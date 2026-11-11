TL;DR

AI traffic to US retail sites is set to rise 130% this holiday season

Only 1 in 16 Black Friday 2025 prices was a new 90-day low

7 in 10 prices lasted less than a day, so daily price checks miss most moves

1 in 10 products drove 2 in 3 of all price changes in 2026

AI shoppers arrive this Black Friday

AI tools will sit between shoppers and retailers at this scale for the first time.

Adobe forecasts a 130% rise in AI traffic to US retail sites this holiday season. On Black Friday alone, AI traffic is set to nearly double, up 95%. In Adobe's survey of 5,000 consumers, 77% of AI users felt more confident in their purchase.

Salesforce reported that AI and agents influenced 1 in 5 global Cyber Week orders in 2025. That came to $67B in sales.

These tools are built to compare. A shopper can ask an AI assistant if a Black Friday price is a real deal. The answer takes seconds.

What an AI agent would have said last Black Friday

Decodo ran last year's Black Friday prices through a price-history check.

Decodo collected prices six times a day with its Web Data API. It compared each product's lowest Black Friday weekend price with the previous 90 days. That's the same check an AI shopping agent can run on any product page.

The results were blunt:

Only 1 in 16 Black Friday prices was a new 90-day low

4 in 10 products had sold for less at some point in the previous 90 days

2 in 3 Black Friday prices were no lower than the product's typical price

The verdict changes by category. An AI agent would have flagged 3 in 4 Home and DIY prices as no deal. The same was true for grocery and beauty. Electronics did best, with 4 in 10 prices flagged. Last year, nearly 2 in 3 electronics got a real Black Friday discount.

Grocery stood out for another reason. Not one tracked grocery product hit a new 90-day low on Black Friday.

A patient AI agent saves more

AI agents can watch prices for weeks and buy at the best moment.

Decodo tested that approach on last year's data. It compared each product's Black Friday price with its lowest price from October through December. On 4 in 10 products, the lowest price beat Black Friday by 5% or more. On average, the extra saving was 11%.

Fashion and grocery gave patient buyers the most room. Fashion prices dropped another 14% on average outside Black Friday weekend. Grocery prices dropped another 13%.

Pricing algorithms will meet shopping algorithms

Retailers use their own algorithms to set prices, and they run at very different speeds.