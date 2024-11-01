The Web Fetch Plugin for DeepSeek Harness

Decodo for DeepSeek Harness (@decodo/dsh-web-fetch) is an open-source plugin that replaces dsh's built-in fetch backend with Decodo's Web Scraping API. Three commands to install. Nothing in your prompts or your agent's toolset changes.

Start for freeView on GitHub

14-day money-back option

How does regular fetch compare with the Decodo plugin?

Without the plugin

With the plugin

Who fetches the page

Your machine, anonymously, from a single IP.

Decodo's network: 125M+ IPs across 195+ locations.

What protected sites return

403, 503, or a bot challenge. The agent reports an empty page, and the task silently dies.

Real page content instead of a blocked page: Zillow listings, Indeed job cards, Amazon search results – readable by the model.

What the model reads

Raw HTML converted locally by dsh – noisy, token-heavy.

Clean markdown from Decodo.

How does the Decodo DeepSeek Harness Web Fetch Plugin work?

Just a few install commands wire Decodo into dsh's fetch seam. The agent keeps working exactly as it did – only the results improve.

Invisible by design

The web_fetch tool keeps its name, its output format, and its position in the agent's toolset. No new tools to call, no prompts to rewrite, nothing for the model to learn.

Anti-bot handling, server-side

JavaScript rendering, residential proxy rotation, and CAPTCHA handling run on Decodo's network before the response reaches your agent. Nothing to install locally, no local browser required.

Markdown by default

The plugin requests markdown output from the Decodo Web Scraping API. The model reads clean prose instead of raw HTML – a smaller context window and more accurate answers on page content.

Built-in spend protection

Each fetch is one Web Scraping API request. Because agents loop, the plugin stops after 200 fetches per dsh run by default, so a runaway agent can't run up your bill. The cap is configurable.

Zero local overhead

Requests route through Decodo, not your machine. While rendering and anti-bot handling take time, all heavy lifting happens on our infrastructure – meaning zero local strain and no browsers to spin up.

Errors the model can act on

When a fetch fails, the agent knows why. Auth failures, rate limits, timeouts, blocked URLs and a spent cap each return a distinct error code with a one-line message, so the model can retry, adjust or tell you, instead of guessing at an empty page.

How do you install and run Decodo DeepSeek Harness Web Fetch Plugin?

I Install the plugin, point it at your authentication token, and the agent fetches through Decodo on the next run.

Step 1: Install DeepSeek Harness

pnpm add -g @deepseek-ai/dsh

Step 2: Add the Decodo Web Fetch Plugin

dsh plugin --profile web add @decodo/dsh-web-fetch

Step 3: Set your Authentication token. Get your key from the Decodo dashboard. The free tier covers 2,000 requests – no credit card required.

export SCRAPER_API_TOKEN='your-api-key'
Developer documentation

Sites your agent used to fail on

Pricing and market research

Pull product listings, competitor prices, and inventory data from Amazon, Home Depot, and retail sites. The agent gets the page content it needs to compare, summarize, and act on.

Real estate and listings

Zillow, Rightmove, and listing platforms return addresses, prices, and property details instead of empty responses. Research tasks that silently failed now return structured results.

Job market intelligence

Indeed, LinkedIn job pages, and niche boards return job cards with titles, companies, and pay ranges. The agent can surface the data it was actually asked to find.

Retail monitoring

Track product pages, category listings, and competitor pricing across major retailers without writing a scraper for each domain.

Travel and booking data

Booking.com, Expedia, and airline sites return real fares, seat availability, and dates instead of a JavaScript wall. The agent can compare options directly instead of hitting a blank or blocked page.

Search results and local listings

Google Search, Google Maps, and Yelp return ranked results, reviews, and business details instead of CAPTCHAs. Lead-gen and research tasks that used to dead-end now come back with real data.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What are users saying about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry's best.

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Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

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A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What is DeepSeek Harness?

DeepSeek Harness (dsh) is DeepSeek's official open-source agent – the application layer around the DeepSeek model that lets it open web pages, run commands, and complete tasks autonomously. It ships with a built-in web_fetch tool. This plugin replaces the backend that tool uses by default.

Does this change how my agent or my prompts work?

Nothing changes from the agent's perspective. The web_fetch tool keeps its name, its interface, and its output format. You don't add new tools, rewrite prompts, or touch any configuration the model sees. The only difference is what comes back when the agent opens a URL.

What targets are supported?

Any public http(s) URL, including protected sites like Amazon, Zillow, Indeed, Home Depot, Glassdoor, and most commercial and retail domains.

Is the web fetch plugin open-source?

Yes, @decodo/dsh-web-fetch is MIT-licensed and available at Github. Free to evaluate, fork, and contribute to.

Is there a free plan?

Yes. The free tier covers 2,000 requests with no card required – enough to verify the integration works across your target sites before committing to a paid plan.

How many requests does the free plan include?

The free plan includes enough requests to test Decodo Web Scraping API commands and validate your scraping workflow before committing to a paid plan. No credit card is required to start. Full request limits and paid tier details are available on the pricing page.

Give Your DeepSeek Agent Access to the Real Web

Three commands to install. No prompt changes, no new tools. The sites that used to return empty start working.

Start for free

14-day money-back option

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