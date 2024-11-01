Access India's digital ecosystem in just three simple steps.

Step #1: Choose an Indian proxy type

Choose from residential, datacenter, or mobile proxies based in India, each optimized for specific Indian platforms and use cases.

Step #2: Route your connection through an Indian IP

After setup, your traffic routes through authentic Indian IP addresses from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and other major cities.

Step #3: Access Indian data and websites seamlessly

Monitor eCommerce sites, track local search results, test apps, or automate social media – all with accurate, anonymous, location-specific Indian IPs.