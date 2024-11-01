The Web Fetch Plugin for DeepSeek Harness
Decodo for DeepSeek Harness (@decodo/dsh-web-fetch) is an open-source plugin that replaces dsh's built-in fetch backend with Decodo's Web Scraping API. Three commands to install. Nothing in your prompts or your agent's toolset changes.
14-day money-back option
How does regular fetch compare with the Decodo plugin?
Without the plugin
With the plugin
Who fetches the page
Your machine, anonymously, from a single IP.
Decodo's network: 125M+ IPs across 195+ locations.
What protected sites return
403, 503, or a bot challenge. The agent reports an empty page, and the task silently dies.
Real page content instead of a blocked page: Zillow listings, Indeed job cards, Amazon search results – readable by the model.
What the model reads
Raw HTML converted locally by dsh – noisy, token-heavy.
Clean markdown from Decodo.
How does the Decodo DeepSeek Harness Web Fetch Plugin work?
Just a few install commands wire Decodo into dsh's fetch seam. The agent keeps working exactly as it did – only the results improve.
Invisible by design
The web_fetch tool keeps its name, its output format, and its position in the agent's toolset. No new tools to call, no prompts to rewrite, nothing for the model to learn.
Anti-bot handling, server-side
JavaScript rendering, residential proxy rotation, and CAPTCHA handling run on Decodo's network before the response reaches your agent. Nothing to install locally, no local browser required.
Markdown by default
The plugin requests markdown output from the Decodo Web Scraping API. The model reads clean prose instead of raw HTML – a smaller context window and more accurate answers on page content.
Built-in spend protection
Each fetch is one Web Scraping API request. Because agents loop, the plugin stops after 200 fetches per dsh run by default, so a runaway agent can't run up your bill. The cap is configurable.
Zero local overhead
Requests route through Decodo, not your machine. While rendering and anti-bot handling take time, all heavy lifting happens on our infrastructure – meaning zero local strain and no browsers to spin up.
Errors the model can act on
When a fetch fails, the agent knows why. Auth failures, rate limits, timeouts, blocked URLs and a spent cap each return a distinct error code with a one-line message, so the model can retry, adjust or tell you, instead of guessing at an empty page.
How do you install and run Decodo DeepSeek Harness Web Fetch Plugin?
I Install the plugin, point it at your authentication token, and the agent fetches through Decodo on the next run.
Step 1: Install DeepSeek Harness
pnpm add -g @deepseek-ai/dsh
Step 2: Add the Decodo Web Fetch Plugin
dsh plugin --profile web add @decodo/dsh-web-fetch
Step 3: Set your Authentication token. Get your key from the Decodo dashboard. The free tier covers 2,000 requests – no credit card required.
export SCRAPER_API_TOKEN='your-api-key'
Sites your agent used to fail on
Pricing and market research
Pull product listings, competitor prices, and inventory data from Amazon, Home Depot, and retail sites. The agent gets the page content it needs to compare, summarize, and act on.
Real estate and listings
Zillow, Rightmove, and listing platforms return addresses, prices, and property details instead of empty responses. Research tasks that silently failed now return structured results.
Job market intelligence
Indeed, LinkedIn job pages, and niche boards return job cards with titles, companies, and pay ranges. The agent can surface the data it was actually asked to find.
Retail monitoring
Track product pages, category listings, and competitor pricing across major retailers without writing a scraper for each domain.
Travel and booking data
Booking.com, Expedia, and airline sites return real fares, seat availability, and dates instead of a JavaScript wall. The agent can compare options directly instead of hitting a blank or blocked page.
Search results and local listings
Google Search, Google Maps, and Yelp return ranked results, reviews, and business details instead of CAPTCHAs. Lead-gen and research tasks that used to dead-end now come back with real data.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What are users saying about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Frequently asked questions
What is DeepSeek Harness?
DeepSeek Harness (dsh) is DeepSeek's official open-source agent – the application layer around the DeepSeek model that lets it open web pages, run commands, and complete tasks autonomously. It ships with a built-in web_fetch tool. This plugin replaces the backend that tool uses by default.
Does this change how my agent or my prompts work?
Nothing changes from the agent's perspective. The web_fetch tool keeps its name, its interface, and its output format. You don't add new tools, rewrite prompts, or touch any configuration the model sees. The only difference is what comes back when the agent opens a URL.
What targets are supported?
Any public http(s) URL, including protected sites like Amazon, Zillow, Indeed, Home Depot, Glassdoor, and most commercial and retail domains.
Is the web fetch plugin open-source?
Yes, @decodo/dsh-web-fetch is MIT-licensed and available at Github. Free to evaluate, fork, and contribute to.
Is there a free plan?
Yes. The free tier covers 2,000 requests with no card required – enough to verify the integration works across your target sites before committing to a paid plan.
How many requests does the free plan include?
The free plan includes enough requests to test Decodo Web Scraping API commands and validate your scraping workflow before committing to a paid plan. No credit card is required to start. Full request limits and paid tier details are available on the pricing page.
Give Your DeepSeek Agent Access to the Real Web
Three commands to install. No prompt changes, no new tools. The sites that used to return empty start working.
14-day money-back option