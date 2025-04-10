Connect Your AI Agents to Live Web Data
Decodo’s MCP server links large language models (LLMs) to our powerful web scraping infrastructure, giving them access to real-time information from any website on demand.
Built for AI, packed with scraping power
Decodo MCP delivers plug-and-play tools, automated anti-blocking features, and seamless LLM integration, so your agents can browse the web without facing a single CAPTCHA.
Code-free scraping
Fetch content from any website with zero code – even dynamic pages, thanks to built-in Markdown output and optional JavaScript rendering.
Rich web data toolkit
Use ready-made tools for Google, Amazon, Reddit, and more, each returning clean, structured data your AI can consume instantly.
Automatic anti-blocking & geo-targeting
Leverage Decodo’s 125M+ IP pool to bypass CAPTCHAs and geo-restrictions, with region targeting built in.
Flexible output controls
Adapt results to your workflow with locale, token limits, or full-response options, no manual trimming required.
Seamless LLM integration
MCP tools plug directly into any agent or AI client that supports JSON-RPC, from Claude and VS Code to custom GPT setups.
Flexible deployment
Run it locally in Node.js or spin it up instantly via Smithery – either way, your setup process will take less than a minute.
Quick setup & integration
Getting Decodo MCP running takes just minutes – no devops overhead, no complex configs. Choose the setup that fits your workflow:
Get a one-command cloud setup
Head to the Smithery page and choose a platform to get your one-command cloud setup.
When working manually, replace <your_client> (e.g., vscode, claude) and your Smithery API key in <your-key>. Smithery handles the rest, wiring your AI client to Decodo’s scraping tools automatically.
Local install from GitHub
Prefer running it yourself? Clone the repo, build, and link it to your client:
git clone https://github.com/Decodo/decodo-mcp-server
cd decodo-mcp-server
npm install && npm run build
Get the path to the index.js file:
/Users/your.user/projects/decodo-mcp/build/index.js
Edit your client's MCP configuration file to point to the index.js file and add your Decodo SCRAPER_API_USERNAME and SCRAPER_API_PASSWORD (get them from a free trial in the dashboard), and you’re ready to go.
Once connected, your AI solution will see the full Decodo toolset (scrape_as_markdown, google_search_parsed, amazon_search_parsed, etc.) and can use them on demand. The first call prompts for approval, and after that, it’s smooth, hassle-free access to the web.
Power up your AI with real-world data
From market research and SEO marketing to AI training, Decodo MCP unlocks live web insights your agents can call on demand – with zero scraping overhead.
Real-time research
Give your AI assistants the ability to fetch fresh facts, stats, and sources on demand – no more stale training data.
eCommerce monitoring
Track competitor prices, product listings, and reviews in real time with Google and Amazon tools.
SEO marketing
Pull live SERPs, news headlines, and references so your AI can write, optimize, and cite with up-to-date context.
AdTech
Check if geo-targeted ads are displayed correctly by letting your AI scrape localized results through Decodo MCP.
Multi-accounting
Enable agents to safely manage multiple social, marketplace, or seller accounts without blocks or bans.
Frequently asked questions
What is Decodo MCP?
Decodo MCP (Model Context Protocol server) is a lightweight layer that lets AI models and agents directly call Decodo’s scraping tools. Instead of building custom scrapers, your AI can use tools like scrape_as_markdown or google_search_parsed natively through MCP.
Who is MCP for?
It’s designed for AI product teams, automation engineers, and developers building copilots, agents, or workflows that need real-time web data without coding custom scrapers or managing proxies.
What tools are included?
The initial toolkit includes:
scrape_as_markdown – scrape any URL, return clean Markdown.
google_search_parsed – get structured Google search results.
amazon_search_parsed – fetch Amazon product data.
reddit_post / reddit_subreddit – access Reddit posts and subreddit feeds.
New tools are being added regularly.
Do I need my own proxies or infrastructure?
No. Decodo MCP is fully managed. We handle proxy rotation, CAPTCHAs, JavaScript rendering, retries, and parsing – all powered by our high-quality 125M+ IP pool. You just call the tool and get back clean results.
Which AI platforms does it work with?
Any client or framework that supports the MCP standard: Claude Desktop, Cursor, Windsurf, VS Code, OpenAI Agents, LangChain, and more.
Is there a free trial?
Yes. You can start with a 7-day free trial that includes 1,000 requests - enough to test integrations and see how MCP fits into your workflows.
How reliable is it?
MCP inherits Decodo’s enterprise-grade scraping backbone: built-in error handling, retries, rate limiting, and global coverage. That means your AI agents won’t get blocked or stuck when fetching live data.
