New Web Scraping API: One API for All Your Scraping Needs

Web scraping should be simple. Yet, choosing the right solution often feels like a challenge – different APIs for different targets, multiple subscriptions, and unnecessary complexity. That’s why we’re introducing a more convenient way to collect data from various targets – our four scraping APIs are becoming one, more powerful than ever, Web Scraping API. Now, you can collect data from all targets – eCommerce, SERPs, social media, and web, with one unified API.
Apr 07, 2025
Why we unified our Scraping APIs
Previously, our scraping solutions were divided into separate APIs for different targets. While this gave flexibility, it also introduced friction. From struggling to determine which API best suited users’ needs.
Managing multiple subscriptions added further complexity, as users scraping different targets had to juggle separate plans. This not only created inefficiencies but also increased costs for those needing access to multiple scraping targets.
With the new Web Scraping API, everything is simplified – one API, one subscription, and all targets available in one place.
Two plans for the highest flexibility
We know different scraping needs require different solutions. That’s why we offer two different subscriptions for our Web Scraping API.
Core plan – affordable and efficient
For users who need streamlined, cost-effective data collection, the Core plan offers:
- Essential scraping capabilities – handles proxies, browsers, and anti-bot bypassing for seamless extraction.
- HTML output – raw data delivered without unnecessary processing.
- Global geo-targeting – data collected from key locations to enhance your insights.
- Budget-friendly pricing – from just $0.08 per 1K requests for high-volume, essential scraping.
Advanced plan – more features and power
For users who require customization, automation, and premium scraping features, the Advanced plan includes:
- Pre-built templates & dedicated parsers – structured data available instantly at your fingertips.
- Advanced geo-targeting – global location coverage for your data collection needs.
- Multiple data formats – results in HTML, JSON, and CSV.
- Task scheduling & integrations – automated data extraction and connection with third-party tools.
- Premium proxy pool – higher success rates for even the most complex websites.
How Web Scraping API compares to our previous scrapers
Explore our scraping line offerings and pick what suits you best – from Core to Advanced solutions – we've got you covered.
Feature
Web Scraping API (Core)
Web Scraping API (Advanced)
Previous APIs
All targets in one API
(separate APIs)
Pricing model
Request-based
Request-based
Request-based
Pre-built templates
Limited
Proxy management
JavaScript rendering
Limited
Output formats
HTML
HTML, JSON, CSV
Varies
Task scheduling
Limited
Why you’ll love the new Web Scraping API
We’re dedicated to making your web data collection experience even more convenient. And with the universal Web Scraping API, you’ll collect real-time information from the most advanced targets even better:
- Simplicity – no more decision fatigue, just one API for all targets.
- Cost-efficiency – the most value for your data collection needs with one subscription covering all use cases.
- Scalability – easily switch between Core and Advanced plans as your needs grow.
- Customization – fine-tune scraping settings with templates and custom parameters like headers and fingerprints.
- Free trial – test it out with a 7-day free trial before committing.
Our new and improved Web Scraping API is available now. Whether you’re looking for cost-effective essential scraping or an advanced, high-performance solution, this API has you covered.
