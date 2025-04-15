Proxies for Web Browsing
What is a web browsing proxy?
A web browser proxy is a server that acts as a middleman between your device and the websites you visit.
Enhanced anonymity & security
Protect your identity and personal data by masking your IP and encrypting your browsing activity.
Geo-restriction bypass
Access geo-restricted content effortlessly to enjoy a boundless online experience.
Faster browsing
Experience quicker load times and improved web performance for smoother browsing.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Use proxies that support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols for reliable and secure internet connections.
Top-notch performance
Get 99.99% uptime, <0.3s average response time, and the best download speed retention in the market.
Locations worldwide
Access content from different regions around the world easily, securely, and with complete privacy.
Seamless integration
Integrate proxies into major automation tools or software like traffic bots, web crawlers, and more.
Rotating & sticky sessions
Try rotating proxies and get a fresh IP address with every connection without the need to reset or set up proxy lists.
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Manage projects of any size with unlimited concurrent sessions and threads for unmatched flexibility.
Pay per GB
Pay per IP
Dedicated
Type
Shared
Shared
Dedicated
Payment
Traffic (bandwidth)
Number of shared IPs and traffic (bandwidth)
Number of dedicated IPs
Use cases
- Price comparison
- Market intelligence
- Ad verification
- SEO
- Cyber & brand security
- Multi-accounting
- Social media intelligence
- Entertainment & browsing
- eCommerce marketplaces
- Cyber & brand security
- Ad verification
- Multi-accounting
and more!
Locations
US, Netherlands, Romania, Germany, UK
Israel, Italy, Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Australia, United States, Canada, India, Japan
The US
Protocols
HTTP(S)
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
HTTP & SOCKS5
50 GB
$0.6
/GB
Total:$30 + VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$0.55
/GB
Total:$55 + VAT billed monthly
300 GB
$0.53
/GB
Total:$160 + VAT billed monthly
1000 GB
$0.5
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
2000 GB
$0.48
/GB
Total:$950 + VAT billed monthly
3000 GB
$0.47
/GB
Total:$1413 + VAT billed monthly
4000 GB
$0.47
/GB
Total:$1884 + VAT billed monthly
100 IPs
$0.035
/IP
Total:$3.5 + VAT billed monthly
200 IPs
$0.033
/IP
Total:$6.6 + VAT billed monthly
500 IPs
$0.031
/IP
Total:$15.7 + VAT billed monthly
3 IPs
$2.5
/GB
Total:$75 +VAT billed monthly
3 IPs
$2.5
/IP
Total:$7.5 + VAT billed monthly
20 IPs
$2.0
/IP
Total:$40 + VAT billed monthly
50 IPs
$1.9
/IP
Total:$95 + VAT billed monthly
200 IPs
$1.6
/IP
Total:$320 + VAT billed monthly
3 IPs
$3.13
/IP
Total:$9.39 + VAT billed monthly
20 IPs
$2.5
/GB
Total:$50 + VAT billed monthly
50 IPs
$2.38
/GB
Total:$119 + VAT billed monthly
200 IPs
$2.0
/GB
Total:$400 + VAT billed monthly
500K+ IPs
99.99% uptime
US and EU locations
<0.3s response time
Rotating & static IPs
Unlimited connections and threads
Frequently asked questions
How to disable browser proxy settings?
To disable browser proxy settings, go to your browser's settings menu and look for the network or proxy settings section. From there, select the option to turn off the proxy or set it to "No Proxy."
How does a browser use a proxy?
Browsers use proxies by connecting directly to the proxy server, which then connects to another server or website on their behalf. The external server sends back information to the proxy server, which then forwards it to the browser. This way, the browser doesn’t reveal its real IP address unless a transparent proxy is used.
How to use two proxies on the same browser?
To use two proxies on the same browser, you can set up one proxy in the browser’s network settings and use an extension or add-on to configure the second proxy. Alternatively, use a proxy management tool that allows you to switch between multiple proxies seamlessly within the browser.
How to change or disable proxy settings in Chrome browser?
You can find all the information about proxy settings in the Chrome browser in our documentation.
How to set up a proxy in the Android browser?
Android browsers rely on the device's system settings for proxy configuration. If you're using Chrome, refer to our Chrome settings guide. Additionally, check the proxy settings in your Android device.
How to configure the Tor browser for a proxy?
Using a proxy with the Tor browser is generally unnecessary because Tor already provides a high level of anonymity. In fact, configuring a proxy with Tor can compromise your privacy and security. It's best to use Tor without additional proxies to maintain optimal anonymity.
