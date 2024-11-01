How Decodo Helped Monitor Campaigns Across Various Locations

AI and large-scale data collection are changing how marketing intelligence works. Instead of just reporting what competitors have done, AI can spot patterns early and help teams anticipate market moves.

Combining external data with internal metrics, like CRM results or campaign performance, gives a complete view of the market and the customer journey. AI can also automate tasks like classifying creatives or detecting seasonal trends, so teams spend more time on strategy, not spreadsheets.

Even with these tools, the advantage comes from human insight: interpreting the data correctly and turning it into action. With the right approach, marketing intelligence becomes faster, smarter, and truly decision-ready.