Video: How to Set up Proxies in AdsPower Anti-detect Browser
Let's learn how to set up our awesome proxies in AdsPower. This step-by-step AdsPower tutorial will teach you how to integrate any proxy type.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
What is AdsPower?
AdsPower is an antidetect browser. It provides users with distinct digital environments for each account to protect them from browser fingerprinting. For complete anonymity, combine AdsPower with proxies to secure your IP address from bans.
What is a residential proxy?
A residential proxy is a server sourced from real user devices like tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. The proxy acts as an intermediary between you and the internet, and when you send a connection request, it lends you its IP address to hide your original one. Residential proxies are the safest option to ensure complete anonymity and avoid IP bans.
