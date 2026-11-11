TL;DR

Retailers raised prices on 1 in 8 products since early September

The average price hike is 33%, up from 25% last year

Last year, products with a price hike were twice as likely to go on sale

A deal that looked like 28% off saved shoppers 12% versus September

The pre-Black Friday markup has started

Retailers began raising prices weeks before Black Friday 2026.

Decodo ran this review with its Web Data API, collecting prices six times a day. It compared each product's early-September price with its late-October price. 1 in 8 products got more expensive. The typical price hike was 23%, and the average was 33%.

Last year, 1 in 6 products saw a price hike in the same weeks, averaging 25%. Fewer products went up this year. The ones that did went up more.

Shoppers are ready to spend. Adobe forecasts $12.9 billion in US online spending on Black Friday 2026, up 9.2% from last year. A higher starting price makes the same discount look bigger.

Most markups landed in late September

Retailers moved early this year.

Half of this year's price hikes were in place by September 27. Most of the rest landed by October 11. Only 1 in 7 came in the second half of October. Most of these higher prices have now held for a month or more. That makes them a starting point for Black Friday discounts.

Electronics leads this year's markups

Electronics saw the biggest jump in markups ahead of Black Friday 2026.

1 in 3 electronics now costs more than in early September. Last year, it was 1 in 7. The average electronics price hike is 23%.

Other categories raised prices on fewer products than last year:

Home and DIY, about 1 in 4 products, down from 1 in 3

Beauty and health, about 1 in 9 products, close to last year

Grocery and household, 1 in 12 products, down from 1 in 6

Fashion, fewer than 1 in 20 products, down from 1 in 7

Best Buy and Micro Center drove much of the electronics shift. Best Buy raised prices on more than 1 in 3 tracked products, up from 1 in 4. Micro Center raised prices on more than 1 in 4, up from none last year. Retailer figures cover a narrower slice of products, so read them as signals.

Electronics also got the most Black Friday discounts last year. Nearly 2 in 3 electronics went on sale, more than any other category. Higher October prices leave room for bigger headline discounts in November.

Last year, the markup became the deal

The 2025 data shows what happened to marked-up products on Black Friday.

Products that got pricier before Black Friday 2025 were twice as likely to go on sale. Nearly 2 in 3 of them got a Black Friday discount. For all other products, 1 in 3 did.