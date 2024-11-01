Modern Peru Proxy Servers
Peruvian retailers publish prices in soles, marked S/, and run promotions aimed at local shoppers. A Peru proxy routes your price tracker's requests over home connections inside Peru, so stored figures match what shoppers there see.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Key features of our Peru proxy solution
Reliable sol price data starts with a Peruvian connection. These features provide one: residential IPs, country targeting, HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 support, and a team that picks up 24/7.
Mask yourself with Peru residential and mobile IPs
Spanish is Peru's main official language, with Quechua and Aymara official where they predominate. Decodo's residential proxies give your monitoring tools household connections across Peru, so stores serve their domestic pages.
Peru residential proxies
Most requests complete within 0.5s at a 99.92% success rate. Teams rely on them for daily price checks, promotion audits, and demand studies.
Local sources
Plaza Vea lists groceries and electronics with S/ prices, and Urbania covers property listings across the country.
Browse safely with our Peru datacenter and ISP proxies
Large catalogs and fast-moving promotions make price monitoring in Peru demanding, so one session type rarely fits every job. Set it per task instead, from the same dashboard, and change it whenever a retailer changes its site.
Session control
- Rotating – every request lands on a different Peruvian IP while you crawl full catalogs
- Sticky – one IP for up to 60 minutes as a basket moves through delivery options
- HTTP(S) or SOCKS5 – compatible with the scrapers you already run
Market research can use the same pool. Property listings on portals such as Urbania add a second data stream when you study local demand, and regional benchmarks are one step away with our South America proxies.
Billing
- Pay per GB – costs follow crawl volume
- 3-day free trial – run a full price cycle before you pay
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How do Peru proxies work?
Your Peru price tracker can run on local IPs after 3 steps, and the scripts you already use stay unchanged:
1. Start on residential IPs – Register at Decodo and turn on residential proxies, or try the 3-day free trial first.
2. Target Peru – In the Proxy setup tab, select Peru, and from then on every crawl goes out on a Peruvian IP.
3. Capture prices – Wire the endpoint into your tracker and pull S/ prices, discounts, and availability as Peruvian shoppers see them every day.
Common use cases for Peru proxies
Peru proxies unlock a wide range of opportunities, helping individuals and businesses access restricted content, gather data, and operate securely online. Here are some of the most popular ways Peru proxies are used.
Access geo-restricted content
Browse Peru-only websites, watch media, and unlock region-locked online services.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather large-scale data from Peru -based sites like Amazon or eBay for market research, pricing, and business intelligence.
Ad verification
Check how ads appear to Peru audiences, monitor for fraud, and ensure accurate ad targeting.
Social media management
Safely manage multiple Peru social media accounts without getting flagged or blocked.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track product listings, prices, and search results as they appear to people in the Peru.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Maintain uninterrupted access to Peru platforms by rotating your IP and avoiding detection.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a Peru proxy server?
A server in Peru that relays your requests from a Peruvian IP: that's a Peru proxy. Websites respond with Spanish pages and S/ prices meant for local shoppers. Compare Decodo's proxy plans to get residential coverage.
How do I get a Peru proxy?
Start by registering with Decodo, then open the dashboard and choose residential proxies. Select Peru in Proxy setup and choose rotation for catalog crawls or sticky sessions for baskets. Link that endpoint with your scraper or price tool and test a single request before the first full run.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected Peru proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a Peru proxy address?
Geolocation services file every Peru proxy address under Peru, so retailers and search engines respond with S/ prices, Spanish pages, and promotions for local buyers. That's the version your price data should reflect, week after week.
Why shouldn't I use free Peru proxies?
Free proxies are a false economy for price tracking. Retailers block shared IPs quickly, crawls stall halfway, and unknown operators can log or change what passes through. You lose more in missing data than you save on fees, and the gaps are hard to backfill later. Our comparison of leading proxy services lists stronger choices.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it's harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of Peru proxy providers?
Three numbers matter most: success rate on your target stores, response time, and price accuracy versus a local browser. Measure them for each Peru provider over a few days. Decodo's 3-day free trial is built for exactly that kind of test.
What are dedicated Peru proxies?
Dedicated describes an IP set aside for you alone. Peru runs on Decodo's residential proxies, and sticky sessions hold a single local IP for up to 60 minutes.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast Peru Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter Peru proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
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