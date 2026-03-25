Meeting the new CEO of Decodo

Vaidotas has been Decodo’s Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing commercial strategy, client relationships, and revenue growth. His career spans over a decade across technology, telecommunications, and management consulting.

At Decodo, Vaidotas shaped the company’s pricing and packaging, led the go-to-market strategy, and worked directly with many of our largest clients. He has been central to every major commercial decision the company has made over the past several years. His background in dynamic pricing strategies and eCommerce, paired with hands-on experience in commercial operations, gives him a rare combination of strategic vision and operational depth.

If you’ve engaged with Decodo on a commercial level, there’s a good chance you already know Vaidotas. He has also been a visible voice in the industry, contributing thought leadership on topics like digital squatting and brand protection, proxy adoption trends in the UK, and the evolving needs of businesses relying on public web data.

What stays the same for Decodo clients

The short answer – everything that matters. Operationally, nothing changes. The same team, the same product, and the same commitment to the reliability, performance, and support you’ve come to expect from Decodo.

Here’s what remains in place:

Your account team, integrations, and SLAs remain exactly as they are

The product roadmap continues as planned, with the engineering, product, and support teams fully intact

24/7 live chat support

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxy and Scraping API

Highest level of compliance with EWDCI standards

The ethically-sourced proxy network of 125M+ IPs, Web Scraping APIs, and a range of complimentary tools

Decodo has earned a strong reputation for performance. Independent benchmarks from Proxyway have consistently ranked the platform among the top proxy and data collection providers, with near-perfect success rates and competitive response times. That track record is built into the infrastructure and team, not dependent on any one individual.

What comes next

The proxy and web data industry is evolving rapidly. Demand for AI training data is accelerating, with over 65% of enterprises now using web scraping to feed machine learning projects. Decodo is already positioned at the centre of this shift, with native AI integrations including our very own MCP Server, n8n nodes, OpenClaw Skill, and LangChain support.

Under Vaidotas’s leadership, the company will continue expanding these capabilities while keeping the core products, fast, reliable proxy and web scraping infrastructure, rock solid.

A word to our clients

Thank you for your continuous trust. We don’t take it for granted, and we’re committed to earning it every single day. The relationships we’ve built with you are the foundation of this company, and they’ll remain at the centre of everything we do under Vaidotas’s leadership.

If you have questions, feel free to reach out to our 24/7 support or your dedicated Account Manager.