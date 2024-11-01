Buy Premium US Proxies
Access any US website or service without geo-blocks or CAPTCHAs. Choose from a large IP pool of proxies, including residential, mobile, ISP, and both shared and dedicated datacenter options – available in every state and major city.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs
195+
locations
24/7
tech support
100%
uptime
Easy
setup
Different types of US proxies explained
US residential proxy
US datacenter proxy
US mobile proxy
US ISP proxy
Best for
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Market intelligence, cybersecurity, browsing.
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification & management.
Multi-accounting, ad verification, market intelligence.
Features
Vast IP pools, city-level targeting, <0.5s response time, 99.92% success rate, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared & dedicated IPs, 1500+ subnets, <03s response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, flexible pricing.
3G/4G/5G proxies, vast IP pool, #1 in response time, 99.94% success rate, OS filtering, reliable carriers, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, Pay As You Go.
Shared and dedicated IPs, premium ISP and ASN providers, <0.2s average response time, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support, worldwide locations.
Pay for
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
GBs
GBs, shared or dedicated IPs
Key features of our US proxy solution
Our US proxies deliver speed, reliability, and flexibility for any online task. Get the best of a vast IP pool, precise geo-targeting, seamless integration, and 24/7 tech support.
Mask yourself with US residential and mobile IPs
Need access to geo-restricted US content or want to appear as if you’re browsing from anywhere in America? Decodo’s industry-leading US residential and mobile proxies make it easy.
Market-best response time (<0.5s) and 99.92% success rate. Perfect for public data collection, multi-account management, bypassing IP blocks, CAPTCHAs, and geo-restrictions.
Fastest response time (<0.8s) and 99.94% success rate. Ideal for automation, running multiple social media accounts, and staying undetected by advanced anti-proxy systems.
Browse safely with our US datacenter and ISP proxies
Experience the perfect blend of speed, stability, and security with Decodo’s US datacenter and ISP proxies.
100K+ US IPs with <0.3s response time, 99.99% uptime, and support for HTTP(S) and SOCKS5. Retain up to 92.97% of your connection speed – ideal for power users and large-scale projects.
- US dedicated datacenter proxies:
Exclusive static IPs for higher security, lower detection risk, and consistent long-session performance. Great for private browsing and unrestricted website access.
Premium IPs from top ISP and ASN providers, available in shared or dedicated pools with 99.99% uptime. Perfect for managing eCommerce or social accounts, SEO, market research, and brand protection.
Flexible payment options:
- Pay per GB: access a large pool of rotating proxies, and pay only for the traffic you use.
- Pay per IP: build a custom setup by choosing the number of IPs and traffic you need.
Trusted by:
Scale without limits with US proxies
Effortlessly grow your operations with US proxies built for businesses and developers. Whether you’re managing multiple accounts, collecting large-scale data, or expanding into new markets, Decodo’s robust infrastructure keeps you connected and competitive.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Seamlessly connect using versatile TCP and UDP protocols.
Reliable infrastructure
Enjoy 99.99% uptime and stable connections, powered by a high-speed network and backup systems.
Seamless integration
Easily connect with web scrapers, automation tools, and data-driven applications.
Precise geo-targeting
Target by country, state, or city for localized operations without sacrificing speed.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Use GDPR-compliant, legitimate IPs from trusted partners.
Easy proxy management
Dedicated & rotating IPs
Choose static IPs for stable sessions or rotating proxies for high-volume, anonymous data extraction.
Blazing-fast performance
Experience low-latency, high-speed connections for demanding tasks.
24/7 tech support
Get expert help anytime via LiveChat for setup, troubleshooting, and proxy selection.
How do US proxies work?
Getting started with US proxies is quick and straightforward. Here’s how it works:
Step #1: Choose your US proxy type
Select from residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter proxies based in the United States.
Step #2: Route your connection through a US IP
Once set up, your internet traffic is securely routed through a US-based IP address, masking your real location.
Step #3: Access the data or website you need
Browse US-only content, collect data, manage multiple accounts, or test ads – all with reliable, anonymous US IPs.
Common use cases for US proxies
US proxies unlock a wide range of opportunities, helping individuals and businesses access restricted content, gather data, and operate securely online. Here are some of the most popular ways US proxies are used.
Access geo-restricted content
Browse US-only websites, watch American media like Netflix or Paramount+, and unlock region-locked online services.
Web scraping and data collection
Gather large-scale data from US-based sites like Amazon or eBay for market research, pricing, and business intelligence.
Ad verification
Check how ads appear to US audiences, monitor for fraud, and ensure accurate ad targeting.
Social media management
Safely manage multiple US social media accounts without getting flagged or blocked.
eCommerce and SEO monitoring
Track product listings, prices, and search results as they appear to people in the US.
Bypass IP bans and avoid blocks
Maintain uninterrupted access to US platforms by rotating your IP and avoiding detection.
Why you shouldn’t use free proxies
Most free proxy networks come with significant risks, including data harvesting and potential exposure to malicious code. On top of that, free proxies often suffer from the following limitations:
- High detection rates and frequent blocks. Many websites easily recognize and restrict access to free proxies.
- Slow and unreliable performance. Free proxies often lack the infrastructure to deliver fast and consistent connections.
For secure, reliable, and high-performance browsing, always choose a trusted proxy provider. Decodo’s US proxy network delivers fast, stable, and secure connections without the risks of free proxies.
Why people choose Decodo
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Not sure which solution is right for you? Chat with our team and get a tailored solution.
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Frequently asked questions
What is a US proxy server?
A US proxy server acts as an intermediary between your device and the web, providing you with a US-based IP address. This helps you access geo-restricted content, perform web scraping, or collect data securely and efficiently.
How do I get a US proxy?
Getting a US proxy with Decodo is quick and simple. Just sign in to Decodo’s dashboard, select your preferred proxy type (residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter), and choose a USA location, its state, or city under the Proxy setup tab. Then, copy the generated endpoint into your code or application.
How can I check my proxy?
To verify your proxy, send a request to https://ip.decodo.com/json and confirm that the IP and location match your selected US proxy settings.
You can find complete code examples in cURL, Python, and other languages on our dashboard after you purchase a proxy plan.
What is a US proxy address?
A US proxy address is an IP address located in the United States. When you use it, your online activity appears as if you're browsing from within the US. This lets you access websites and content that are only available to users in the US.
Why shouldn’t I use free US proxies?
Free proxies often pose significant security risks: they may collect your data, inject malicious code, or be unreliable due to slow speeds and frequent blocking. For safe and reliable web data use, it's important to choose a trusted proxy provider. Check out this comparison of the best proxy providers – it’ll help you find the best option for your needs.
What are SOCKS5 proxies and what are their benefits?
SOCKS5 proxies route your web traffic securely through a remote server. They support both TCP and UDP protocols, offer faster performance, enhanced security, and greater flexibility for diverse use cases.
Unlike simpler HTTP proxies, SOCKS5 supports various authentication methods and both TCP and UDP protocols, making it more versatile and secure.
What's the difference between sticky and rotating proxies?
Sticky proxies keep the same IP address for a set amount of time, usually anywhere from 1 to 60 minutes. This makes them great for tasks where you need to appear as the same user, like logging into an account or keeping a session active.
Rotating proxies work differently. They automatically switch to a new IP address every few minutes or even with each request. This makes them useful for activities like web scraping or accessing sites without getting blocked, since it’s harder to detect or block your traffic when your IP keeps changing.
Where can I find a detailed comparison of US proxy providers?
When selecting a US proxy provider, consider factors like IP pool size, speed, reliability, security, and customer support. Decodo offers industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies designed for performance and scalability. For an independent market comparison, visit trusted resources like Proxyway's guide on best US proxies.
Are US proxies legal?
Using US proxies is legal in most situations, but it's a good idea to make sure you're following local laws and the rules of the websites you're visiting. Always double-check to stay on the safe side.
What are dedicated US proxies?
Dedicated US proxies provide you with private, static IP addresses that aren’t shared with other users. This ensures maximum privacy, reliability, and performance for your web data projects.
Do you offer technical support?
Yes! Decodo provides expert 24/7 tech support via email at support@decodo.com and via LiveChat. Our team is ready to help with setup, troubleshooting, and selecting the best proxy solutions for your needs.
Buy Fast US Proxies
Experience industry-leading residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter USA proxies with fast, secure access – only at Decodo.
14-day money-back option