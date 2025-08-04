Build AI Workflows with n8n and Real-time Data

Decodo’s scraping node lets you pull structured web data from any public site directly into your n8n workflows. Leave setup and maintenance behind.

Try nowExplore workflows

Hassle-free data collection in n8n

Use our native n8n node to collect live web data without setup or scripts. Just drop it into your flow and go.

No setup needed

Just drag the node into your workflow and paste a URL.

Works with any site

HTML output by default, Markdown coming soon.

Built for automation

Combine with any n8n node – OpenAI, Sheets, Slack.

Get structured web data in 3 steps

  1. Add Decodo scraping node
  2. Input any public URL
  3. Pipe clean output into your next node

See it in action – scrape any site in seconds

Watch how our node fits into your n8n workflow to extract, structure, and pass web data – no setup, no blockers, just clean output.

Learn more

Trusted by:

Build your workflows with Decodo and n8n

Explore powerful workflows you can build with our integration.

  • All
  • SEO
  • Price monitoring
  • AI research
  • Content analysis

Job listing tracking

Scrape job boards daily and send new roles as updates to Slack.

Try workflow

Price monitoring

Track product prices and auto-update them in a Google Sheet.

Try workflow

SEO watchlist

Scrape competitor pages and summarize changes with OpenAI.

Try workflow

AI-powered research

Pull web content into an LLM agent in n8n and have it analyze the data for you.

Try workflow

Content analysis

Extract article content, auto-generate summaries, and have them shared with you via Google Docs.

Try workflow

Review aggregation

Review sites and push updates into a Notion database.

Try workflow

Built for builders – from no-code to full-stack

Whether you're automating reports, training agents, or scaling internal tools, our scraping node lets you skip the boilerplate and ship faster.

Automate everything without writing a line of code

Use the node in n8n to scrape data for reports, dashboards, and alerts, all inside a visual workflow editor.

Ditch scrapers that constantly break

Add a reliable, ready-to-scale scraping solution to your flows without wasting time on infrastructure or maintenance.

Power your growth stack with real-time web data

Monitor competitors, track pricing, or feed scraped content into your analytics pipeline from a single node.

Explore our plans for every scraping task

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with our powerful Scraping API.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

No proxy setup needed

Pre-built scraper

API playground

HTML output

Anti-bot bypassing

30+ requests per second

Scalable infrastructure for large volumes

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 130K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Scraper up and running within an hour

Had an idea for a scraping automation, had it up and running within an hour of my trial start. Really happy with the outcome, all requests had successful and fast responses. Beginner friendly tool, recommended.

very good proxy service i recommended

Decodo is a strong choice if you need a scalable, reliable, and ethical proxy and scraping solution that works well across different industries and technical skill levels.

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a Decodo account to use the node in n8n?

Yes. You’ll need an API key to authenticate your requests. Signing up is free and includes a 7-day trial with 1K requests.

What kind of websites can I scrape?

Any publicly accessible website. If the page is viewable in a browser without login, you can likely scrape it using Decodo’s node.

Can I use this with OpenAI or other LLMs in n8n?

Absolutely. Our node works seamlessly with the OpenAI nodes, memory components, and other tools. It’s great for building LLM agents that need to access real-time web data.

Is it safe and compliant?

We encourage ethical and lawful use of the tool. Decodo doesn’t support scraping of login-protected or paywalled content. If you’re unsure about your use case, we recommend consulting with a legal professional.

Start Scraping with n8n in Minutes

Skip the scraping and setup headaches, just add the Decodo node and access the data you need.

Try now

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved