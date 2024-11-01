Residential Proxies
Access 115M+ real-user IPs across 195+ locations for high success rates, precise geo-targeting, and effortless scale.
ISP Proxies
Get residential credibility with datacenter-level speed for stable sessions and traffic-heavy workflows.
Mobile Proxies
Tap into 10M+ ethically-sourced IPs across 160+ locations to bypass even the toughest mobile-first blocks.
Proxies
Datacenter Proxies
Run high-volume tasks at maximum speed with 500K+ fast, reliable datacenter IPs from global locations.
Site Unblocker
Access real-time data from even the most protected websites with automatic proxy rotation and CAPTCHA handling.
Features
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Proxy Servers
Cheap Proxies
Static Residential Proxies
SOCKS5 Proxies
Rotating Proxies
All Proxy Features
Targeting upgrade
City, state, and ASN-level targeting now live!
DISCOVER
Discord
Connect with our advanced support, engage with like-minded users, and get fresh news from our team.
GitHub
Explore advanced integration guides of our solutions and third-party tools in your projects
Web Scraping API
Configure scraping power per request through one unified API, enabling only the capabilities you need and paying in credits based on actual request complexity.
Fast Search API
Retrieve structured search results at scale with ultra-low latency and built-in anti-blocking.
Scraping Templates
Launch pre-built scrapers for popular websites and start collecting data in just a few clicks.
AI Parser
Turn raw HTML into clean, structured data automatically, no parsing logic or custom code needed.
Scraping
Types
eCommerce
SERP
Social Media
Targets
Amazon
Google
Bing
TikTok
Zillow
All targets
Discover
Residential Proxies Pricing
Starts from
$2
/ GB
Static Residential Proxies Pricing
$0.27
/ IP
Mobile Proxies Pricing
$2.25
Datacenter Proxies Pricing
$0.02
Site Unblocker Pricing
$0.95
/ 1K req
Scraping APIs
Web Scraping API Pricing
$0.09
Fast Search API Pricing
$0.4
Free Tools
Chrome Proxy Extension
Bring essential proxy features right into your browser.
Firefox Add-on
Get proxies to your favorite browser with a few clicks.
Proxy Checker
Test lists of proxies to avoid potential errors.
Free tools
AI Hub
Your launchpad for AI-powered data workflows to collect, structure, and deliver web data built for various AI use cases.
High-Speed Proxies
Power your AI pipelines with high-speed proxy infrastructure built for scale.
Video Downloader
Get large amounts of video and audio from YouTube with our enterprise-ready solution.
Integrations
n8n Integration
Automate web data workflows by scraping any website directly inside n8n using a drag-and-drop node.
LangChain Integration
Fetch, clean, and plug web data directly into AI workflows with the official Decodo LangChain loader.
MCP Server
Connect LLMs and AI agents to live web data through a standardized MCP interface.
OpenClaw Integration
Extract structured web data, handle dynamic pages, and bypass blocks with the official OpenClaw integration.
Use cases
Large-Scale Data Collection
RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation)
AI Agent Enablement
Setup
Product Comparison
Documentation
Quick Start Guide
FAQ
Knowledge Hub
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Glossary
Dynamic Pricing Index
Case Studies
Locations
United States
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Turkey
Australia
China
India
All Locations
Region
Global (EN)
China (中文)
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