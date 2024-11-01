Spanish is Peru's main official language, with Quechua and Aymara official where they predominate. Decodo's residential proxies give your monitoring tools household connections across Peru, so stores serve their domestic pages.

Peru residential proxies

Most requests complete within 0.5s at a 99.92% success rate. Teams rely on them for daily price checks, promotion audits, and demand studies.

Local sources

Plaza Vea lists groceries and electronics with S/ prices, and Urbania covers property listings across the country.