Fast Search API

Return only the top results in clean, single-page JSON with sub‑second latency. No ads, no clutter, no scraping setup, and ready to plug straight into your real‑time AI systems and apps.

Contact sales

<1s

response time

requests per second

125M+

ethically-sourced IPs

100%

success rate

24/7

tech support

Everything your AI needs from search

Decodo’s Fast Search API is tuned for speed, simplicity, and reliability so your search layer never slows your AI down.

Fast single-page results

Returns only the top organic results or stories in one JSON page, eliminating unnecessary SERP clutter and keeping retrieval fast and focused.

Built for speed

Designed and tuned for predictable, sub‑1s response times, so it’s safe to use inside real‑time AI and user‑facing workflows.

Clean output

Skip full SERPs and noisy widgets – get only the top organic results or top stories in a single, normalized JSON page.

AI-ready JSON

Lean, structured responses plug directly into RAG pipelines, workflows, and agent tools without extra parsing or cleanup.

Built for scale

Managed infrastructure, region‑specific endpoints, and automatic anti‑bot handling guarantee the highest performance.

No scraping overhead

Forget headless browsers, IP rotation playbooks, and brittle DIY scripts, your team just calls the API and gets ready-to-digest data.

Live search results in seconds

Clean, focused output made simple. Just a few clicks and your data is ready for you and your AI pipelines.

Send a search query

Send your query with optional geo and language parameters through a simple HTTP endpoint. Our Fast Search API will handle the rest.

Receive single-page JSON

Get one standardized JSON page with either the top 10 organic results or top stories. No ads, no sidebars, no multi‑page payloads, just the focused results your AI needs.

Trusted by:

Power up your AI with real-time data

From RAG pipelines to AI workflows, Fast Search API delivers only the data that matters to your business.

Real-time AI agents

Give agents and copilots fresh context mid‑execution so they can answer with live information, not just what’s in their training data.

RAG pipelines

Enrich prompts with current SERP results, keeping retrieval‑augmented generation grounded in what’s actually ranking right now.

Latency-sensitive dashboards

Power live dashboards with fast, focused results so users see what’s happening in real time without waiting on heavy SERP payloads.

Market and competitive intelligence

Track brands, products, and competitors in Search with clear responses that highlight what’s visible to your customers today.

Automation and internal AI workflows

Drop clean, single‑page SERP output into internal tools, scripts, and orchestration platforms without building or maintaining your own scraping layer.

Connect with our team to plug Fast Search API into your AI environment

Contact sales

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is Fast Search API?

Fast Search API is a lightweight, high‑performance SERP API built for real‑time use cases. It returns only the top organic results or top stories in clean, structured JSON with sub‑second latency, removing the overhead of full SERPs, scraping setups, and CAPTCHA handling. It's designed so AI agents, RAG pipelines, and dashboards can call it on demand and get fresh, focused results instantly.

How is Fast Search API different from full SERP APIs?

Full SERP APIs deliver ads, images, shopping results, and multi‑page data designed for analysis, not real‑time execution. Fast Search API returns only a single page of top organic results or top stories in clean JSON, optimized for sub‑second latency. Fast Search API is built for speed and simplicity – you get only what your AI actually needs.

Who is the Fast Search API for?

Fast Search API is built for AI‑first teams that depend on live context inside their products, not just offline SERP analysis. It’s a fit for AI‑first SaaS companies, LLM and agentic application builders, RAG and retrieval pipeline owners, and teams already using search or SERP APIs but blocked by latency, payload size, or scraping complexity.

Do I need to manage proxies, CAPTCHA solving, or scraping infrastructure?

No. Fast Search API handles all scraping, proxy rotation, and CAPTCHAs behind the scenes. You just send a query and get results – no infrastructure overhead, no brittle scripts to maintain.

How fast are the responses?

Fast Search API is optimized for sub‑second responses. Most queries return results in under 500ms, keeping your agents, RAG pipelines, and user‑facing features responsive even under load.

Can I customize geo, language, or search parameters?

Yes. You can specify geographic location and language preferences so results match your target audience and use case. Queries are routed through region‑specific endpoints (EU, US, Asia, or auto‑detect) to keep latency minimal.

What does the JSON response include?

Each result includes title, URL, snippet, position, and other core fields needed for RAG, agents, and dashboards. The schema is intentionally minimal and stable so you can plug responses directly into your workflows without extra mapping or cleanup.

Give Your AI Stack a Faster Search Layer

Trade heavy SERP dumps for a single, lean API that feeds your AI stack only fresh, focused results that matter.

Contact sales

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved