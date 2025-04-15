What’s DaaS and How Can It Benefit Businesses?

What is Data as a Service?

Data as a Service is a data management strategy that uses outsourced software. DaaS applies cloud computing power to store, process, and analyze data. This solution doesn't require internal software management and dedicated IT specialists to maintain infrastructure.

DaaS is utilized for provisioning critical data on demand to ensure faster informational adaptation and scaling. DaaS allows users to benefit from already collected data, which is more organized and better structured.

DaaS is similar to software as a service (SaaS) because it eliminates the need for internal software infrastructure. The main difference is that DaaS focuses particularly on data sources.