Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)
Ground your LLMs in fresh, factual, real-time web data. Decodo gives you the retrieval, parsing, and proxy stack needed to power robust RAG pipelines.
Build grounded, reliable RAG pipelines
RAG models depend on accurate, up-to-date information. Decodo ensures your data ingestion layer is structured, refreshed, and never blocked by technical barriers.
Stream real-time content to your vector DB
Continuously gather fresh pages, articles, listings, reviews, and documentation.
Parse cleanly for embedding
AI Parser removes layout noise and outputs JSON/Markdown perfect for embedding.
Connect to your entire RAG stack
Supports LangChain, LlamaIndex, Pinecone, Qdrant, Weaviate, pgvector, and more.
Stop worrying about infra
We handle proxies, rotations, retries, fingerprinting, and JS rendering for you.
Integrate your RAG system in minutes
Plug Decodo into your retrieval workflow with prebuilt integrations.
Explore products built for massive data operations
Choose the right mix of Decodo products for your scale, budget, and target complexity.
What is a proxy?
A proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. As traffic is routed through alternative IPs, you’re avoiding geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, unlocking access to any target with maximum anonymity.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real household IP addresses connected to local networks, offering genuine residential locations and user-like behavior. Learn more
Static residential proxies
from $0.27/IP
ISP-issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential authenticity with datacenter-like stability. Learn more
Mobile proxies
from $2.25/GB
Real smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, providing genuine mobile traffic footprints. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
from $0.02/IP
High-speed IP addresses from enterprise-grade data centers, offering lightning-fast response times. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $0.95/1K req
An advanced proxy solution engineered to bypass anti-bot defenses and automatically handle CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Learn more
What is Scraping API?
Our All-in-One Scraping API lets you collect web data at scale without managing multiple tools - it combines Web Scraping API, eCommerce Scraping API, SERP Scraping API, and Social Media Scraping API into one streamlined solution.
Core Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req
A cost-effective solution that handles proxies and anti-bot defenses for you. Learn more
Advanced Scraping API
from $0.95/1K req
An advanced solution featuring headless browser tech, structured data, markdown output, and automated scheduling. Learn more
Video Downloader
from $0.08/GB
Seamlessly download YouTube videos and audio at scale for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation. Learn more
AI Parser
Instantly turn any website’s HTML into structured data. Simply describe what you need and get clean JSON results, no coding required. Learn more
MCP Server
Give your AI agents, LLMs, and tools the power to browse the web, fetch real-time results, and analyze the latest data.
Frequently asked questions
What role does Decodo play in a RAG pipeline?
Decodo handles the data ingestion layer of RAG. We help you continuously collect fresh, public web data, bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs, and transform raw HTML into structured formats that can be indexed in vector databases and retrieved by LLMs at inference time.
Can I use Decodo for real-time or continuously updated RAG systems?
Yes. Decodo is built for continuous retrieval workflows. You can schedule recurring scrapes, stream updates, or trigger refreshes via n8n, LangChain, or MCP Server to keep your knowledge base current without manual intervention.
What data formats does Decodo support for RAG?
You can retrieve data as HTML, JSON, Markdown, or parsed JSON via AI Parser. This makes it easy to chunk, embed, and index content into vector databases like Pinecone, Weaviate, Qdrant, or internal storage systems.
