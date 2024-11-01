What High-Quality Data Really Looks Like in eCommerce

Stratalis, a provider of high-quality web data solutions across industries, approaches data quality with rigorous standards. It’s not about volume or speed, it’s about usability.

As Julien Demoor, CEO of Stratalis, explains:

"A dataset is only truly usable if it can be directly consumed without any additional processing."

This definition sets a high bar. It requires:

Near 100% completeness

Strict internal QA standards

Full alignment with client-specific use cases



In practice, this often means delivering everything, not just a subset of fields.