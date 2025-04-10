Connect Your AI Agents to Live Web Data

Decodo’s MCP server links large language models (LLMs) to our powerful web scraping infrastructure, giving them access to real-time information from any website on demand.

Start for freeLearn more

Built for AI, packed with scraping power

Decodo MCP delivers plug-and-play tools, automated anti-blocking features, and seamless LLM integration, so your agents can browse the web without facing a single CAPTCHA.

Code-free scraping

Fetch content from any website with zero code – even dynamic pages, thanks to built-in Markdown output and optional JavaScript rendering.

Rich web data toolkit

Use ready-made tools for Google, Amazon, Reddit, and more, each returning clean, structured data your AI can consume instantly.

Automatic anti-blocking & geo-targeting

Leverage Decodo’s 125M+ IP pool to bypass CAPTCHAs and geo-restrictions, with region targeting built in.

Flexible output controls

Adapt results to your workflow with locale, token limits, or full-response options, no manual trimming required.

Seamless LLM integration

MCP tools plug directly into any agent or AI client that supports JSON-RPC, from Claude and VS Code to custom GPT setups.

Flexible deployment

Run it locally in Node.js or spin it up instantly via Smithery – either way, your setup process will take less than a minute.

Quick setup & integration

Getting Decodo MCP running takes just minutes – no devops overhead, no complex configs. Choose the setup that fits your workflow:

Get a one-command cloud setup

Head to the Smithery page and choose a platform to get your one-command cloud setup.

When working manually, replace <your_client> (e.g., vscode, claude) and your Smithery API key in <your-key>. Smithery handles the rest, wiring your AI client to Decodo’s scraping tools automatically.


Local install from GitHub

Prefer running it yourself? Clone the repo, build, and link it to your client:


git clone https://github.com/Decodo/decodo-mcp-server

cd decodo-mcp-server

npm install && npm run build


Get the path to the index.js file:

/Users/your.user/projects/decodo-mcp/build/index.js


Edit your client's MCP configuration file to point to the index.js file and add your Decodo SCRAPER_API_USERNAME and SCRAPER_API_PASSWORD (get them from a free trial in the dashboard), and you’re ready to go.

Once connected, your AI solution will see the full Decodo toolset (scrape_as_markdown, google_search_parsed, amazon_search_parsed, etc.) and can use them on demand. The first call prompts for approval, and after that, it’s smooth, hassle-free access to the web.



Power up your AI with real-world data

From market research and SEO marketing to AI training, Decodo MCP unlocks live web insights your agents can call on demand – with zero scraping overhead.

Real-time research

Give your AI assistants the ability to fetch fresh facts, stats, and sources on demand – no more stale training data.

eCommerce monitoring

Track competitor prices, product listings, and reviews in real time with Google and Amazon tools.

SEO marketing

Pull live SERPs, news headlines, and references so your AI can write, optimize, and cite with up-to-date context.

AdTech

Check if geo-targeted ads are displayed correctly by letting your AI scrape localized results through Decodo MCP.

Multi-accounting

Enable agents to safely manage multiple social, marketplace, or seller accounts without blocks or bans.

Our clients:

Explore our plans for every scraping task

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with our powerful Scraping API.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

No proxy setup needed

Pre-built scraper

API playground

HTML output

Anti-bot bypassing

30+ requests per second

Scalable infrastructure for large volumes

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 130K+ clients and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Trusted by:

Frequently asked questions

What is Decodo MCP?

Decodo MCP (Model Context Protocol server) is a lightweight layer that lets AI models and agents directly call Decodo’s scraping tools. Instead of building custom scrapers, your AI can use tools like scrape_as_markdown or google_search_parsed natively through MCP.

Who is MCP for?

It’s designed for AI product teams, automation engineers, and developers building copilots, agents, or workflows that need real-time web data without coding custom scrapers or managing proxies.

What tools are included?

The initial toolkit includes:

scrape_as_markdown – scrape any URL, return clean Markdown.

google_search_parsed – get structured Google search results.

amazon_search_parsed – fetch Amazon product data.

reddit_post / reddit_subreddit – access Reddit posts and subreddit feeds.

New tools are being added regularly.

Do I need my own proxies or infrastructure?

No. Decodo MCP is fully managed. We handle proxy rotation, CAPTCHAs, JavaScript rendering, retries, and parsing – all powered by our high-quality 125M+ IP pool. You just call the tool and get back clean results.

Which AI platforms does it work with?

Any client or framework that supports the MCP standard: Claude Desktop, Cursor, Windsurf, VS Code, OpenAI Agents, LangChain, and more.

Is there a free trial?

Yes. You can start with a 7-day free trial that includes 1,000 requests - enough to test integrations and see how MCP fits into your workflows.

How reliable is it?

MCP inherits Decodo’s enterprise-grade scraping backbone: built-in error handling, retries, rate limiting, and global coverage. That means your AI agents won’t get blocked or stuck when fetching live data.

Give Your AI Agents Live Web Superpowers

No custom scrapers, no proxy juggling – just drop in Decodo MCP and let your models fetch real-time data on their own.

Try now

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved