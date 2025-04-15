How to Set up a Residential Proxy on Linux

Learn how to set up a proxy on your Linux device with these simple instructions!

Linux proxy settings

Linux offers a variety of distributions for people interested in an alternative OS. Unfortunately, it would be impossible to cover the setup on all of them. The guide below should provide a good understanding of system-wide proxy setup.

1. Open Terminal.

Smartproxy proxy settings on Linux

2. Sign in as a root user.

Smartproxy proxy settings on Linux

3. Open /etc/environment file with nano.

Smartproxy proxy settings on Linux

4. You should now be presented with a text editor window. Configure your proxy: http_proxy="http://gate.decodo.com:7000" https_proxy="http://gate.decodo.com:7000" no_proxy="localhost"

5. You can select any other endpoint from the available list. If needed username:password authentication is also available via http://username:[email protected]:7000.

Smartproxy proxy settings on Linux

6. To finish editing selected file hit CTRL + X, then enter Y to save changes and confirm the file location by clicking ENTER.

Smartproxy proxy settings on Linux

7. Finish up by locking the file and rebooting your your computer. Proxy changes may disappear if you will skip this step. To lock the file, enter chattr +i /etc/environment. To unlock it later on, you can use the -i flag instead.

Smartproxy proxy settings on Linux

