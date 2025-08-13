Most Scraped Websites of 2025

The data collection trends

Data scraping in 2025 looks completely different from what it did just a few years ago. Companies aren't just grabbing text from websites anymore. They want videos, images, and audio to train their AI solutions. The biggest change is that everyone's racing to collect data for AI training, which means they need way more diverse content than ever before.

Video content dominance

This year in our analysis, video-first platforms have claimed the top spots in our list. These sites are getting scraped more than ever before, which shows just how valuable video content has become for businesses trying to understand market trends and consumer behavior. Companies are also recognizing that video platforms are the go-to options for training various AI tools.

The rise of short-form video content, notably through TikTok's explosive growth, has created new data collection opportunities that simply didn't exist a couple of years ago. Businesses are now collecting video metadata, engagement metrics, and comments at growing scales to understand what captures audience attention in our fragmented media landscape.

The LLM training data explosion

The most transformative trend of 2025 has been the massive demand for training data to power LLMs (Large Language Models) and various AI solutions. Companies are racing to collect diverse, high-quality datasets to train everything from customer service chatbots to autonomous AI agents. This has fundamentally shifted scraping priorities:

Multimodal content demand . AI systems need text, image, video, and audio data combined. Video-first platforms have become the best source for training multimodal AI models that can understand context across different media types.

. AI systems need text, image, video, and audio data combined. Video-first platforms have become the best source for training multimodal AI models that can understand context across different media types. Real-time knowledge updates . AI agents require up-to-date information to make accurate decisions. This has driven continuous scraping of platforms like Google, Crunchbase, and ScienceDirect to keep AI systems updated with the latest information.

. AI agents require up-to-date information to make accurate decisions. This has driven continuous scraping of platforms like Google, Crunchbase, and ScienceDirect to keep AI systems updated with the latest information. Conversational data. More companies have started to implement AI chatbots and virtual assistants, creating massive demand for natural conversation patterns, product descriptions, and customer service interactions scraped from various eCommerce platforms and review sites.

"In 2025, outdated data is useless. LLMs and AI agents live on real-time, relevant information collected from various sources, including product reviews, the latest research papers, and trending content on community platforms. Companies are betting their future on having access to this kind of current, reliable data." – Vytautas Savickas, CEO at Decodo

Real-time eCommerce intelligence

In the past year, the typical eCommerce scraping use case has also changed. Shifting from simple price monitoring to advanced competitive intelligence systems that track product availability, customer reviews, shipping times, and even competitor marketing strategies in real time.

"We’ve seen an increasing demand for data from eCommerce platforms like Coupang, Amazon, and Walmart. Businesses are increasingly collecting more data from each platform, meaning these sites now play a bigger role in pricing strategies, product assortment decisions, and shaping customer experiences." – Gabrielė Verbickaitė, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Decodo.

Major changes from 2024 to 2025

The landscape of web scraping targets underwent dramatic shifts in 2025, primarily driven by the explosive growth in AI training data requirements and the emergence of multimodal AI systems. Companies have pivoted from traditional data collection to platforms offering rich, diverse content essential for training next-generation language models and AI agents.

New entrants to the top 10

Before revealing the complete list, here are the new websites that have made it into the top 10 this year:

TikTok – essential for understanding cultural trends, viral content patterns, and social media sentiment analysis.

– essential for understanding cultural trends, viral content patterns, and social media sentiment analysis. YouTube – driven by explosive demand for video content and audio training data across industries.

– driven by explosive demand for video content and audio training data across industries. ScienceDirect – critical for accessing peer-reviewed research, scientific publications, and authoritative knowledge bases.

– critical for accessing peer-reviewed research, scientific publications, and authoritative knowledge bases. Crunchbase – vital for business intelligence, startup tracking, investment analysis, and market research.

– vital for business intelligence, startup tracking, investment analysis, and market research. Coupang – important for global eCommerce insights, Asian market intelligence, and cross-cultural consumer behavior.

– important for global eCommerce insights, Asian market intelligence, and cross-cultural consumer behavior. Airbnb – key for travel industry data, pricing optimization models, and hospitality market analysis.

Platforms that left the top 10

With the new targets climbing the list, a few websites dropped in position. Whether it’s due to the better alternative for data collection or the declining relevance of their content, their role in scraping priorities has noticeably decreased: