Can customers from Russia and Belarus use Decodo services?
Decodo has decided to enforce its contractual right and suspend its services for customers originating from Russia and Belarus due to current developments in Ukraine. The services are suspended from March 2, 2022, until further notice. There is no possibility to purchase extra traffic. Decodo condemns any aggression against a sovereign country and stands with Ukraine during these difficult times.
