What is Browser Fingerprinting?

What’s the Point of Browser Fingerprinting?

Browser fingerprinting, in most cases, is used so that third parties can display relevant ads according to your activity online. Everything from Google and social media to major media outlets rely heavily on targeted advertisement. Basically, cookies walked so browser fingerprinting could run.

To take it a step further, your browser fingerprint information is often used by companies known as data brokers. These third-party providers track your online activity and specific information about you, including your age, location, interests, what social media platforms you use, what content you consume as well as what you search on Google. Once they complete such a profile, they can sell it to marketers who then can move on to giving you your very own personalized ads. Without it, digital marketing would not simply work.

It’s not all annoying and shady, though. As wild as it sounds now, browser fingerprinting is what actually protects you from fraudsters. For example, if your online banking information got stolen and the thief tried to log into your account, your bank would notice the suspicious behavior due to it coming from a device with a fingerprint that’s not yours. In that case, the fraudster would be asked for some further means of authorization (e.g. 2-factor identicator).

You know when you’re trying to log into your Gmail from a new device, and Google immediately freaks out about your account being hacked? Yep, you can thank browser fingerprinting for that too.