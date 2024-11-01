Large-Scale Data Collection
Collect billions of public web data points for AI training, analytics, price intelligence, and market research – without IP blocks, CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, or scaling limits.
Start collecting large-scale data in seconds
Decodo gives you the scraping and proxy infrastructure needed to run massive data pipelines without managing browsers, retries, rotations, or distributed systems yourself.
Reduce failures and avoid anti-bot walls
Rotation, sticky sessions, browser fingerprinting, and JS rendering work automatically.
Export AI-ready structured data
Convert raw HTML into JSON or Markdown with AI Parser for seamless model ingestion.
Scale with zero downtime
99.99% uptime, industry-leading response speeds, unlimited concurrency.
Trusted by:
Build high-volume pipelines with reliable infrastructure
Power everything from continuous competitive monitoring to full-scale dataset creation using a single, unified extraction platform.
Explore products built for massive data operations
Choose the right mix of Decodo products for your scale, budget, and target complexity.
What is a proxy?
A proxy acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. As traffic is routed through alternative IPs, you’re avoiding geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks, unlocking access to any target with maximum anonymity.
Residential proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real household IP addresses connected to local networks, offering genuine residential locations and user-like behavior. Learn more
Static residential proxies
from $0.27/IP
ISP-issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential authenticity with datacenter-like stability. Learn more
Mobile proxies
from $2.25/GB
Real smartphone IPs from 3G/4G/5G carrier networks, providing genuine mobile traffic footprints. Learn more
Datacenter proxies
from $0.02/IP
High-speed IP addresses from enterprise-grade data centers, offering lightning-fast response times. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $0.95/1K req
An advanced proxy solution engineered to bypass anti-bot defenses and automatically handle CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Learn more
What is Scraping API?
Our All-in-One Scraping API lets you collect web data at scale without managing multiple tools - it combines Web Scraping API, eCommerce Scraping API, SERP Scraping API, and Social Media Scraping API into one streamlined solution.
Core Scraping API
from $0.08/1K req
A cost-effective solution that handles proxies and anti-bot defenses for you. Learn more
Advanced Scraping API
from $0.95/1K req
An advanced solution featuring headless browser tech, structured data, markdown output, and automated scheduling. Learn more
Video Downloader
from $0.08/GB
Seamlessly download YouTube videos and audio at scale for analysis, archiving, or AI dataset creation. Learn more
AI Parser
Instantly turn any website’s HTML into structured data. Simply describe what you need and get clean JSON results, no coding required. Learn more
MCP Server
Give your AI agents, LLMs, and tools the power to browse the web, fetch real-time results, and analyze the latest data.
Frequently asked questions
What kind of data can I collect?
Any public data – products, reviews, listings, SERPs, competitor content, news, etc.
Is it legal?
Yes, when collecting publicly accessible data responsibly and following website terms and regulations.
How far can I scale?
From thousands to billions of monthly requests with unlimited concurrency.
Build Large-Scale Pipelines Without the Complexity
Launch your first data extraction in minutes – scale to billions of monthly requests whenever you're ready.
14-day money-back option