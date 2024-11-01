No-Fuss Paraguay Proxy Servers
Paraguayan retailers price in guaraníes, shown with the ₲ sign on sites such as Casa Rica, and tune offers for local shoppers. A Paraguay proxy gives your price tracker household IPs in the country, so collected figures match the local shelf.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Paraguay proxy solution
Guaraní price data only holds up when it's collected locally. These features handle that: residential IPs in Paraguay, country targeting, HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support, and 24/7 assistance.
Mask yourself with Paraguay residential and mobile IPs
Spanish and Guaraní are both official in Paraguay, and retailers price everything in guaraníes. Decodo's residential proxies let your monitoring tools load Paraguayan stores from household connections inside the country.
Paraguay residential proxies
Responses arrive in under 0.5s with a 99.92% success rate, so scheduled price runs finish on time.
What teams track
- Grocery prices and promotions on stores such as Casa Rica
- Competitor price changes across categories
- Spanish and Guaraní search results, with ABC Color's Guaraní-language section as a benchmark
Browse safely with our Paraguay datacenter and ISP proxies
Two jobs usually run side by side when you monitor prices in Paraguay. Catalog crawls capture thousands of product prices on a schedule. Basket checks follow a single session through cart and delivery steps to record the final guaraní total. Residential IPs in Paraguay run both:
- Rotating sessions – fresh IPs on every request keep big catalog crawls moving
- Sticky sessions – one IP for up to 60 minutes holds a basket together
- HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 – plug into price trackers and scrapers as they are
- Pay per GB – costs scale with how much you crawl
Search tracking can share the pool. Run Spanish and Guaraní keyword checks from the same account to see which stores rank for the products you monitor, and how that changes when prices move.
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How do Paraguay proxies work?
Paraguay price tracking takes 3 steps, and setup takes minutes, not days:
1. Get residential IPs – Create your Decodo login, add residential proxies, or test with the 3-day free trial.
2. Choose Paraguay – In the Proxy setup tab, set Paraguay, and your crawler's requests exit through local IPs.
3. Track guaraní prices – Hook your price tracker up to the endpoint and record prices, promotions, and stock as Paraguayan shoppers see them. Covering more of the continent? Add proxies across South America.
Common use cases for Paraguay proxies
Paraguay proxies unlock a wide range of opportunities, helping individuals and businesses access restricted content, gather data, and operate securely online. Here are some of the most popular ways Paraguay proxies are used.
Access geo-restricted content
Browse Paraguay-only websites, watch media, and unlock region-locked online services.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather large-scale data from Paraguay -based sites like Amazon or eBay for market research, pricing, and business intelligence.
Ad verification
Check how ads appear to Paraguay audiences, monitor for fraud, and ensure accurate ad targeting.
Social media management
Safely manage multiple Paraguay social media accounts without getting flagged or blocked.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track product listings, prices, and search results as they appear to people in the Paraguay.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Maintain uninterrupted access to Paraguay platforms by rotating your IP and avoiding detection.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
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Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
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Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
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Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Paraguay proxy server?
Requests leave through a Paraguayan IP when you connect via a Paraguay proxy server, so websites show local content, guaraní prices, and local promotions. Buy a residential proxy plan to get started.
How do I get a Paraguay proxy?
It takes a few clicks in Decodo's dashboard after you register. Pick residential proxies and choose Paraguay under Proxy setup; rotation suits catalog crawls, while sticky sessions suit basket checks. Point your monitoring setup at the endpoint and verify one request's location before the first crawl.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Paraguay proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Paraguay proxy address?
Paraguayan stores and search engines read a Paraguay proxy address as local, since it geolocates to the country. They return guaraní prices, Spanish or Guaraní pages, and the promotions running that week for local shoppers.
Why shouldn't I use free Paraguay proxies?
A price tracker is only as reliable as its IPs, and free proxies are the weakest link. Shared addresses get blocked by retailers, unknown operators can read or change requests, and slow servers time out mid-crawl. See our ranking of proxy providers for options that hold up under daily crawls and long runs.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Paraguay proxy providers?
Compare providers on the data you need: completed requests, accurate guaraní prices, and stable baskets. Run the same Paraguay crawl through each one for several days. Decodo's 3-day free trial is long enough to see how its residential IPs perform.
What are dedicated Paraguay proxies?
If only you can use an IP, the proxy counts as dedicated. In Paraguay, Decodo provides residential proxies, with sticky sessions that hold one IP for up to 60 minutes.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast Paraguay Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Paraguay proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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