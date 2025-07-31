Scrape TikTok Like a Pro: Step-by-Step Methods, Tools, and Tips
TikTok has become a goldmine of user-generated content and social media insights. With over 1 billion active users creating millions of videos daily, the platform offers unprecedented opportunities for data analysis, trend monitoring, and business intelligence. This comprehensive guide shows you how to scrape TikTok data effectively using Python.
Dominykas Niaura
Jul 31, 2025
10 min read
Why scrape TikTok?
TikTok scraping unlocks valuable insights that can transform your business strategy and research capabilities. The platform's vast ecosystem of content, creators, and user interactions provides rich data for multiple use cases:
- Trend analysis and market research. Monitor viral content patterns, emerging hashtags, and cultural movements in real time. Spot trends before they go mainstream and gain an edge in product development or content marketing.
- Influencer research and marketing. Evaluate creator performance, engagement metrics, and audience demographics to find the right brand partners. You can also monitor influencer campaigns and measure ROI more effectively.
- Sentiment analysis and brand monitoring. Use comments, video captions, and hashtags to gauge public sentiment toward your brand or competitors. Spot early signs of PR crises and respond proactively.
- Lead generation and sales intelligence. Uncover potential customers by analyzing content themes and user interests. B2B companies, in particular, can identify prospects discussing industry-specific pain points.
- Content strategy optimization. Analyze what formats, topics, and posting times drive engagement. Reverse-engineer successful accounts to sharpen your own content strategy and improve organic reach.
Understanding TikTok's structure and anti-scraping measures
TikTok presents unique challenges for web scraping due to its sophisticated architecture and robust anti-bot protections. Understanding these systems is crucial for building effective scrapers.
- Dynamic content loading. TikTok uses JavaScript rendering and infinite scroll mechanisms to load content dynamically. Unlike traditional websites with static HTML, TikTok constructs most of its data through server-side JavaScript, making simple HTTP requests insufficient.
- Anti-bot detection systems. The platform employs multiple layers of bot detection, including browser fingerprinting, behavioral analysis, and JavaScript challenges. These systems monitor request patterns, mouse movements, scroll behavior, and device characteristics to identify automated traffic.
- Rate limiting and IP blocking. TikTok implements aggressive rate limiting that can trigger temporary or permanent IP bans after relatively few requests. The platform also uses geographic restrictions and datacenter IP detection to block suspicious traffic patterns.
- CAPTCHAs and verification challenges. When suspicious activity is detected, TikTok displays various CAPTCHA types, including image recognition, puzzle solving, and phone verification requirements that can completely halt automated scraping attempts.
- Frequent structure changes. TikTok regularly updates its DOM structure, CSS selectors, and API endpoints to break existing scrapers. This means scrapers require constant maintenance and adaptation to remain functional.
Methods and tools for scraping TikTok
Several approaches exist for extracting TikTok data, each with distinct advantages and limitations. Choosing the right method depends on your technical requirements, scale needs, and budget constraints.
- Browser automation with Playwright/Selenium. The most reliable approach for handling TikTok's JavaScript-heavy interface. Tools like Playwright can fully render pages, handle infinite scroll, and mimic human behavior patterns. This method provides the highest success rate but requires more computational resources.
- Hidden API extraction. TikTok loads data through internal APIs that return JSON responses. By intercepting these API calls, you can extract structured data more efficiently than parsing HTML. However, these APIs change frequently and require reverse engineering.
- Unofficial TikTok APIs. Several open-source libraries like TikTok-API provide simplified interfaces for data extraction. While easier to implement, these tools often break when TikTok updates its systems and may not support all data types.
- Headless browser services. Cloud-based solutions offer managed browser infrastructure with built-in anti-detection features. These services handle proxy rotation, CAPTCHA solving, and infrastructure maintenance, but come with ongoing costs.
- Hybrid approaches. Combining multiple methods often yields the best results. For example, using Playwright for initial page rendering and then extracting data from hidden JSON objects provides both reliability and efficiency.
Why proxies are necessary for stable TikTok scraping
TikTok actively defends against scraping by tracking IP activity and limiting access based on region and behavior. Without proxies, your scraper will likely get blocked fast, especially at scale.
Proxies help by spreading requests across multiple IP addresses, making your activity appear more natural and avoiding rate limits. They also let you bypass regional restrictions and view content as if you're in a different location.
For best results, use residential proxies, which route traffic through real user devices and are harder for TikTok to detect compared to datacenter IPs. Pair this with smart rotation strategies (adjusting IPs based on request volume, error rates, and timing) to avoid triggering anti-bot systems.
At Decodo, we offer high-performance residential proxies with a 99.86% success rate, <0.6s response time, and geo-targeting across 195+ locations. Here’s how to integrate them into your TikTok scraper:
- Create your account. Sign up at the Decodo dashboard.
- Select a proxy plan. Choose a subscription that suits your needs or opt for a 3-day free trial.
- Configure proxy settings. Set up your proxies with rotating sessions for maximum effectiveness.
- Select locations. Target specific regions based on your data requirements or keep it at Random.
- Integrate into your scraper. Use the provided proxy endpoints in your scraping setup.
Step-by-step guide: how to scrape TikTok data
In this section, we’ll walk you through how to use Python to scrape various types of TikTok data: profiles, videos/posts, comments, and search results. You'll learn how to extract structured information while handling TikTok’s anti-bot protections, all with practical, ready-to-run scripts.
Before running any of the scripts in this guide, make sure you have Python 3.8+ installed. Then, install the necessary libraries using the following commands:
pip install playwright httpx parsel jmespath
After installing the packages, you’ll also need to install the Playwright browser binaries:
playwright install
These libraries cover everything used in the scripts:
- Playwright – for browser automation when scraping profiles
- httpx – for making fast, async HTTP requests
- parsel – for parsing HTML content
- jmespath – for querying structured JSON data
Once these are set up, you’re ready to run any of the scraping scripts in this tutorial.
Scraping TikTok profiles
Profile scraping is a great entry point for influencer research, audience analysis, or competitive benchmarking. This Python script uses Playwright to automate a headless browser session and collect public profile data from TikTok.
The script works by launching a stealthy headless browser (Firefox in this case), routing traffic through a proxy for stability and geo-targeting. It visits the user’s profile page and tries to extract structured JSON data embedded in the page (__UNIVERSAL_DATA_FOR_REHYDRATION__). If that fails, it falls back to scraping visible HTML elements.
Here’s what it collects:
- Username and display name
- Bio/description
- Follower, following, and like counts
- Total number of videos
- Verification status
To reduce detection, the script uses a custom user-agent and disables navigator.webdriver, which helps mask automated behavior, as well as residential proxies.
import asyncioimport jsonfrom playwright.async_api import async_playwrightasync def scrape_tiktok_profile(username: str, proxy_host: str, proxy_port: int, proxy_username: str, proxy_password: str):"""Scrape TikTok profile data using proxy"""async with async_playwright() as p:browser = await p.firefox.launch(headless=True,proxy={'server': f'http://{proxy_host}:{proxy_port}', 'username': proxy_username, 'password': proxy_password})context = await browser.new_context(user_agent='Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36')await context.add_init_script("Object.defineProperty(navigator, 'webdriver', { get: () => undefined });")page = await context.new_page()try:await page.goto(f"https://www.tiktok.com/@{username}", timeout=20000)await page.wait_for_timeout(3000)# Extract from JSONuser_info, video_count = {}, 0json_script = await page.query_selector('script#__UNIVERSAL_DATA_FOR_REHYDRATION__')if json_script:try:data = json.loads(await json_script.text_content())# Try multiple JSON pathsfor path in [['__DEFAULT_SCOPE__', 'webapp.user-detail', 'userInfo'], ['default', 'UserModule', 'users']]:current = datafor key in path:current = current.get(key, {})if current and 'user' in current:user_info = current['user']video_count = current.get('stats', {}).get('videoCount', 0)breakelif current and 'uniqueId' in current:user_info = currentbreakexcept:pass# HTML fallbackif not user_info:elem = await page.query_selector('[data-e2e="user-title"]')if elem:text = await elem.text_content()user_info = {'uniqueId': text.strip(), 'nickname': text.strip(), 'signature': '', 'verified': False}if not user_info:return {'error': 'Could not extract profile data'}# Extract stats from HTMLstats = []for selector in ['strong[data-e2e]', '[data-e2e="number-strong"]', 'strong']:elements = await page.query_selector_all(selector)if len(elements) >= 3:stats = [await elem.text_content() for elem in elements[:3]]break# Clean biobio = user_info.get('signature', '').replace('\n', ' | ').replace('\r', ' | ')return {'username': user_info.get('uniqueId', ''),'display_name': user_info.get('nickname', ''),'bio': bio,'followers': stats[1] if len(stats) > 1 else "0",'following': stats[0] if len(stats) > 0 else "0",'likes': stats[2] if len(stats) > 2 else "0",'videos': video_count,'verified': user_info.get('verified', False)}except Exception as e:return {'error': str(e)}finally:await browser.close()async def main():# Decodo proxy configurationresult = await scrape_tiktok_profile(username='beccastravel', # Example TikTok username – replaceproxy_host='gate.decodo.com',proxy_port=7000,proxy_username='YOUR_USERNAME', # Replaceproxy_password='YOUR_PASSWORD' # Replace)print(json.dumps(result, indent=2))if __name__ == "__main__":asyncio.run(main())
Once scraped, the data is returned in a structured JSON format that’s easy to store, analyze, or integrate into dashboards. Here's an example response for a real profile:
{"username": "beccastravel","display_name": "Becca -A Brit in Aus\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf0a\ud83e\udebc","bio": "Brit living in Australia \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa","followers": "6580","following": "1404","likes": "2.5M","videos": 1034,"verified": false}
Scraping TikTok videos/posts
Scraping TikTok video pages allows you to extract rich metadata like post descriptions, hashtags, view counts, likes, shares, bookmarks, and more. This kind of data is especially useful for trend tracking, content analysis, and performance benchmarking.
All you need to do is plug your proxy credentials and a few TikTok post URLs into the script. The scraper sends asynchronous requests to TikTok video pages using httpx and parses the response HTML with parsel. It first attempts to extract structured data from TikTok’s embedded JSON (__UNIVERSAL_DATA_FOR_REHYDRATION__). If that fails, it falls back to scraping basic meta tags in the HTML.
The script is designed to:
- Return a clean summary of each video’s author, description, stats (likes, plays, comments, shares, bookmarks), and hashtags
- Handle HTTP errors gracefully and skip failed requests
- Add a small delay between requests to reduce the risk of triggering TikTok’s anti-bot defenses
- Use proxy routing to prevent IP bans and maintain reliable access
One key advantage is that it surfaces data not directly visible on the public TikTok post page, such as total play counts and bookmark numbers.
import jmespathimport asyncioimport jsonfrom typing import List, Dictfrom httpx import AsyncClient, Responsefrom parsel import Selectorasync def create_client() -> AsyncClient:"""Create HTTP client with proxy"""headers = {"Accept-Language": "en-US,en;q=0.9","User-Agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36","Accept": "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8","Accept-Encoding": "gzip, deflate, br",}# Proxy configuration: replace with your credentials in this format: "protocol://username:password@host:port"return AsyncClient(http2=True,headers=headers,proxy=proxy,timeout=30.0,follow_redirects=True)def parse_video(response: Response) -> Dict:"""Parse video data from response"""selector = Selector(response.text)# Try JSON extraction firsttry:json_data = selector.xpath("//script[@id='__UNIVERSAL_DATA_FOR_REHYDRATION__']/text()").get()if json_data:full_data = json.loads(json_data)video_data = full_data["__DEFAULT_SCOPE__"]["webapp.video-detail"]["itemInfo"]["itemStruct"]result = jmespath.search("""{id: id,description: desc,hashtags: textExtra[?hashtagName].hashtagName,author: {username: author.uniqueId,nickname: author.nickname,verified: author.verified},stats: {plays: stats.playCount,likes: stats.diggCount,comments: stats.commentCount,shares: stats.shareCount,bookmarks: stats.collectCount}}""", video_data)result['url'] = str(response.url)# Clean descriptionif result.get('description'):result['description'] = result['description'].replace('\n', ' | ')return resultexcept:pass# HTML fallbackdescription = selector.xpath("//meta[@property='og:description']/@content").get() or ""return {'description': description.replace('\n', ' | '),'hashtags': [],'url': str(response.url),'stats': {'plays': 0, 'likes': 0, 'comments': 0, 'shares': 0, 'bookmarks': 0}}async def scrape_tiktok_videos() -> List[Dict]:"""Scrape videos"""# Example URLs – replacevideo_urls = ["https://www.tiktok.com/@kululagu/video/7447897941609630992","https://www.tiktok.com/@reachyusuf/video/7507345573087890695","https://www.tiktok.com/@yuji_beleza/video/7503491626569043223"]client = await create_client()try:results = []for i, url in enumerate(video_urls):try:response = await client.get(url)if response.status_code != 200:results.append({'error': f'HTTP {response.status_code}', 'url': url})continuevideo_data = parse_video(response)if 'error' not in video_data and video_data.get('author'):results.append(video_data)else:results.append({'error': 'Failed to extract data', 'url': url})# Small delay between requestsawait asyncio.sleep(1)except Exception as e:results.append({'error': str(e), 'url': url})return resultsfinally:await client.aclose()async def main():"""Main function"""videos = await scrape_tiktok_videos()for i, video in enumerate(videos, 1):if 'error' not in video and video.get('author'):author = video.get('author', {}).get('username', 'Unknown')desc = video.get('description', 'No description')stats = video.get('stats', {})# Ensure all stats are integersdef safe_int(value):if value is None:return 0try:return int(value)except (ValueError, TypeError):return 0likes = safe_int(stats.get('likes'))plays = safe_int(stats.get('plays'))comments = safe_int(stats.get('comments'))shares = safe_int(stats.get('shares'))bookmarks = safe_int(stats.get('bookmarks'))hashtags = video.get('hashtags', [])hashtag_text = f" #{' #'.join(hashtags)}" if hashtags else ""print(f"{i}. @{author}:")print(f" {desc}{hashtag_text}")print(f" {likes:,} likes, {plays:,} plays, {comments:,} comments")print(f" {shares:,} shares, {bookmarks:,} bookmarks")else:print(f"{i}. Error: {video.get('error', 'Failed to extract data')}")# Add separator line between videos (except after the last one)if i < len(videos):print("-" * 50)if __name__ == "__main__":asyncio.run(main())
Below is the response you get with this script. This kind of output is especially helpful for researchers, marketers, or analysts who need quick, structured insights from multiple TikTok posts without manually inspecting each one:
1. @kululagu:I dont like the third movie but ı wonder ıf ı will like it when ı grow older #beforesunrise #beforetrilogy #beforesunset #beforemidnight #ethanhawke #juliedelpy #fyp #beforesunrise #beforetrilogy #beforesunset #beforemidnight #ethanhawke #juliedelpy #fyp218,900 likes, 923,000 plays, 503 comments8,939 shares, 37,206 bookmarks--------------------------------------------------2. @reachyusuf:what's yo favorite type of bread? Flour is a miracle right now. Currently a bag of flour costs $600 usd. My charity has been able to acquire 3000 bags thank God. $200 covers 1 bag of flour (25 kg) through my charity. If you can sponsor a family for a bag of flour please d0nate in the l1nk in b1o! Families are using macaroni to make bread because they cannot afford flour. Please spread the word and d0nate if you can!538,100 likes, 2,800,000 plays, 16,700 comments55,400 shares, 46,365 bookmarks--------------------------------------------------3. @yuji_beleza:African basketball players in Japan 🇯🇵🏀9,100,000 likes, 109,100,000 plays, 40,300 comments146,400 shares, 405,175 bookmarks
Scraping TikTok comments
Comment scraping is essential if you're looking to understand audience sentiment, gather user feedback, or enrich content analysis with direct viewer reactions. This Python script uses httpx to fetch a TikTok video’s HTML, extract necessary tokens, and call TikTok’s internal comment API – all while routing requests through a proxy for stability and anonymity.
To use the scraper, simply replace the video URL, plug in your proxy credentials, and control how many comments to retrieve by changing the max_comments parameter. The script then:
- Parses the video ID from the URL
- Sends a request to the page to extract dynamic tokens like aid, msToken, and region required to query TikTok's comment API
- Builds the comment API URL and retrieves a list of comments
- Returns cleaned comment data including the author's handle, nickname, number of likes, replies, and the comment text itself
import asyncioimport refrom httpx import AsyncClientfrom urllib.parse import urlencodeasync def create_client():headers = {"accept": "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8","accept-language": "en-US,en;q=0.9","user-agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"}# Proxy configuration: replace with your credentials in this format: "protocol://username:password@host:port"return AsyncClient(headers=headers, proxy=proxy, timeout=30.0)async def scrape_tiktok_comments(video_url, max_comments=20):video_id = re.search(r'/video/(\d+)', video_url).group(1)client = await create_client()try:response = await client.get(video_url)text = response.textparams = {"aweme_id": video_id, "cursor": 0, "count": max_comments, "current_region": "US", "aid": "1988"}for pattern in [r'"aid":(\d+)', r'"msToken":"([^"]+)"', r'"region":"([^"]+)"']:match = re.search(pattern, text)if match and 'aid' in pattern:params['aid'] = match.group(1)elif match and 'msToken' in pattern:params['msToken'] = match.group(1)elif match and 'region' in pattern:params['region'] = match.group(1)api_url = "https://www.tiktok.com/api/comment/list/?" + urlencode(params)api_response = await client.get(api_url, headers={"accept": "application/json", "referer": video_url})if api_response.status_code == 200:data = api_response.json()comments = []for comment in data.get('comments', []):if comment.get('text'):comments.append({'text': comment.get('text', ''),'author': comment.get('user', {}).get('unique_id', ''),'author_nickname': comment.get('user', {}).get('nickname', ''),'likes': comment.get('digg_count', 0),'replies': comment.get('reply_comment_total', 0)})return commentsexcept:passfinally:await client.aclose()return []async def main():video_url = "https://www.tiktok.com/@kululagu/video/7447897941609630992"comments = await scrape_tiktok_comments(video_url)if not comments:print("No comments found")returnfor i, comment in enumerate(comments, 1):author = comment['author']nickname = comment['author_nickname']text = comment['text']likes = comment['likes']replies = comment['replies']display_author = f"@{author}"if nickname and nickname != author:display_author += f" ({nickname})"print(f"{i}. {display_author}:")print(f" {text}")stats = []if likes > 0:stats.append(f"{likes:,} likes")if replies > 0:stats.append(f"{replies:,} replies")if stats:print(f" {', '.join(stats)}")if i < len(comments):print("-" * 50)if __name__ == "__main__":asyncio.run(main())
This kind of output that the script delivers is especially useful for identifying common reactions, capturing standout quotes, or spotting recurring audience themes. With a bit of additional logic, you could also perform basic sentiment analysis or track changes in engagement over time. Here’s a sample response from scraping the first 5 comments on a video:
1. @aadyagurjar (aadya):she is me i am her7,796 likes, 6 replies--------------------------------------------------2. @uqqhi (sophie):"I don't feel things for people anymore"2,128 likes--------------------------------------------------3. @thefoolinthewall (kp𒉭):my favorite movies of all time. before sunset is perfect.5,582 likes, 2 replies--------------------------------------------------4. @lunbottomboot7l (ttennyyapplees):"I never felt like it was the right man" she gets it5,540 likes, 1 replies--------------------------------------------------5. @pris.pls (💘⭐️🧚🏻♀️ pris pls 💌🌻🌙):shes so real for that tho927 likes
Scraping TikTok search results
If you're tracking trends, monitoring a topic’s reach, or analyzing how people react to a breaking event, scraping TikTok search results can give you real-time insights into what’s being posted and how it’s performing.
The Python script below scrapes TikTok’s search results for a given keyword by simulating a browser visit, extracting internal API tokens, and querying TikTok’s backend search endpoint, all routed through a proxy for stability.
Here’s how it works:
- It creates a proxy-enabled HTTP client using httpx, with proper headers to mimic a real browser.
- It visits the public TikTok search page for the given query and extracts dynamic values like aid, msToken, region, and device_id – all of which are required to build a valid API call.
- It generates a random search_id to make the request appear unique and time-specific.
- It builds a search API URL with all the required query parameters, fetches the data, and parses relevant information from each video result.
The script collects and displays:
- Author username and nickname
- Video description (truncated if too long)
- Engagement stats: likes, plays, comments, shares
import asyncioimport reimport secretsimport datetimefrom httpx import AsyncClientfrom urllib.parse import urlencode, quoteasync def create_client():headers = {"accept": "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8","accept-language": "en-US,en;q=0.9","user-agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"}# Proxy configuration: replace with your credentials in this format: "protocol://username:password@host:port"return AsyncClient(http2=True, headers=headers, proxy=proxy, timeout=30.0, follow_redirects=True)async def extract_api_params(client, search_url):response = await client.get(search_url)if response.status_code != 200:return {}text = response.textparams = {}patterns = {'aid': [r'"aid":(\d+)', r'window\._APP_ID\s*=\s*(\d+)', r'"app_id":(\d+)'],'msToken': [r'"msToken":"([^"]+)"', r'msToken=([^;]+)', r'"ms_token":"([^"]+)"'],'device_id': [r'"device_id":(\d+)', r'"device_id":"([^"]+)"'],'region': [r'"region":"([^"]+)"']}for key, pattern_list in patterns.items():for pattern in pattern_list:match = re.search(pattern, text)if match:params[key] = match.group(1)breakreturn paramsdef generate_search_id():timestamp = datetime.datetime.now().strftime('%Y%m%d%H%M%S')random_hex_length = (32 - len(timestamp)) // 2random_hex = secrets.token_hex(random_hex_length).upper()return timestamp + random_hexasync def call_search_api(client, query, api_params, count=20):base_params = {"keyword": query,"offset": 0,"count": count,"search_id": generate_search_id(),"search_type": 0,"is_filter_search": 0}base_params.update(api_params)if 'aid' not in base_params:base_params['aid'] = '1988'api_url = "https://www.tiktok.com/api/search/general/full/?" + urlencode(base_params)api_headers = {"accept": "application/json, text/plain, */*","referer": f"https://www.tiktok.com/search?q={quote(query)}","sec-fetch-dest": "empty","sec-fetch-mode": "cors","sec-fetch-site": "same-origin"}try:response = await client.get(api_url, headers=api_headers)return response.json() if response.status_code == 200 else {}except:return {}def parse_search_results(api_response):if not api_response or 'data' not in api_response:return []videos = []for item in api_response['data']:try:if item.get('type') == 1:video_info = item.get('item', {})if video_info:desc = video_info.get('desc', '')author_data = video_info.get('author', {})stats_data = video_info.get('stats', {})author = author_data.get('unique_id', '') or author_data.get('uniqueId', '')nickname = author_data.get('nickname', '')likes = (stats_data.get('digg_count') or stats_data.get('diggCount') orstats_data.get('like_count') or stats_data.get('likeCount') or 0)plays = (stats_data.get('play_count') or stats_data.get('playCount') orstats_data.get('view_count') or stats_data.get('viewCount') or 0)comments = (stats_data.get('comment_count') or stats_data.get('commentCount') or 0)shares = (stats_data.get('share_count') or stats_data.get('shareCount') or 0)if desc:video = {'id': video_info.get('id', ''),'description': desc,'author': author,'author_nickname': nickname,'likes': likes,'plays': plays,'comments': comments,'shares': shares}videos.append(video)except:continuereturn videosasync def scrape_search_results(query, max_results=20):client = await create_client()try:search_url = f"https://www.tiktok.com/search?q={quote(query)}"api_params = await extract_api_params(client, search_url)await asyncio.sleep(1)api_response = await call_search_api(client, query, api_params, max_results)return parse_search_results(api_response)finally:await client.aclose()async def main():search_query = "ozzy osbourne" # Replaceresults = await scrape_search_results(search_query, max_results=15)if not results:print("No results found")returnfor i, video in enumerate(results, 1):author = video['author']nickname = video['author_nickname']description = video['description'][:100] + "..." if len(video['description']) > 100 else video['description']likes = int(video['likes']) if video['likes'] else 0plays = int(video['plays']) if video['plays'] else 0comments = int(video['comments']) if video['comments'] else 0display_author = f"@{author}"if nickname and nickname != author:display_author += f" ({nickname})"print(f"{i}. {display_author}")print(f" {description}")print(f" {likes:,} likes, {plays:,} plays, {comments:,} comments")if i < len(results):print("-" * 50)if __name__ == "__main__":asyncio.run(main())
This scraper is especially helpful for quickly sampling content around a topic, measuring post engagement, and discovering emerging narratives or viral trends. You can easily modify it to paginate through more results or filter by engagement thresholds. Here’s a snippet of what the output looks like:
1. @audio.producer1 (Audio Producer)John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne (3 December 1948 - 22 July 2025) was an English singer, songwriter and ...44,200 likes, 270,400 plays, 1,739 comments--------------------------------------------------2. @nozza_123R.I.P LEGEND💔🥺#ozzyosbourne #artist #top5 #bestsongs #ranking #trendin #fyp156,900 likes, 2,900,000 plays, 1,524 comments--------------------------------------------------3. @pastfusionai (Past Fusion AI)R.I.P. Ozzy Osbourne: The Prince of Darkness #ozzy #ozzyosbourne #life #story #history41,900 likes, 968,500 plays, 225 comments--------------------------------------------------4. @el.mclovinn (Mclovin)Q.E.P.D Ozzy Osbourne 1948-2025 🕊️ #viral #fyp #ozzyosbourne #ozzyosbourneforever #ozzyosbourneedit470,100 likes, 3,400,000 plays, 1,017 comments--------------------------------------------------5. @scrappy.and.chill (Scrappy 💙)#duet with @Past Vision We lost a music legend. This is the best use of AI I've seen. #ozzyosbourne ...2,652 likes, 142,500 plays, 72 comments--------------------------------------------------6. @_nkl2 (🧸)#ozzyosbourne #ukraine #riplegends58,300 likes, 318,800 plays, 577 comments--------------------------------------------------7. @aivaultt (AI Vault)Evolution of Ozzy Osbourne! #ozzyosbourne #evolution #aigenerated10,200 likes, 262,700 plays, 43 comments--------------------------------------------------8. @djxquizit (DJ Xquizit | Xavian)Descansa en paz Ozzy Osborne, rest in piece #ozzyosbourne #restinpeace229 likes, 4,370 plays, 11 comments--------------------------------------------------9. @vitosfrankai (Vito's Frank AI)"Due giganti camminano nel cielo. Addio Ozzy, addio Hulk." #hulkhogan #ozzyosbourne #ai #vitosfranka...27,000 likes, 400,600 plays, 576 comments--------------------------------------------------10. @boardroom (Boardroom)Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert on July 5 became the highest-grossing charity concert ever, raising...60,200 likes, 801,700 plays, 791 comments