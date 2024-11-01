Gain access to Chinese IPs in 3 simple steps.

Step #1. Select a Chinese proxy type

Pick between residential, mobile, datacenter, or ISP proxies based in China, each designed for specific use cases.

Step #2. Configure your connection

After setup, your traffic is routed through a Chinese IP address, hiding your original location.

Step #3. Access the website or data you need

Scrape websites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with precise, anonymous, and location-specific IPs.