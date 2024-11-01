Spanish Proxies

Use 736 181 residential proxies from Spain. Access local data and automate anything with advanced geo-targeting and 195+ global locations.

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14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs

195+

locations

24/7

tech support

99.99%

uptime

Easy

setup

Spanish proxies

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Choose the smartest way to connect to Spain

No matter where you are, with Decodo, you’re just one click away from Spain. Grab yourself a proxy and use it to scale your marketing, automate social media, and access Spain-specific content without any limits.

Our residential proxies do the job perfectly as it connects you to real devices, and provides you with quality IPs from Spain.

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Get the best ES proxy addresses

When you make a request using a residential proxy, you appear as a real device to your target website. Residential proxies, unlike datacenter proxies, don’t use any subnets and are incredibly hard to detect. With our proxies, you’ll be the smartest digital ninja out there: never seen, never blocked.

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Manage multiple accounts

Use an unlimited number of accounts simultaneously. Keep the same IP for each request or extend it for a longer period with the Sticky IP option.

14-day money-back

Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply).

Exceptional speeds and stability

<0.5s average speed, the fastest in the industry. All with the highest success rate in the proxy market of 99.92%.

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Use the fastest proxies from Spain

Slow speeds and dead proxies? Yeah, we’re not about that. With Decodo, you can expect a fast and reliable connection. Proxyway's research shows that we offer <0.5s average response time. With great speeds and 99.99% uptime, you’ll be glad to have chosen Decodo. You’re welcome.

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Why you shouldn't go with free Spanish proxies

Ever wondered how those businesses that advertise free proxies earn their money? They make you into a product. Most free proxy networks are known to harvest users’ data and insert malicious codes. If you want to stay safe online, choose a trusted Spainish proxy network.

Get more from your subscription with Decodo

Simple to use proxies

Access our residential proxies from Spain within seconds with flexible authentication options and use a new IP for every connection or get a unique IP for custom sessions.

Works on all devices

Your device is ready to use our proxies. If you’re not sure how to do it, you can check our configuration page.

Works with all major software/bots

Get your automation software, bots, and scripts running instantly with our Spanish proxies. To see more details instructions, check integrations.

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Get proxies now. You're 100% safe!

Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply). Or, pick any residential plan and try all features with a 3-day free trial and 100MB.

Start for free

How Spanish proxies work

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

3 GB

$3.75

/GB

Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly

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10 GB

$3.5

/GB

Total:$35+ VAT billed monthly

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25 GB

POPULAR

$3.25

/GB

Total:$81.25+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

50 GB

$3

/GB

Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

100 GB

$2.75

/GB

Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

Pay as you go

$4

/GB

Total:$4+ VAT

Buy now

With each residential proxy plan, you access:

115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

Continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting

Rotating and sticky session options

<0.5s avg. response time

99.92% success rate

99.99% uptime

Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
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Techradar
Yahoo news

Frequently asked questions

What is a proxy?

A proxy is an IP address that connects to your target location on the internet as your intermediary. When you use a proxy, your IP address is not visible to the server you are accessing. Your internet service provider (ISP) only sees that you are connecting to the proxy address and is unaware of your true activities.

How to use a proxy?

To use a proxy you need to set up your software or device to connect to the internet through a proxy address. In most cases, these settings are easy to find and use. See our FAQ for your preferred solution.

What is a residential proxy?

Residential proxies are IP addresses that are associated with real, unique devices. Unlike datacenter proxies, a residential proxy server manages unique IPs. This means that your whole proxy pool cannot be banned with a subnet block.

To find out more, read our blog posts: What is a Residential Proxy Network and Residential vs Datacenter Proxies.

What is an SSL/HTTPs proxy?

An SSL or HTTPs proxy is an IP address that uses the SSL security protocol for your connection, which protects your data from third parties.

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