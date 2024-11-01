What does Fast Search API cost?
Choose a plan based on your use case and SERP query volume. All plans include the same powerful features.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.75
1.3K req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.75
25K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.65
75K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.60
165K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
1.3K req.
$0.75
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
25K req.
$0.75
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
75K req.
$0.65
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
165K req.
$0.60
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Sub-1s response time
24/7 tech support
Clean, stuctured JSON
AI-ready output
Signal-dense output
No proxy overhead
Up to 200 requests per second
Automatic anti-bot handling
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Activate free Fast Search API plan
Test drive our SERP data collection solution and get results with <1s response time.
Try Fast Search API before you pay
Run a live query and see the response time and payload for yourself.
How can Fast Search API help you?
Employ our real-time SERP data solution and enjoy a range of features that save you time on your day-to-day search-data tasks.
Sub-second SERP responses
Get parsed results back fast enough to power live rank trackers, AI answer engines, and price-intel pipelines.
Full engine coverage
Full engine coverage – Google Search, Maps, Shopping, News, Images, plus Bing – one endpoint, one schema.
Built-in unblocking
125M+ residential IPs, browser fingerprinting, and CAPTCHA solving handle even the most guarded SERPs for you.
Easily integrate into your workflows
Get started with our infrastructure and plug in third-party tools with our easy setup guides.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Featured in:
Awarded web-data collection solutions provider
Users love our proxies with ethically-sourced IPs around the globe for their exceptional performance, advanced targeting options, and ability to overcome CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP bans.
Access Real-Time Web Data Easily
Gather structured SERP data from any search engine within a matter of a few clicks.
14-day money-back option