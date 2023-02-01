Decodo has been acquired by Dataquake B.V.
We are happy to announce that Decodo has finalized an agreement with Dataquake B.V., a Netherlands-based company, which has led to a full acquisition.
Dataquake B.V. specializes in managing data acquisition and web intelligence solution businesses with vast experience in scaling medium-sized ventures to industry-leading organizations.
James Keenan
Last updated: Feb 01, 2023
1 min read
According to the agreement, Decodo will continue operations as usual without affecting our customers or processes. Customers will continue to receive the highest quality proxy infrastructure and scraping services.
Additionally, to ensure continued operations and further development, Dataquake B.V. will focus on expanding in-house teams and appointing senior executives to help scale Decodo’s services and product portfolio.
About the author
James Keenan
Senior content writer
The automation and anonymity evangelist at Decodo. He believes in data freedom and everyone’s right to become a self-starter. James is here to share knowledge and help you succeed with residential proxies.
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.