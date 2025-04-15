Reviews Scraper API
Get reviews from any platform, instantly
Extract reviews data at scale
Web Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.
Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:
- Product reviews and ratings
- Review timestamps and authors
- Review titles and full text
- Verified purchase indicators
- Star ratings breakdown
- Review helpfulness votes
- Responses from sellers or brands
What is a reviews scraper?
A reviews scraper is a tool that extracts data from review websites or product pages.
With our Reviews Scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in raw HTML or structured JSON format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered. You'll only pay for successful requests.
Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:
- Built-in scraper
- JavaScript rendering
- Easy API integration
- 195+ geo-locations, including country-, state-, and city-level targeting
- No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks
Scrape reviews with Python, Node.js, or cURL
Our reviews scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.
import requestsurl = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"payload = {"target": "amazon_reviews","query": "B0DV9BYY5D","page_from": "1","parse": True}headers = {"accept": "application/json","content-type": "application/json","authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"}response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)print(response.text)
Reviews Scraper API is full of awesomeness
Scrape reviews with ease using our powerful API. From flexible output options to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.
Flexible output options
Select from raw HTML, JSON, or parsed table results to suit your specific scraping needs.
100% success
Pay only for successfully retrieved results from your queries.
Real-time or on-demand results
Choose when you need the data – collect real-time results now or schedule the scraping tasks for later.
Advanced anti-bot measures
Leverage integrated browser fingerprints to avoid detection and CAPTCHAs.
Easy integration
Integrate our APIs into your workflows with straightforward quick start guides and code examples.
Proxy integration
Leave CAPTCHAs, IP blocks, and geo-restrictions behind with 125M+ IPs under the scraping API hood.
API Playground
Send your first test request using our interactive API Playground in the dashboard.
Free trial
Test drive our scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.
Find the right reviews data scraping solution for you
Explore our Reviews scraper API offerings and choose the solution that suits you best – from core scrapers to advanced solutions.
Core
Advanced
Essential scraping features to unlock targets efficiently
Premium scraping solution with high customizability
Success rate
100%
100%
Anti-bot bypassing
Proxy management
API Playground
Task scheduling
Pre-build scraper
Ready-made templates
Advanced geo-targeting
Premium proxy pool
Unlimited threads & connections
JavaScript rendering
Explore our plans for any reviews scraping demand
Start collecting real-time data from review websites or product pages and stay ahead of the competition.
90K requests
$0.32
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
700K requests
$0.14
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$0.12
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
4.5M requests
$0.11
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
10M requests
$0.1
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
22.2M requests
$0.09
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
50M requests
$0.08
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
23K requests
$1.25
/1K req
Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly
82K requests
$1.2
/1K req
Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly
216K requests
$1.15
/1K req
Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly
455K requests
$1.1
/1K req
Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly
950K requests
$1.05
/1K req
Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly
2M requests
$1.0
/1K req
Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly
4.2M requests
$0.95
/1K req
Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly
Frequently asked questions
What platforms and applications can the Reviews scraper API integrate with?
Reviews scraper API integrates seamlessly with popular workflow automation tools, making it easy to plug review data into your existing stack. You can stream data directly into business intelligence platforms, databases, and CRM systems for deeper analysis and reporting. Whether you're using Google Sheets, Power BI, or Tableau, you can extract data and send it over through webhooks available on our dashboard.
Can I use the Reviews scraper API to export Google Maps reviews?
You can export Google Maps reviews quickly and at scale using our Web Scraping API. Our advanced scraping solution supports Google Maps review extraction, allowing you to automate review collection and avoid manually gathering information.
You can export review data on titles, addresses, and ratings. Whether you’re tracking local brand performance or benchmarking competitors, Web Scraping API is a perfect product match for all your use cases.
What customer support channels are available for Reviews scraper API users?
Users can reach out to our 24/7 tech support via LiveChat. Our team is here to help with setup, troubleshooting, or custom scraping solutions. No matter the issue, we’ve got your back!
Is there a dedicated account manager or personalized support for enterprise clients?
Yes – enterprise clients get access to a dedicated account manager for hands-on onboarding and ongoing personalized support. With a bigger plan, you’re getting fast-track personalized troubleshooting and tips on how to scale your web scraping infrastructure efficiently.
What input options are available for collecting review data?
Our Web Scraping API supports various input options to help you collect review data with precision. You can input by URL, ID, or keyword. It also supports batch input and bulk scraping, allowing you to pull reviews from multiple target platforms at once. Whether you're scraping for a single product or an entire product catalog, you’re getting the information you need efficiently and at scale.
How do you ensure data accuracy and completeness during the scraping process?
We maintain high data accuracy and completeness through automatic retries and error handling, and built-in IP rotation. Every request passes through multiple validation checks to ensure you receive clean, structured, and reliable data. Our Web Scraping API is optimized for extracting even the largest datasets, guaranteeing a continuous flow of the most recent information from various platforms.
Is it legal to scrape reviews from websites and platforms?
The legality of scraping depends on the platform’s terms of service, your use case, and applicable local laws. We strongly advise ensuring your review scraping activities comply with public data access rules and suggest consulting legal counsel if you're unsure.
What pricing models are available for the Reviews scraper API?
Decodo offers flexible pricing models to fit different business needs. Choose between the cost-efficient Core plan and the build-to-scale Advanced subscription, then pick a request-based plan that suits your usage. Keep in mind that you'll only pay for successfully retrieved results. We also offer custom plans for users who need highly scalable solutions.
Is there a free trial for the Reviews Scraper API?
Yes, we offer a free 7-day trial with 1K requests, so you can test the API, check out all the handy features, and verify extracted data quality before committing. The trial period lets you explore real data responses and see how well they fit into your workflow. It’s the easiest way to experience the power of automated review extraction.
What are the main business use cases for a reviews scraper?
Top business use cases include monitoring brand reputation, tracking product performance, and conducting market research. Teams also use it for competitor benchmarking, identifying gaps in the customer experience, and collecting customer feedback for product improvement.
How can review scrapers help with lead generation and sales?
Review scrapers support lead generation and sales by uncovering key insights from public feedback. Individuals and businesses can analyze the review data, identify customer preferences, pain points, and buying signals that help refine their product pitch and positioning.
Scraping competitor reviews also reveals gaps and possible weaknesses of your products. You can build lead lists based on users praising or complaining about specific features, turning raw sentiment into high conversion potential.
