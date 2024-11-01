What does Fast Search API cost?

Choose a plan based on your use case and SERP query volume. All plans include the same powerful features.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

1.3K req.

$0.75

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

25K req.

$0.75

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

75K req.

$0.65

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

165K req.

$0.60

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Sub-1s response time

24/7 tech support

Clean, stuctured JSON

AI-ready output

Signal-dense output

No proxy overhead

Up to 200 requests per second

Automatic anti-bot handling

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Activate free Fast Search API plan

Test drive our SERP data collection solution and get results with <1s response time.

Start for free

Try Fast Search API before you pay

Run a live query and see the response time and payload for yourself.

Get free trial

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Try all parameters in dashboard
Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'
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Find the best product match

Easily compare Fast Search API against SERP Scraping API and Web Scraping API in just a few clicks.

Try now

How can Fast Search API help you?

Employ our real-time SERP data solution and enjoy a range of features that save you time on your day-to-day search-data tasks.

Sub-second SERP responses

Get parsed results back fast enough to power live rank trackers, AI answer engines, and price-intel pipelines.

Full engine coverage

Full engine coverage – Google Search, Maps, Shopping, News, Images, plus Bing – one endpoint, one schema.

Built-in unblocking

125M+ residential IPs, browser fingerprinting, and CAPTCHA solving handle even the most guarded SERPs for you.

Easily integrate into your workflows

Get started with our infrastructure and plug in third-party tools with our easy setup guides.

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Chrome

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Safari

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Firefox

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Edge

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Decodo Chrome Extension

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Decodo Firefox Extension

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FoxyProxy extension

FoxyProxy extension

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Insomniac

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SwitchyOmega extension

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Ghost

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iPhone

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Android

Android

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What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

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techjury
Techradar
yahoo
G2 award badges showing SPRING 2025 — Best Results; Best Usability; Best Support; Highest User Adoption; Grid Leader; Fastest Implementation

Awarded web-data collection solutions provider

Users love our proxies with ethically-sourced IPs around the globe for their exceptional performance, advanced targeting options, and ability to overcome CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and IP bans.

Access Real-Time Web Data Easily

Gather structured SERP data from any search engine within a matter of a few clicks.

Start for free

14-day money-back option

Scrape websites inside n8n – native integration now live!

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