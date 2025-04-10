Prefer running it yourself? Clone the repo, build, and link it to your client:

git clone https://github.com/Decodo/decodo-mcp-server

cd decodo-mcp-server

npm install && npm run build

Get the path to the index.js file:

/Users/your.user/projects/decodo-mcp/build/index.js

Edit your client's MCP configuration file to point to the index.js file and add your Decodo SCRAPER_API_USERNAME and SCRAPER_API_PASSWORD (get them from a free trial in the dashboard), and you’re ready to go.

Once connected, your AI solution will see the full Decodo toolset (scrape_as_markdown, google_search_parsed, amazon_search_parsed, etc.) and can use them on demand. The first call prompts for approval, and after that, it’s smooth, hassle-free access to the web.