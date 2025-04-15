Video: How to Set up Proxies in AdsPower Anti-detect Browser

AdsPower proxy setup

What is AdsPower?

AdsPower is an antidetect browser. It provides users with distinct digital environments for each account to protect them from browser fingerprinting. For complete anonymity, combine AdsPower with proxies to secure your IP address from bans.

What is a residential proxy?

A residential proxy is a server sourced from real user devices like tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. The proxy acts as an intermediary between you and the internet, and when you send a connection request, it lends you its IP address to hide your original one. Residential proxies are the safest option to ensure complete anonymity and avoid IP bans.