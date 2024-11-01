Spanish Proxies
Use 736 181 residential proxies from Spain. Access local data and automate anything with advanced geo-targeting and 195+ global locations.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
99.99%
uptime
Easy
setup
Spanish proxies
Choose the smartest way to connect to Spain
No matter where you are, with Decodo, you’re just one click away from Spain. Grab yourself a proxy and use it to scale your marketing, automate social media, and access Spain-specific content without any limits.
Our residential proxies do the job perfectly as it connects you to real devices, and provides you with quality IPs from Spain.
Get the best ES proxy addresses
When you make a request using a residential proxy, you appear as a real device to your target website. Residential proxies, unlike datacenter proxies, don’t use any subnets and are incredibly hard to detect. With our proxies, you’ll be the smartest digital ninja out there: never seen, never blocked.
Start using Decodo today
Manage multiple accounts
Use an unlimited number of accounts simultaneously. Keep the same IP for each request or extend it for a longer period with the Sticky IP option.
14-day money-back
Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply).
Exceptional speeds and stability
<0.5s average speed, the fastest in the industry. All with the highest success rate in the proxy market of 99.92%.
Use the fastest proxies from Spain
Slow speeds and dead proxies? Yeah, we’re not about that. With Decodo, you can expect a fast and reliable connection. Proxyway's research shows that we offer <0.5s average response time. With great speeds and 99.99% uptime, you’ll be glad to have chosen Decodo. You’re welcome.
Why you shouldn't go with free Spanish proxies
Ever wondered how those businesses that advertise free proxies earn their money? They make you into a product. Most free proxy networks are known to harvest users’ data and insert malicious codes. If you want to stay safe online, choose a trusted Spainish proxy network.
Get more from your subscription with Decodo
Simple to use proxies
Access our residential proxies from Spain within seconds with flexible authentication options and use a new IP for every connection or get a unique IP for custom sessions.
Works on all devices
Your device is ready to use our proxies. If you’re not sure how to do it, you can check our configuration page.
Works with all major software/bots
Get your automation software, bots, and scripts running instantly with our Spanish proxies. To see more details instructions, check integrations.
Get proxies now. You're 100% safe!
Enjoy maximum performance without any pressure. Buy any of our proxy plans and take up to 14 days to decide. If you're not impressed, we'll refund you (terms apply). Or, pick any residential plan and try all features with a 3-day free trial and 100MB.
How Spanish proxies work
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
3 GB
$3.75
/GB
Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly
10 GB
$3.5
/GB
Total:$35+ VAT billed monthly
25 GB
$3.25
/GB
Total:$81.25+ VAT billed monthly
50 GB
$3
/GB
Total:$150+ VAT billed monthly
100 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$275+ VAT billed monthly
Pay as you go
$4
/GB
Total:$4+ VAT
With each residential proxy plan, you access:
115M+ ethically-sourced IPs in 195+ locations
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Continent, country, state, city, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting
Rotating and sticky session options
<0.5s avg. response time
99.92% success rate
99.99% uptime
Seamless integration with scraping tools and bots
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a proxy?
A proxy is an IP address that connects to your target location on the internet as your intermediary. When you use a proxy, your IP address is not visible to the server you are accessing. Your internet service provider (ISP) only sees that you are connecting to the proxy address and is unaware of your true activities.
How to use a proxy?
To use a proxy you need to set up your software or device to connect to the internet through a proxy address. In most cases, these settings are easy to find and use. See our FAQ for your preferred solution.
What is a residential proxy?
Residential proxies are IP addresses that are associated with real, unique devices. Unlike datacenter proxies, a residential proxy server manages unique IPs. This means that your whole proxy pool cannot be banned with a subnet block.
To find out more, read our blog posts: What is a Residential Proxy Network and Residential vs Datacenter Proxies.
What is an SSL/HTTPs proxy?
An SSL or HTTPs proxy is an IP address that uses the SSL security protocol for your connection, which protects your data from third parties.