Enable AI Agents With Real-World Web Access
Build AI agents that operate on live web data – not outdated snapshots. Decodo enables agents to safely collect, parse, and act on real-world information using production-ready infrastructure.
Enable agent workflows in minutes
Decodo removes the complexity of building agent data pipelines.
How it works:
- Collect – scrape public data using Web Scraping API or proxies
- Parse – convert HTML into clean JSON or Markdown with AI Parser
- Ingest – let agents request data directly via the MCP Server
- Orchestrate – connect reasoning and actions with LangChain or n8n
- Scale – maintain high success rates with Decodo's proxy network
Built for agent-native tools
Decodo integrates directly with the tools agents already use:
- MCP Server – agent-driven data ingestion
- LangChain – reasoning, retrieval, and action orchestration
- n8n – automated agent workflows
- AI Parser – structured, agent-ready outputs
No custom infrastructure. No brittle scripts.
Explore products built for massive data operations
Choose the right mix of Decodo products for your scale, budget, and target complexity.
What is a proxy?
A proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. As traffic is routed through alternative IPs, you’re avoiding geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, unlocking access to any target with maximum anonymity.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real household IP addresses connected to local networks, offering genuine residential locations and user-like behavior. Learn more
Static residential proxies
from $0.27/IP
ISP-issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential authenticity with datacenter-like stability. Learn more
Mobile proxies
from $2.25/GB
Real smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, providing genuine mobile traffic footprints. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
from $0.02/IP
High-speed IP addresses from enterprise-grade data centers, offering lightning-fast response times. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $0.95/1K req
An advanced proxy solution engineered to bypass anti-bot defenses and automatically handle CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Learn more
What is Scraping API?
Our All-in-One Scraping API lets you collect web data at scale without managing multiple tools - it combines Web Scraping API, eCommerce Scraping API, SERP Scraping API, and Social Media Scraping API into one streamlined solution.
Core Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req
A cost-effective solution that handles proxies and anti-bot defenses for you. Learn more
Advanced Scraping API
from $0.95/1K req
An advanced solution featuring headless browser tech, structured data, markdown output, and automated scheduling. Learn more
Video Downloader
from $0.08/GB
Seamlessly download YouTube videos and audio at scale for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation. Learn more
AI Parser
Instantly turn any website’s HTML into structured data. Simply describe what you need and get clean JSON results, no coding required. Learn more
MCP Server
Give your AI agents, LLMs, and tools the power to browse the web, fetch real-time results, and analyze the latest data.
Frequently asked questions
How does Decodo help AI agents access the web safely?
Decodo acts as a secure intermediary between your agents and the web, using proxies and scraping APIs to fetch public data while protecting agent identity and avoiding blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Can Decodo be used with existing AI agent frameworks?
Yes. Decodo integrates natively with MCP Server, LangChain, and n8n, making it easy to plug real-world data access into existing agent workflows without custom infrastructure.
Is Decodo suitable for production-scale AI agents?
Absolutely. Decodo is built for scale, offering global coverage, high success rates, automatic retries, and resilient infrastructure that supports high-volume, autonomous agent activity.
Start Delivering Accurate, Grounded Model Outputs
Power your RAG system with structured, fresh data – without maintaining any infrastructure.
14-day money-back option
