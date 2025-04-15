How to vote multiple times on Strawpoll

First, let’s make things clear. We don’t encourage any wrongdoing or cheating. We are simply sharing information and knowledge. Online content manipulation has been around since the first online polls. Long ago, you could vote from the same device as many times as you wanted. Eventually, poll creators caught on and started limiting responses from IP addresses. Strawpoll, a voting system that allows creating polls on the web, has also implemented this IP duplication check. Yet, tech-savvy voters have come up with options to overcome these obstacles.

The order of actions for voting multiple times on Strawpoll is pretty straightforward:

Change your IP address Clear your browser cookies (or use a different browser with a proxy ) Log in to a different account (if the poll requires that) Vote and repeat

However, if you wish to vote thousands of times, you’ll need an automatic voting bot. This way, you’ll get online votes fast but face certain limitations. With an automatic bot, you have to scale a lot of data, including your IP address pool and the number of accounts. Luckily, a good proxy pool will let you do both.