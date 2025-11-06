US dominance in raw numbers

Before comparing strategies, it helps to understand the sheer difference in volume between these 2 regions.

The United States alone recorded 542,946 price changes in 2025, more than all Asian countries in the index combined. India logged 54,353 changes, South Korea 41,933, China 35,456, and Singapore 24,357. Added together, the 4 largest Asian markets in the index total roughly 156,099 price changes, which is less than a third of the US figure.

This gap reflects several factors. The US eCommerce market is more consolidated around a handful of massive platforms, each of which tracks and adjusts prices across millions of SKUs. Amazon alone accounted for 116,509 price changes, which already exceeds any single Asian country’s total. Walmart added another 68,926 changes. These two platforms together drove more pricing activity than the entire Asian dataset.

That said, raw volume alone does not tell the full story. Asia’s lower total reflects a different market structure, not a less dynamic one. Many Asian markets operate through fragmented ecosystems of niche platforms, social commerce apps, and region-specific marketplaces that were outside the scope of this index. AliExpress, the largest Asia-linked platform in the dataset, recorded 46,462 price changes with a 91.70% deep drop rate, signaling that when Asian platforms do reprice, they do it with conviction.

Two different pricing rhythms

The most striking difference between the US and Asia is how they handle the tempo of price changes.

North America recorded the highest volatility of any region at 55.3%, compared to Asia’s 45.4%. This means that more than half of all pricing activity in the US market involved significant swings, where prices moved meaningfully rather than adjusting by small increments. In Asia, fewer than half of all changes qualified as highly volatile.

This difference in volatility has real-world implications. For US consumers, prices on major platforms can shift multiple times in a single day. Amazon’s 0% stability and 0% silence scores confirm that prices on the platform are in constant motion, with no quiet periods and no products sitting at a fixed price for any meaningful duration. Walmart shows slightly more restraint with 8.30% stability and silence, but remains highly dynamic.

Asian markets, on the other hand, tend to hold prices steady for longer periods before making sharper adjustments. Asia’s change silence rate is 55.8%, the highest of any region and nearly 10 percentage points above North America’s 46.7%. This suggests a “hold and strike” approach: Asian retailers keep prices stable to build consumer trust and predictability, then deploy aggressive markdowns during targeted promotional windows.