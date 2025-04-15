How Promoters use Soundcloud Proxy to Get Unlimited Plays

Soundcloud is a perfect site for music enthusiasts and creatives. Too bad it, like so many social media sites, is dominated by the fortunate few. If you want to make your name known on Soundcloud, you have to use Soundcloud promotion agency, a tool like SCPlanner or create your own Soundcloud like bot with a rotating Soundcloud proxy service.

Thousands of artists reach an avid listener base through Soundcloud, but getting on their radar is not something that you can easily do in an oversaturated music market. If you’ve ever wondered how Soundcloud promotion works and what superstar Soundcloud promoters do, read on and get your mind blown, because you could be doing this right now.