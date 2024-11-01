Making Sense of Marketplace Data

BeOn is a digital commerce and retail intelligence company that helps brands across multiple continents understand and optimize their performance on online marketplaces.

Their platform combines marketplace data collection, advanced analytics, and strategic consulting to help companies make faster and more informed commercial decisions. Through their revenue growth management tool, PES, BeOn connects digital shelf signals, such as pricing, visibility, availability, and content quality, with real business outcomes.

BeOn helps brands make sense of marketplace data to improve pricing, retail media, and overall presence.

As Nicolas Lijtmaer, Director of IT at BeOn, sums it up:

“BeOn differentiates itself through a holistic, business-driven approach to digital shelf intelligence.”