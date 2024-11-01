Philippines Proxies

Get unique household device IP addresses from the Philippines. Our pool contains 1 569 468 IPs!

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14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs

195+

locations

24/7

tech support

99.99%

uptime

Easy

setup

Philippines proxies

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Philippines IPs for every use case

Do you dream of having an IP address from a land of beautiful beaches and delicious fruit in southeast Asia? Then, perhaps you’re thinking of the Philippines, known for its Temple of Leah, Philippine Trench, volcanoes, and thousands of islands, among other things. 

Do you wish to connect to a particular website with a Philippine IP address? Do you wish your target website wouldn’t know you are using a proxy?

Whatever your reason for using proxies, you’ve come to the right place. Philippines proxies can be a real lifesaver when you want to avoid geo-restrictions, scrape local data, get ads verified, monitor SEO information, do market research, automate social media accounts, and more. You’ll be able to go undetected because websites simply cannot recognize these IPs as proxies!

Residential proxies usage chart showing purple area spikes over time with 'Custom' date range and metrics Total Usage 40.95 GB, Total Upload 0.24, Total Download 40.71, Total Requests 197,646

Residential Philippines proxy network

All IP addresses in our residential Philippines proxy pool come from real desktop or mobile devices. You can get Philippine IPs in major cities such as Quezon City, Manila, Davao City, Caloocan, Cebu City, and others. We assure you that the IP addresses don’t share any subnetwork and are extremely hard to block or flag.  

We have several pricing plans for your convenience. Payments can be made once a month at the beginning of every billing cycle. Alternatively, you can choose the usage-based Pay As You Go option and use residential proxies without buying a subscription. 

You can have unlimited concurrent connection requests, and if you ever run out of proxy bandwidth, simply upgrade your plan with just a few clicks.

Start using Decodo Philippines proxies

Reliable

We’re annually recognized as one of the top proxy providers available. Our trustworthiness is backed up by myriad online reviews we’ve received over the years from users in various parts of the world. Rest assured that we provide the service we promise.

Easy to use

Our residential proxies are easy to set up and use. You can find the necessary information on installing and using the software in our documentation. Thanks to our step-by-step guides with screenshots, using proxies is a cakewalk!

High success rate

We’re proud to say that our success rate is one of the best in the market – 99.47%, and the response time of our residential proxies is an industry-leading 0.61s. See, time is precious, so we don’t want to waste yours.

Flexible pricing

Feel free to test any package for three days, and if you’re not satisfied with the product, we’ll be able to reimburse you.

Why you shouldn’t use free Philippines proxies

Nothing good in life comes free. This is especially true when it comes to proxies. Using a free Philippines proxy service can be dangerous as it may harvest your data and insert malicious code. Moreover, such proxies are usually inefficient, slow, and easily recognized by the targeted websites. Therefore, we recommend steering clear of free Philippines proxies.

Instead, why not enjoy a safe and fast proxy solution that also provides around-the-clock customer support? Go ahead, and get your money’s worth – check out the Decodo Philippines proxy network!

Residential proxies are full of awesomeness

Unlimited connections and threads

55M+ rotating IPs

IPv4, HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 addresses

195+ countries

Easy proxy setup

Real mobile and desktop devices IPs

24/7 tech support

<0.5s avg response time

Traffic usage statistics

Target Philippines with Decodo products

Product Type

Residential proxies

SERP Scraping API

Web Scraping API

eCommerce Scraping API

Shared rotating IPs

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Static IPs

No

No

No

No

Dedicated IPs

No

No

No

No

Rotating session

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Sticky session

Yes, up to 24hrs custom sticky sessions

No

No

No

Proxy authentication

Username:Password; IP whitelist

Username:Password

Username:Password

Username:Password

Domain:port format

Yes

No

No

No

SOCKS5

No

No

No

No

HTTP, HTTPS and IPv4+IPv6

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Includes a scraper

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Includes a parser

No

Yes

No

Yes

How it works:

Fastest residential proxies

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

$3.5

/GB

Total:$3.53.5

Buy now

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3

/GB

Total:$12$6+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$44$22+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$130$65+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$245$123+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$450$225+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

250 GB

SAVE 50%

$2

/GB

Total:$1000$500+ VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

With each plan, you access:

115M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.92% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 response time in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Round badge displaying 'BEST VALUE' with five stars and 'PROXYWAY 2025' inside a double-ring border.

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Frequently asked questions

What is a proxy?

A proxy is an intermediary server that allows the user to browse the internet privately under a different IP address than the user has. If you're looking for reliable access, you can buy proxy solutions tailored for privacy, scraping, or geo-targeting needs.

What is a residential proxy?

A residential proxy allows a user to get an IP address of a real household device located in another city or country. Since residential proxies come from an ISP (Internet Service Provider), the core benefit is high anonymity and low block rate. Learn more about the topic in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy Network.

What are SOCKS4 and SOCKS5 proxies?

SOCKS4 and SOCKS5 proxies are internet protocols that exchange network packets between a client and a server. SOCKS4 proxies don’t support authentication, while SOCKS5 proxies do.

How to get a Philippine IP?

You can use our residential proxies to get an IP address from the Philippines. They are easy to set up, and we’ve got detailed instructions in our documentation.

Is it legal to use Philippine proxies and proxies in the Philippines?

It’s perfectly legal to use Philippine proxies and proxies in the Philippines. However, this doesn’t mean a user’s identity is protected if they commit a crime or fraud online. And we do have some boundaries regarding certain websites.

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