Benediktas Kazlauskas
Content Team Lead
Benediktas is a content professional with over 8 years of experience in B2C, B2B, and SaaS industries. He has worked with startups, marketing agencies, and fast-growing companies, helping brands turn complex topics into clear, useful content.
At Decodo, Benediktas works with a talented team of content writers and creates insights-packed pieces on data, AI, and industry news. He’s also exploring how AI is changing content creation and marketing, and enjoys learning about practical ways businesses can use it.
Outside of work, you’ll often find Benediktas camping, traveling around Asia, or spending time with his dachshund, Miso.
Connect with Benediktas via LinkedIn.
Fake IP Address: What Is It and Why Shouldn't You Use It?
When we scale businesses, do research, or just scroll leisurely, it's always a good idea to be clued up on online security. Whatever your reasons for running your eyes over a web browser are, anonymity and privacy are two pretty important players here. The thing is that any browser, website, system, or network can see our IP address. Some of them might even log your IP address and track it. In this blog post, we’ll go over the dangers of using free software, fake IPs, and the illegal aspects of using IP information.
IP Ban Error: Your IP Address Has Been Banned [Web Scraping Fix]
Web scraping can be an effective method to gather valuable data from websites, but if performed without the right advanced solutions in place, it often leads to one common problem – an IP ban error. If you've ever encountered the message "Your IP Address Has Been Banned", it means your IP has been flagged, likely due to automated or high-frequency activity. Luckily, there’s a way to avoid this IP ban. We’ll dive deeper into what causes IP bans, how to fix it, and the best practices to prevent from getting blocked in the future.
How Does AI Process Data: From Bytes to Brilliance
AI has revolutionized how we process data, enabling machines to analyze and interpret vast amounts of information quickly and efficiently. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore how AI processes data, understand the importance of quality data, and delve into the challenges it faces.
What Are the Characteristics of Unstructured Data: Insights for Driving Innovation
The amount of data being generated and stored is growing exponentially. One particular type of data that is becoming increasingly important is unstructured data. But what are the characteristics of unstructured data, and why is it so significant? In this article, we'll explore the key features of unstructured data, how to overcome obstacles in handling unstructured data and effective methods for unstructured data analysis.
How to Use Shadowrocket on iPhone (iOS)
If you're looking for a way to boost your online privacy and access restricted content on your iPhone, Shadowrocket is the tool you need. This powerful app offers advanced features to help you automate routine tasks, access geo-restricted content, and avoid IP blocks.
In this guide, we'll take you through everything you need to know about using Shadowrocket, from setup and navigation to customization for optimal performance. Grab your hot cup of coffee, and let’s start!