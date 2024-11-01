Buy premium Indian Proxies
Get instant access to premium Indian residential, datacenter, and mobile proxies with a 99.99% uptime guarantee. Perfect for geo-targeting, market research, eCommerce monitoring, and business intelligence across India's digital economy.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
99.94%
success rate
24/7
tech support
Advanced
targeting
Free
3-day trial
Fast & secure Indian proxies
Why use Indian proxies?
Bypass geo-blocks and collect data from India with high precision. Decodo's Indian proxies deliver fast, reliable access for scraping, automation, and testing across India's diverse digital landscape without restrictions.
- Access India-only websites and platforms (Flipkart, Hotstar, JioTV, Zomato).
- Gather accurate search results and pricing data from Indian eCommerce sites
- Run SEO tools with local Indian IPs across different states
- Conduct ad verification tasks across Indian regional markets
- Monitor WhatsApp Business performance in India's mobile-first economy
Choose your Indian proxy solution
Each Indian proxy type offers unique advantages for different use cases in India's complex digital landscape.
Indian residential proxies
Indian datacenter proxies
Indian mobile proxies
Best for
Market research on Indian platforms, accessing geo-restricted content like Hotstar/JioTV, and eCommerce monitoring across Flipkart/Amazon India.
High-volume scraping of Indian business directories, speed-critical tasks, and bulk data extraction from Indian websites.
WhatsApp Business automation, mobile app testing for the Indian market, social media automation across Indian platforms.
Features
Reliable IPs with high trust scores, city-level targeting across Indian metros, customizable 1-60 minute sessions.
Fastest speeds (<0.3s response time), unlimited traffic option, high concurrency, and most cost-effective for Indian market research.
Real 3G/4G/5G IPs from Jio/Airtel/Vi networks, various Indian locations, 99.94% success rate.
Pay for
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
GBs
Not sure which proxy type is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.
Features that make a difference
- Rotating and sticky sessions optimized for Indian platforms
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 protocols with Indian infrastructure
- Easy setup with extensive documentation for Indian markets
- Flexible subscription options
How do Indian proxies work?
Access India's digital ecosystem in just three simple steps.
Step #1: Choose an Indian proxy type
Choose from residential, datacenter, or mobile proxies based in India, each optimized for specific Indian platforms and use cases.
Step #2: Route your connection through an Indian IP
After setup, your traffic routes through authentic Indian IP addresses from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and other major cities.
Step #3: Access Indian data and websites seamlessly
Monitor eCommerce sites, track local search results, test apps, or automate social media – all with accurate, anonymous, location-specific Indian IPs.
The most popular use cases of Indian proxies
Unlock India's massive digital market with specialized proxies designed for its unique requirements.
eCommerce & market research
Monitor pricing across Flipkart, Amazon India, Myntra, and regional eCommerce platforms. Track competitor strategies, product availability, and market trends across India's diverse consumer segments.
Content access
Access India-exclusive content on Hotstar, JioTV, SonyLIV, and regional platforms. Research content strategies and monitor geo-restricted entertainment across Indian languages.
SEO and SERP tracking
Monitor search engine rankings across Indian cities and states. Track local search results in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and other regional languages for accurate SEO insights in India's multilingual market.
Social media management
Manage multiple Indian social media accounts, schedule posts from authentic Indian IPs, and monitor regional social media trends across platforms popular in India, such as WhatsApp Business, Instagram, and regional platforms.
Business Intelligence
Conduct competitor analysis across Indian markets, monitor regional pricing strategies, track product launches, and gather market intelligence across India's 28 states and 8 union territories.
App development and testing
Test mobile apps with Indian IPs, analyze user experience from different Indian cities, and access competitor apps to improve your offering for India's mobile-first market.
Flexible pricing for Indian proxy solutions
Choose from scalable pricing plans designed for India market expansion and operations. Every package provides full access to our complete range of Indian residential, datacenter, and mobile proxy networks across all major Indian cities and states.
3 GB
$3.75
/GB
Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly
10 GB
$0.6
/GB
Total:$6+ VAT billed monthly
2 GB
$7.5
$3.75
/GB
Total:$7.5+ VAT billed monthly
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Industry-leading 24/7 tech support
Your success with Indian proxies is our priority. Our dedicated technical team provides comprehensive support whenever you need it to ensure smooth implementation and optimal performance for your operations in India.
- Instant support. Connect with our specialists through LiveChat or direct email.
- Self-service resources. Access quick start guides, video tutorials, and API documentation.
- Enterprise support. Get dedicated account management and priority assistance for your business.
Our experienced team ensures you maximize the value of your Indian proxy investment at every stage of your market entry journey – from initial setup to advanced optimization for India's unique digital landscape.
Trusted by:
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is an Indian proxy IP address?
An Indian proxy routes your internet traffic through a server located in India. Any website you visit sees an authentic Indian IP address, not your real location. This allows you to appear as if you're browsing from India, which is ideal for accessing India-specific content, bypassing geo-restrictions, or conducting market research within India’s digital landscape.
What is the best proxy server for India?
The best Indian proxy type depends on your project’s specific requirements. Here’s a short summary of what use case each type is best for:
- Residential proxies – genuine IP addresses from real Indian users for maximum anonymity and reliable access to consumer platforms
- Mobile proxies – authentic cellular IPs from Indian carriers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi, ideal for mobile-specific tasks, testing, and sophisticated anti-bot bypassing
- Datacenter proxies – fast, affordable proxies optimized for high-volume data extraction and price monitoring
How much does an Indian proxy cost?
Pricing for Indian proxies varies based on proxy type:
- Residential proxies from $2/GB
- Mobile proxies from $2.25/GB
- Datacenter proxies from $0.020/IP
Can I target specific Indian cities?
Yes, you can target specific Indian cities with Decodo’s proxies. We provide precise city-level targeting across major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, and other locations.
Are Indian proxies legal and safe to use?
Yes, our Indian proxies are 100% legal and ethically sourced from consenting users. We comply with Indian data protection regulations and maintain strict privacy standards. It’s also important for users to be mindful of how they use proxies, so we recommend always reviewing a website’s terms of service for compliance.
Can I access Indian mobile networks?
Yes, you can access Indian mobile networks with Decodo’s mobile proxies. Our Indian mobile proxies provide authentic IPs from major Indian carriers, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi – they make testing mobile apps and accessing mobile-specific content in India possible and efficient.
Do you offer Indian proxies for WhatsApp Business?
Yes, our Indian mobile and residential proxies are perfect for WhatsApp Business automation, social media management, and accessing India's mobile-first digital ecosystem.
How quickly can I get started with Indian proxies?
You can get started in just minutes! Start by choosing your proxy plan, configure your access credentials, and follow our easy setup guides to immediately begin your web data project.
Do you offer a free trial for Indian proxies?
Yes! Try our Indian proxies risk-free with a 3-day free trial (terms apply) and 100MB of data to experience the performance before fully committing.
What Indian platforms work best with Decodo’s proxies?
Our proxies provide exceptional performance with major Indian platforms, including Flipkart, Amazon India, Hotstar, JioTV, WhatsApp Business, and various regional eCommerce and streaming services.
Highest Quality Indian Proxies
Join 85K+ users already using Decodo's award-winning proxy network to access India's massive digital market.
14-day money-back option