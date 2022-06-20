1688 Scraper API

Sourcing decisions need tiered pricing, not screenshots. Our 1688 scraper API returns wholesale prices, minimum order quantities, and supplier details, with no 1688 API merchant account needed.

* This scraper is now a part of the Web Scraping API.

Start for FreeStart with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Be ahead of the 1688 scraping game

Code block showing <!doctype html>, linked to cards labeled APP TITLES; UPDATE HISTORY; CONTACT DETAILS; PRICING

What is 1688 scraper API?

Decodo's Taobao scraper API covers the retail end of that ecosystem, and 1688 is the wholesale end, where the official 1688 API expects a Chinese merchant account. A 1688 scraper API reads the public product pages instead. Expect:

  • Product title, images, and specifications
  • Tiered wholesale prices per quantity band
  • Minimum order quantity and unit
  • Supplier name, rating, and years active
  • Shipping origin and delivery options

Minimum order quantity decides whether a tier price is real, because a good unit price at 5K pieces isn't a price a small buyer can act on.

Get 1688 scraper API
Dark window with bug icon and scraping UI showing Search URL https://ip.decodo.com/ and 'Start scraping' button

Collect 1688 data

Chinese marketplaces answer differently depending on where a request starts, so the Web Scraping API makes location part of the call.

What that includes:

  • 195+ geo-locations to select from
  • Residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter IPs, 125M+ of them
  • Rendering for price tables and specification tabs
  • CAPTCHA handling with automatic repeats
  • HTML or parsed JSON output
  • No charge for failed requests

Built-in scraper

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

195+ geo-locations, including continent-, country-, state-, and city-, ZIP code, and ASN-level targeting

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Start free plan

Scrape 1688 with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our 1688 Scraper API works with every major programming language, so it plugs into the tools you already run.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "url": "https://www.1688.com/",
      "headless": "html"
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Get more from the 1688 scraper API

JavaScript rendering, proxy management, and CAPTCHA handling ship in one API call, so 1688 data arrives without blocks.

100% success rate

Blocked product pages are free. Only 1688 responses that carry data reduce your quota.

Advanced anti-bot bypass

Large marketplaces stack detection layers. Per-request device fingerprints and rotated headers get calls through.

Real-time or on-demand results

Refresh a supplier list weekly for quotes, or pull a single product page while a buyer waits.

Bypassing-CAPTCHAs-icon

125M+ proxy pool

Chinese pages behave differently from overseas exits. Match the market using residential, mobile, ISP, or datacenter nodes in 195+ locations.

JavaScript rendering

Quantity tables and specification tabs load on interaction. The API renders them, so tiered pricing reaches your output.

Easy integration

cURL, Python, and Node.js all take the same request, with samples in the docs and a *Playground* for testing.

Start for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEOs, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from 1688. Whether you're shipping a side project or running production pipelines, our infrastructure is built to keep your 1688 scraper running while you focus on what to do with the data.

Decodo

Manual data collection

Other APIs

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Only pay for successful requests

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

100+ ready-made scraping templates

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Data in JSON, CSV, HTML, and Markdown formats

Days to implement

Limited output formats

Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

135K+ developers, SEO specialists, and data teams rely on Decodo to collect public web data at scale – including from 1688. Side projects and production pipelines run on the same infrastructure, built to keep your 1688 scraper API up while you focus on the data itself.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to scrape 1688?

Access method matters more than most people expect. Pages anyone can open are treated differently from anything sitting behind a login. That line holds on 1688 as elsewhere. Bypassing authentication is where real risk starts. See our overview of scraping legality for the reasoning.

How does the 1688 scraper API bypass blocks and CAPTCHAs?

Address, fingerprint, header order, and handshake are set per request rather than per session, and CAPTCHAs clear before the response returns. Refusals repeat at no cost. For export-facing catalogs rather than domestic wholesale, the AliExpress Scraper API covers that layout.

What output formats does the 1688 scraper API support?

HTML unless told otherwise, plus JSON on parser-backed layouts. CSV export handles quick quote comparisons. Sourcing tools keep JSON, since a price band only makes sense stored next to its quantity range and collection date.

Can I geo-target 1688 requests to a specific country or city?

Yes. 195+ locations can be requested, and parts of the network accept a city or ZIP. Chinese marketplaces frequently adjust currency, shipping, and visible suppliers by request origin, so matching the geo to your sourcing scenario keeps quotes comparable.

How fast is the 1688 scraper API and can it handle large-scale jobs?

Plan concurrency decides run width, so a supplier catalog refreshes in a single pass. Responses arrive in seconds. Sweep quotes weekly, or call once for a product a buyer is asking about.

Can I try the 1688 scraper API for free?

Yes. Free starter plan coverage on the Web Scraping API extends to the 1688 scraper, with no card required. Check early how non-Latin character sets survive the trip into your storage layer. Encoding issues are cheap to fix now and awkward to fix later.

1688 Scraper API for Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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