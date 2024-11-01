Buy Indonesian Proxies
Access local data and content like you're in Jakarta with Decodo’s blazing-fast Indonesia proxies. Equip real residential and mobile IPs to collect local data, bypass geo-restrictions, or verify ad placements from anywhere.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
99.94%
success rate
24/7
tech support
Advanced
targeting
Free
3-day trial
99.99%
uptime
Explore Indonesian proxy types
Select the proxy type that best fits your needs. Whether you require residential or mobile Indonesian IPs, each option offers unique advantages for privacy, reliability, and access to local content.
Indonesian residential proxies
Indonesian mobile proxies
Best for
- Automating social media activities
- Tracking eCommerce platforms
- Market intelligence
- Managing multiple accounts
- Testing mobile applications
- Managing multiple social media accounts
- Verifying online ads
- Scraping content tailored to mobile devices
Features
- SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols
- 115M+ real IPs from 195+ locations
- City-, state-, country, ASN-, ZIP-level targeting
- <0.5s response time
- 99.99% uptime
- 10M+ real 3G, 4G, 5G IPs
- 160+ locations
- 700+ mobile carriers
- 99.75% success rate
- City- and country-level targeting
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Pay for
GBs
GBs
Fast and secure Indonesian proxies
Why use Indonesian proxies?
Easily bypass geo-restrictions and capture Indonesia-specific data with exceptional accuracy. Decodo’s Indonesian proxies provide fast and stable access for scraping, automation, and testing, with zero restrictions.
- Unlock access to Indonesia-only websites and local platforms.
- Collect precise search engine results and pricing data from Indonesian domains, including marketplace listings gathered with the Tokopedia scraper API.
- Run SEO or social media tools using a local Indonesian IP.
- Complete ad verification tasks targeted at the Indonesian market.
Features that make the difference
- Rotating and sticky sessions
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 protocols
- Easy setup with extensive documentation
- Flexible subscription options
How Indonesian proxies work?
It’s simple – get access to local Indonesian IPs in just a few steps.
Step 1: Choose an Indonesian proxy type
Choose from residential or mobile proxies based in Indonesia, each tailored to your use case.
Step 2: Route your connection through proxies
After setup, your traffic is routed through an Indonesian IP address, masking your original location.
Step 3: Access the data or website you need
Scrape sites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with accurate, anonymous, and location-specific IPs.
Not sure which proxy solution is right for you?
Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.
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Best features packed in all Indonesian proxies
Get full access to Indonesian websites with our fast and flexible proxies. Perfect match for browsing local content, staying private, and completing geo-specific tasks.
Reliable connections
Choose an infrastructure that grows with your projects. Our Indonesian proxies guarantee 99.99% uptime and the highest level of stability.
IPs from real devices
Use Indonesian IPs from real desktop and mobile devices connected to local networks for enhanced privacy and appear as a regular internet user.
Advanced geo-targeting
Pick specific cities, regions, or mobile carriers in Indonesia to get exactly the local content and data you need for your project or use case.
Rotating & sticky sessions
Auto-switch IPs for bulk tasks or stick with one IP for longer sessions. Indonesian proxies are perfect for both large-scale projects and jobs that require consistency.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Plug Indonesian IPs with HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocol support to complete your tasks without CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, or IP bans.
Easy setup
Add proxies to your toolstack with quick start guides, code examples, and our award-winning 24/7 tech support team – you’re always first in line.
Top use cases for Indonesian proxies
Indonesian proxies are useful for tons of different things. With real local IPs in your toolkit, you’re ready to unlock Indonesia-exclusive content, localized business listings, and more.
Access geo-restricted content
Browse local news sites, watch Indonesian content, and access region-locked websites.
Market research
Gather accurate, local data for pricing, trends, and competitor analysis in the Indonesian market.
Ad Verification
Optimize your digital ads to appear correctly to Indonesian audiences and eliminate budget-wasting ad fraud.
SEO Monitoring
Check search engine rankings and track SERPs as they appear to Indonesian users.
Social media management
Manage and automate Indonesian social media accounts without triggering IP restrictions or bans.
App and website testing
Test websites and apps as a genuine Indonesian user to ensure local functionality and user experience.
Drawbacks of free Indonesian proxies
Free proxies might save money upfront, but they come with major cons:
- Your data is often logged or sold.
- Slow speeds and frequent disconnections.
- High risk of IP bans and unreliable performance.
- Potential for malware or unwanted ads.
- No customer support or guarantees.
Choose Indonesian proxies that guarantee the best performance for every use case and are loved by users around the globe.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is an Indonesian proxy?
An Indonesian proxy routes your internet traffic through an IP address located in Indonesia. This allows you to appear as if you're browsing from the region, helping you access geo-restricted content, local search results, and accurate region-specific data.
Indonesian proxies act as a bridge between your device and the target site, helping you bypass anti-bot measures and complete your tasks without facing CAPTCHAs or IP bans.
Is it legal to use Indonesian proxies?
Using proxies, including Indonesian ones, is legal in most jurisdictions when done for legitimate purposes like publicly available data collection, market research, or localization testing. However, it’s essential to understand the specific website’s Terms and Conditions and consult legal professionals about your specific use case.
What types of Indonesian proxies are available?
We offer several proxy types with Indonesian IPs:
- Residential proxies are real-user IPs from local desktop and mobile devices connected to Indonesian local networks. This proxy type is a perfect match when you need precise geo-targeting and high IP diversity for web scraping, market research, or accessing geo-restricted content.
- Mobile proxies come from 3G/4G/5G mobile devices from various mobile carriers. They’re ideal for bypassing advanced anti-bot systems and testing mobile apps.
How do I get an Indonesian IP address?
You can get an Indonesian IP by choosing Indonesia as your target location in your proxy dashboard or API setup. To switch your residential or mobile proxy location to Indonesia:
- Log in to your Decodo dashboard.
- Choose your proxy and adjust the Location settings to Indonesia.
- The proxy addresses will then refresh and assign an IP that’s located in Indonesia.
What are the main use cases for Indonesian proxies?
Indonesian proxies come in handy for a range of use cases, including:
- Accessing local websites or content restricted to Indonesia.
- Ad verification and brand safety monitoring.
- Market research for local trends, pricing, and SEO analysis.
- Local testing of digital products or web features.
- Bypassing geo-restrictions for competitive data gathering.
Are Indonesian proxies safe to use?
Yes, our Indonesian proxies are built with security and privacy in mind. All proxy types support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols, and we never log your traffic. We’re also running constant checks on our infrastructure to detect any abuse patterns and guarantee stable proxy performance to all of our users.
How fast and reliable are your Indonesian proxies?
Our proxies deliver consistently low-latency performance, with response times of <0.5s for residential and <0.5s for mobile proxies. We maintain an uptime of over 99.99%, ensuring stability for both real-time and large-scale projects.
Can I switch between different Indonesian cities or carriers?
Yes. With residential and mobile proxies, you’re accessing the whole IP pool with your subscription. Our advanced targeting also supports country-, state-, city-, and ASN-level targeting. This flexibility is ideal for projects that require localized testing or regional variation.
Do you offer a free trial or money-back guarantee?
We offer a 3-day free trial for all our proxies so you can test proxy performance before committing. Decodo also has a 14-day money-back for all products. Just a heads up – if you’re taking a free trial, the money-back doesn’t apply. Check the terms and conditions for more information.
How can I get support if I have issues with my proxy?
Our support team is available 24/7 through LiveChat. You can also visit our Knowledge Hub for integration guides, troubleshooting tips, and best practices.
Buy Indonesian Proxies
Experience the difference with fast, secure, and reliable Indonesian proxies, perfect for all your browsing, research, and business needs.
14-day money-back option