana jobs stay on track every day at a 99.92% residential success rate.

Seamless integration

Your existing tools work with Guyana IPs as they are.

Precise geo-targeting

Targeting Guyana shows you the pages and ads local visitors get.

Ethically-sourced IPs

Opted-in owners are our only residential IP source.

Easy proxy management

Traffic totals sit in the dashboard, and the Chrome or Firefox add-on swaps Guyana IPs on demand.

Dedicated & rotating IPs

Each recheck runs on one sticky IP, while broad placement surveys rotate.

Blazing-fast performance

Guyana responses arrive within 0.5s on residential IPs.

24/7 tech support

Every Guyana project has 24/7 support from our team behind it.

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How do Guyana proxies work?

Set up your Guyana IPs in 3 quick steps:

1. Begin with residential proxies – Sign up, then select a residential plan or the 3-day free trial in the dashboard.

2. Choose Guyana – In the Proxy setup tab, Guyana becomes your location, and from then on requests exit through IPs located there.

3. Review the local view – Connect your browser or tool and check English-language pages, ads, and prices in Guyana dollars as local visitors see them at home.

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Common use cases for Guyana proxies

Location matters in more jobs than you might expect. All 6 common use cases for Guyana IPs appear below:

Access geo-restricted content

Offers and services reserved for Guyana open as they would for residents.

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Web scraping and data collection

Build English-language datasets from public Guyana sites, including prices in Guyana dollars.

Ad verification

Every campaign aimed at Guyana should show the intended creative and offer – check it locally.

Social media management

From one Guyana IP, your brand can reply without repeated security prompts.

eCommerce and SEO monitoring

Check local listings and prices in Guyana dollars, plus your rankings in Guyana search.

Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks

Survey many placements on rotating Guyana IPs without tripping any repeat-visit flags.

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Why you shouldn't use free proxies

Results gathered on a free Guyana proxy show what a crowded, possibly flagged IP sees, not what a real visitor sees. The operator might also record traffic, and you'll face these limitations:

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Why people choose Decodo

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

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Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

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RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

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Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Not sure which solution is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.

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Frequently asked questions

What is a Guyana proxy server?

Guyana proxies are servers that relay your requests through IPs in Guyana. Websites then classify each visit as local and show English-language content, local offers, and prices in Guyana dollars. Buy proxies and choose residential IPs.

How do I get a Guyana proxy?

Open Decodo's dashboard after creating an account, and select residential proxies. In the Proxy setup tab, choose Guyana along with a session type, and the dashboard generates an endpoint. Copy it into your verification tool or browser, then run a single test request to check the Guyana location.

How can I check my proxy?

To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Guyana proxy settings.

You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.

What is a Guyana proxy address?

Sites locate a Guyana proxy address inside Guyana, so they serve the local version: English-language content, prices in Guyana dollars, and region-specific ads. Covering more of the continent? Browse our proxies across South America too.

Why shouldn't I use free Guyana proxies?

The usual free-proxy risks apply to Guyana proxies too: unknown operators, possible logging or code injection, and IPs that are slow or already flagged. Flagged IPs can also trigger different content from what real visitors get, which skews any check you run. Our list of vetted proxy providers is a safer place to start.

Do you offer technical support?

Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.

What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?

Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.

Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.

Where can I find a detailed comparison of Guyana proxy providers?

A side-by-side test tells you more than any review. Send identical Guyana requests through each provider for a few days, then compare how many succeed, how fast they return, and how sessions behave. Decodo's 3-day free trial leaves room for that, and the money-back option runs for 14 days on eligible subscriptions.

What are dedicated Guyana proxies?

With a dedicated proxy, the IP is yours alone. In Guyana, Decodo provides residential proxies; a sticky session then keeps one IP active while a check runs.

Buy Fast Guyana Proxies

Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Guyana proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.

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