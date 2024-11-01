Making Sense of Marketplace Data
Marketplace data changes faster than most brands can track. Prices shift, rankings move, and promotions appear or disappear across platforms and regions, making it hard to understand what shoppers actually see. BeOn helps brands make sense of all this data, using advanced analytics and AI to uncover insights in complex marketplace environments.
14-day money-back option
Client
BeOn, an international digital commerce and retail intelligence provider.
Industry
eCommerce analytics and digital shelf intelligence.
Use case
Marketplace data collection and digital shelf monitoring.
Challenge
Collecting reliable marketplace data across fragmented platforms and multiple regions.
Solution
Using Decodo’s residential proxies to access localized marketplace data at scale.
Result
Stable data pipelines and accurate digital shelf insights that support better pricing, visibility, and retail media decisions.
About BeOn
BeOn is a digital commerce and retail intelligence company that helps brands across multiple continents understand and optimize their performance on online marketplaces.
Their platform combines marketplace data collection, advanced analytics, and strategic consulting to help companies make faster and more informed commercial decisions. Through their revenue growth management tool, PES, BeOn connects digital shelf signals, such as pricing, visibility, availability, and content quality, with real business outcomes.
BeOn helps brands make sense of marketplace data to improve pricing, retail media, and overall presence.
As Nicolas Lijtmaer, Director of IT at BeOn, sums it up:
“BeOn differentiates itself through a holistic, business-driven approach to digital shelf intelligence.”
Why marketplace data is harder to collect than it looks
While marketplace data is essential for brands operating online, collecting it consistently is far from simple.
BeOn operates across multiple regions, including Latin America, where the eCommerce landscape is highly fragmented. Different marketplaces dominate in different countries, and each platform has its own catalog structures, product taxonomies, and technical architecture.
At the same time, marketplaces constantly change their page layouts, search algorithms, and promotional placements. Pricing and product availability can also fluctuate rapidly, sometimes within hours.
All of this makes reliable data collection difficult. To deliver accurate insights to clients, BeOn needs a way to access marketplaces as if they were real consumers browsing from different locations.
How BeOn makes marketplace data collection work
To collect accurate marketplace intelligence across regions, BeOn relies on Decodo’s residential proxy network.
Residential proxies allow their data collection systems to access marketplaces using real IPs from different locations. This makes it possible to replicate authentic consumer browsing behavior and capture localized marketplace data such as product rankings, pricing, and promotional placements.
Decodo’s infrastructure also helps maintain stable data pipelines, even when marketplaces frequently change their platform environments.
As BeOn explains:
“Decodo’s residential proxy infrastructure allows BeOn to replicate real consumer browsing behavior across multiple geographies, which is essential for accurate marketplace intelligence.”
With this setup, BeOn can scale data collection across markets while ensuring that the insights brands receive reflect what real shoppers actually see online.
What does the future hold?
The way companies collect and analyze marketplace data is also evolving quickly.
BeOn has observed that AI technologies are beginning to improve how digital commerce intelligence platforms interpret complex marketplace environments. Advanced crawling systems and computer vision tools can better understand page structures, product images, and dynamic content.
On the analytics side, machine learning models are enabling predictive insights, automated anomaly detection, and faster identification of opportunities and risks.
In the future, digital shelf platforms will likely move beyond measurement alone. Instead, they will function as intelligent decision systems that help brands optimize pricing, content, and retail media strategies in real time.
Track Marketplace Insights Anywhere
Collect accurate, real-time marketplace data from 195+ locations with Decodo’s residential proxies. Access platforms like a local shopper and turn insights into smarter decisions for your business.
14-day money-back option