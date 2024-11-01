Buy Premium Chinese Proxies
Navigate the world's largest digital economy with confidence using Decodo's lightning-fast China proxy network. Deploy authentic residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile IPs to unlock market insights, gather competitive data, or access region-specific platforms seamlessly.
14-day money-back option
125M+
global IPs
99.94%
success rate
24/7
tech support
Advanced
targeting
Free
3-day trial
Discover Chinese proxy types
Find the perfect proxy type for your China-focused projects. Choose from residential or mobile Chinese proxies – each solution delivers distinct benefits for accessing the complex Chinese digital landscape.
Chinese residential proxies
Chinese mobile proxies
Chinese datacenter proxies
Chinese ISP (dedicated) proxies
Best for
- Enterprise data collection projects
- eCommerce platform monitoring
- Competitive landscape analysis
- Multi-platform account operations
- Mobile-first market testing
- Cross-platform account management
- Digital advertising verification
- Mobile-optimized content extraction
- Basic data collection
- SEO monitoring and competitor analysis
- General automation tasks
- Bypassing less advanced domain restrictions
- Extracting data from sophisticated web platforms
- Handling numerous online retail profiles
- Tracking the progress of rival companies
Features
- SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocol support
- Authenticated IPs across major regions
- Advanced targeting
- <0.5s lightning-fast response time
- 99.99% guaranteed uptime
- Real 3G, 4G, 5G IPs
- Access to major locations
- Reliable mobile carriers
- 99.94% success rate
- City- and country-level targeting,
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 compatibility
- 99.99% uptime
- <0.3s response time
- 99.94% success rate
- Shared and dedicated proxy options
- Premium ASNs
- 24/7 tech support
- <0.2s response time
- 99.99% uptime
- Easy integration
Pay for
GBs
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
Fast and secure Chinese proxies
Why choose Chinese proxies?
Bypassing geo-restrictions and accessing China’s digital marketplace is effortless with proxies. Decodo’s Chinese proxy server infrastructure delivers enterprise-grade performance for data extraction, market analysis, and competitive research without triggering detection systems.
- Gain access to China’s digital ecosystem, including major platforms and local services.
- Extract real-time pricing and market data from Chinese eCommerce giants, including wholesale supplier listings collected through the 1688 scraper API.
- Run SEO or social media tools using a local Chinese IP.
- Validate advertising campaigns and ensure proper display across Chinese digital channels.
Competitive advantages
Experience powerful proxy performance built for precision, flexibility, and ease – ready to scale with your project from setup to support.
- Rotating and sticky sessions
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 protocols
- Advanced targeting options
- 24/7 tech support
- Easy setup with extensive documentation
- Flexible subscription options
How do Chinese proxies work?
Gain access to Chinese IPs in 3 simple steps.
Step #1. Select a Chinese proxy type
Pick between residential, mobile, datacenter, or ISP proxies based in China, each designed for specific use cases.
Step #2. Configure your connection
After setup, your traffic is routed through a Chinese IP address, hiding your original location.
Step #3. Access the website or data you need
Scrape websites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with precise, anonymous, and location-specific IPs.
Not sure which proxy type is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.
Trusted by:
Reliable connections
Deploy infrastructure that scales with your ambitions. Our China proxy network delivers 99.99% uptime with extra-high grade stability.
Authentic residential endpoints
Leverage genuine Chinese IP addresses sourced from real household devices and local internet connections, ensuring authentic user fingerprints that bypass sophisticated detection.
Advanced geo-targeting
Target specific metropolitan areas, provinces, or carrier networks within China to capture hyper-local data and content tailored to your exact requirements.
Rotating & sticky sessions
Stick with one IP for longer sessions or auto-switch IPs for bulk tasks. Chinese proxies are perfect for both large-scale projects and tasks that require consistency.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
Integrate Chinese IP addresses through HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols, eliminating barriers like CAPTCHAs, regional blocks, and anti-bot measures.
Easy setup
Add proxies to your toolstack with quick start guides, code examples, and our award-winning 24/7 tech support team – you’re always first in line.
Top use cases for Chinese proxies
Explore countless opportunities in one of the largest digital markets. With authentic local IPs, you're positioned to access Chinese platforms, gather market intelligence, and execute sophisticated research strategies.
Access geo-restricted content
Navigate local news portals, streaming platforms, and region-exclusive services unavailable outside China.
Market research
Capture authentic pricing data, consumer trends, and competitive landscapes from China's massive eCommerce ecosystem.
Ad verification
Ensure your digital marketing appears correctly to Chinese consumers while detecting fraudulent ad traffic and optimizing spend.
SEO monitoring
Track keyword rankings and SERP performance as they appear to users within China's unique search landscape.
Social media management
Extract actionable insights for market entry, partnership opportunities, and competitive positioning in Chinese markets.
App and website testing
Test applications, websites, and services from Chinese user perspectives to optimize local performance and functionality.
Adaptable pricing for China proxy solutions
Choose from flexible pricing plans designed to support your growth and regional operations across the Chinese market. With our residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter proxies optimized for commercial use in China, you’ll get reliable and high-performance access without interruptions.
3 GB
$3.75
/GB
Total:$11.25+ VAT billed monthly
10 GB
$0.6
/GB
Total:$6+ VAT billed monthly
1 GB
$3
/GB
Total:$3+ VAT billed monthly
2 GB
$7.5
$3.75
/GB
Total:$7.5+ VAT billed monthly
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Drawbacks of free Chinese proxies
Free proxies might seem attractive initially, but they create serious operational and security risks:
- Your data is often logged or sold.
- Slow speeds and frequent disconnections.
- High risk of IP bans and unreliable performance.
- Potential for malware or unwanted ads.
- No customer support or guarantees.
Choose Chinese proxies that guarantee the best performance for every use case and are trusted by users around the globe.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
What makes a proxy effective?
A proxy is effective when it reliably masks your original IP address and maintains strong anonymity, ensuring you're undetectable online. It should deliver fast, stable connectivity with minimal downtime, support precise geographic targeting, and be compatible with key protocols like HTTP(S) and SOCKS5. These qualities enable seamless data collection, efficient browsing, and secure access to geo-restricted content, which makes your web data projects scalable, safe, and successful.
How do residential proxies function?
Residential proxies provide IPs from genuine household devices connected via local internet service providers (ISPs). By routing requests through authentic user IPs, these proxies offer high anonymity, exceptional location accuracy, and very low blocking rates – ideal for tasks that need precise geo-targeting and extensive IP diversity.
Want to go deeper on the routing, IP sourcing and the different residential proxy types? Read our guide on how residential proxy networks work.
What are mobile proxy benefits?
Mobile proxies route internet traffic through mobile devices connected to cellular networks (3G/4G/5G), providing IP addresses that appear as genuine mobile users. They excel in bypassing advanced anti-bot measures, performing mobile app testing, and facilitating tasks that require authentic mobile browsing behavior.
How do I get a Chinese IP address?
You can get a Chinese IP by choosing China as your target location in your proxy dashboard or API setup. To switch your residential or mobile proxy location to China:
- Log in to your Decodo dashboard.
- Choose your proxy and adjust the Location settings to China.
- The proxy addresses will then refresh and assign an IP that’s located in China.
View complete setup instructions in our documentation.
What types of Chinese proxies are available?
We offer several proxy types with Chinese IPs:
Residential proxies utilize authentic user IP addresses sourced from local desktop devices operating on Chinese domestic networks. These proxies deliver optimal performance for applications requiring accurate geo-targeting and extensive IP diversity, including web scraping operations, market research activities, and accessing geographically restricted content.
Mobile proxies originate from 3G/4G/5G mobile devices across different mobile network operators. These proxies excel at circumventing sophisticated anti-bot detection systems and facilitating mobile application testing.
Datacenter proxies are generated from high-performance servers in professional data centers, delivering exceptional speed and reliability for high-volume web scraping, automated testing, and bulk data processing operations.
ISP (dedicated) proxies combine the speed of datacenter infrastructure with the authenticity of residential ISP networks, providing dedicated IP addresses that appear as legitimate home connections while delivering superior performance for premium applications and exclusive use cases.
What are the main use cases for Chinese proxies?
Chinese proxies are widely used for:
- Accessing websites or digital content restricted to users within China.
- Conducting ad verification and brand protection activities.
- Performing market research to analyze local trends, pricing strategies, and SEO performance.
- Executing localized testing of websites, apps, or digital services.
- Bypassing geo-restrictions for competitive intelligence and data collection activities.
Are Chinese proxies safe?
Absolutely, our Chinese proxies are engineered with security and privacy as core priorities. All proxy configurations support HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols, and we maintain a strict no-logging policy regarding your traffic data. Additionally, we conduct continuous infrastructure monitoring to identify potential abuse patterns and ensure consistent proxy performance for all users.
How fast and reliable are your Chinese proxies?
Our proxies provide consistently high-performance connectivity, featuring <0.5s response times for residential proxies and <0.5s for mobile proxies. We sustain an uptime exceeding 99.99%, delivering reliable stability for both real-time applications and large-scale project deployments.
Is it possible to rotate between various Chinese cities or network carriers?
Absolutely. Decodo’s residential and mobile proxy subscriptions grant full access to our vast Chinese IP pool. You can effortlessly rotate IPs across different cities or network carriers with precise targeting capabilities (country, state, city, and ASN level). This adaptability proves invaluable for projects requiring localized testing scenarios or regional differentiation analysis.
Do you offer a free trial or money-back guarantee?
Yes, Decodo offers a risk-free 3-day free trial to test proxy performance. We also provide a 14-day money-back guarantee across all plans. Just keep in mind that if you’re taking a free trial, the money-back doesn’t apply. Check the terms and conditions for more information.
How can I get support if I have issues with my proxy?
Our tech support team is available 24/7 via LiveChat. You can also visit our Knowledge Hub for integration guides, troubleshooting tips, and best practices.
Buy Chinese Proxies
Discover superior performance through high-speed, secure, and dependable Chinese proxies, ideally suited for comprehensive browsing, research, and enterprise requirements.
14-day money-back option