Try Brazilian proxies

Choosing the right type of proxy depends on your use case. Here's a quick overview of the main types, their key features, and the situations they're best suited for:

Residential proxies offer high anonymity and are less likely to be blocked, making them suitable for web scraping and accessing geo-restricted content.

offer high anonymity and are less likely to be blocked, making them suitable for web scraping and accessing geo-restricted content. Datacenter proxies are faster and more affordable but easier to detect and block, ideal for tasks where speed is more important than anonymity.

are faster and more affordable but easier to detect and block, ideal for tasks where speed is more important than anonymity. Mobile proxies use real mobile IPs, making them harder to detect and useful for social media automation or mobile app testing.

use real mobile IPs, making them harder to detect and useful for social media automation or mobile app testing. ISP proxies combine the stability of datacenter proxies with the legitimacy of residential IPs, offering a balance between speed and trustworthiness.

As a rule of thumb, it’s best to consider your needs for speed, anonymity, and reliability when making your choice.