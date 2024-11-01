Try Brazilian proxies

Buy Premium Brazilian Proxies
Access Brazil's public data with authentic IPs for web scraping, ad verification, and geo-unblocking. Get lightning-fast speeds and 99.99% uptime with a 3-day risk-free trial.
14-day money-back option
Premium
IP quality
99.94%
success rate
24/7
tech support
Advanced
targeting
Free
3-day trial
Affordable & secure Brazilian proxies
Access Brazil's digital market like a local
Bypass geo-blocks and access Brazilian websites, streaming platforms like Globo, and eCommerce data as if you're browsing from São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro. Our residential proxies, static residential (ISP) proxies, and mobile proxies mask your real IP address and provide anonymity when browsing or scraping, making your connection appear as if it comes from a local user.
Get authentic Brazilian IPs from real devices
Every IP in our Brazilian residential proxies network comes from genuine residential devices across major cities. These residential connections are seen by websites and anti-bot systems as real local users. That means you can access even the most protected Brazilian platforms without triggering security measures.
Proxies with industry-leading speed
Why settle for slow when you can have the fastest? Our Brazilian proxy network delivers industry-leading <0.5s response times (<0.3s for datacenter proxies) and 99.99% uptime to keep your operations running 24/7.
The right Brazilian proxies for your specific needs
Get high-performance proxies for large-scale scraping to bypass CAPTCHAs and geo-restrictions. Enjoy the speed and reliability your project deserves.
Brazilian residential proxies
Brazilian datacenter proxies
Brazilian mobile proxies
Brazilian ISP proxies
Best for
Gathering competitive data, streaming local content (Globo, SporTV), tracking competitor pricing, and bypassing anti-bot measures in the Brazilian market.
High-volume public data scraping, time-sensitive tasks that require fast response times, large-scale data extraction, and keeping costs low.
Testing apps on Brazil's networks, automating social media for 160+ million Brazilian users, verifying mobile ads locally, and maintaining complete invisibility with authentic carrier IPs.
Managing Brazilian social media accounts, automating local engagement, maintaining stable sessions, and running long-term campaigns reliably.
Features
Authentic IPs with high trust scores, city-level targeting, <0.5s response time, 99.92% success rate, and customizable 1-60 minute sessions.
Ultra-fast speeds (<0.3s response time), unlimited traffic option, high concurrency, and most affordable pricing.
Real 3G, 4G, 5G IPs from reliable carriers with a 99.94% success rate.
Static residential IPs combining datacenter speed with residential trust, <0.2s response time, and 100% success rate.
Pay for
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
Not sure which solution is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.
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Most popular applications for Brazilian proxies
Unlock seamless access to Brazil’s digital landscape for web scraping, market research, SEO monitoring, and more. Integrate our flexible proxy solutions with any software to scrape local data without geo-blocks.
Content and streaming
Access content exclusive to Brazil with ease. Stream local movies, TV shows, and live sports on geo-restricted platforms like Globo, SporTV, and more – no matter where you are.
Web scraping
Collect public data from Brazilian eCommerce sites, news portals, and social platforms for market research, competitor analysis, and AI training.
SEO and SERP tracking
Track search rankings and SERP results as they appear to users in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and other Brazilian cities for precise local SEO optimization.
Social media management
Manage multiple Brazilian social media accounts with authentic local IPs, schedule posts appearing as native users, and track local trends across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Market research
Track competitor pricing on Mercado Livre, Magazine Luiza, and other major Brazilian retailers. Analyze local consumer behavior patterns and monitor product availability across all regions.
App development and testing
Test websites and apps from São Paulo and Rio perspectives, identify localization issues, performance gaps, and analyze competitors' Brazilian sites for strategic insights.
Award-winning tech support, available 24/7
- Get instant answers from our specialists. Our technical team will help you configure setups, resolve connection issues, and optimize performance for maximum data collection efficiency.
- Connect via LiveChat for immediate assistance, submit a form for a custom solution, or check out our quick setup guides and API documentation. Enterprise clients receive dedicated account management for custom Brazilian proxy solutions.
- From first-time setup to advanced configurations, we ensure your Brazilian proxy operations run smoothly 24/7.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
A proxy is an intermediary IP address that connects your device to the internet. When you use a proxy, your IP address is not visible to the server you are accessing. Your internet service provider (ISP) only sees that you are connecting to the proxy address and your activities are private.
How to use a proxy?
If you have already chosen a proxy type and bought the amount you need, to use a proxy:
- Log into your Decodo dashboard
- Authenticate with username and password
- Select parameters (location, session type, and your preferred protocol)
- Copy the generated code
- Send the request
That’s basically it! Check out our quick start guides and documentation for a more detailed walkthrough on what steps to take to start using different types of proxies.
What is a residential proxy?
Residential proxies are IP addresses that are associated with devices like computers, smartphones, and IoT devices. Unlike datacenter proxies, a residential proxy server manages unique IPs. This means that your whole proxy pool cannot be banned with a subnet block. To find out more, read our guide on how residential proxy networks work.
What is an SSL/HTTP(S) proxy?
An SSL or HTTP(S) proxy is an IP address that encrypts your data using the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocol. This extra security layer helps protect your online activity and sensitive information from third-party interception.
How do I choose between residential, datacenter, mobile, and ISP proxies?
Choosing the right type of proxy depends on your use case. Here's a quick overview of the main types, their key features, and the situations they're best suited for:
- Residential proxies offer high anonymity and are less likely to be blocked, making them suitable for web scraping and accessing geo-restricted content.
- Datacenter proxies are faster and more affordable but easier to detect and block, ideal for tasks where speed is more important than anonymity.
- Mobile proxies use real mobile IPs, making them harder to detect and useful for social media automation or mobile app testing.
- ISP proxies combine the stability of datacenter proxies with the legitimacy of residential IPs, offering a balance between speed and trustworthiness.
As a rule of thumb, it’s best to consider your needs for speed, anonymity, and reliability when making your choice.
What is the difference between static and rotating proxies?
- Static proxies assign you the same IP address every time you connect, making your online identity consistent during a session.
- Rotating proxies change your IP address automatically at set intervals or with each new request, making it harder to track your activity.
Is using proxies and web scraping legal in Brazil?
The legality of using proxies and web scraping in Brazil depends on how these tools are used. While there are no explicit laws prohibiting web scraping, it can violate website terms of service or data protection regulations. Using proxies for illegal activities is also prohibited. Always check the website's policies and comply with Brazil's data protection laws (LGPD) before scraping or using proxies.
Can I target specific cities or regions in Brazil with your proxies?
Yes! Decodo proxies support precise targeting down to city-level locations in Brazil, including key cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. This detailed targeting is perfect for collecting localized data, monitoring regional prices, or accessing city-specific content.
Highest Quality Brazilian Proxies
Join 85K+ users already using Decodo's award-winning Brazilian proxy network.