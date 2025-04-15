What is the meaning of Session Expired?

The Session Expired error on Facebook typically occurs when your login session has expired or become invalid. It can manifest itself as a pop-up message or a redirect to the Facebook login page.

In other words, you may be happily scrolling through Facebook when, out of the blue, you’re hit by a Session Expired error pop-up screen and are forcefully logged out of your account. You’re then asked to log in again.

The Facebook Session Expired error can be triggered for various reasons, including prolonged inactivity, browser-related issues, or changes in Facebook's security settings. It can also show up if you manually clear the entire app cache on your mobile device (as the authentication token gets cleared as well) or if you manually sign out of your Facebook account on another device.