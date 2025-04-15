New Web Scraping API: One API for All Your Scraping Needs

Why we unified our Scraping APIs

Previously, our scraping solutions were divided into separate APIs for different targets. While this gave flexibility, it also introduced friction. From struggling to determine which API best suited users’ needs.

Managing multiple subscriptions added further complexity, as users scraping different targets had to juggle separate plans. This not only created inefficiencies but also increased costs for those needing access to multiple scraping targets.

With the new Web Scraping API, everything is simplified – one API, one subscription, and all targets available in one place.

Two plans for the highest flexibility

We know different scraping needs require different solutions. That’s why we offer two different subscriptions for our Web Scraping API.

Core plan – affordable and efficient

For users who need streamlined, cost-effective data collection, the Core plan offers:

Essential scraping capabilities – handles proxies, browsers, and anti-bot bypassing for seamless extraction.

HTML output – raw data delivered without unnecessary processing.

Global geo-targeting – data collected from key locations to enhance your insights.

Budget-friendly pricing – from just $0.08 per 1K requests for high-volume, essential scraping.

Advanced plan – more features and power

For users who require customization, automation, and premium scraping features, the Advanced plan includes: