Taiwan Proxies

Mammoth-sized residential and mobile devices’ IP pool of 125M+ with 99.99% uptime and advanced rotation features. That’s what our Taiwan proxies are about.

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14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs

195+

locations

24/7

tech support

99.99%

uptime

Easy

setup

Why Decodo?

Ethically-sourced IPs

We go the extra mile to ensure that our partners have obtained explicit consent from every IP owner. We mean, we’re in EWDCI. So rest assured that you're in good hands when you use our Taiwan proxies.

Easy to get started

We don’t like complexity. That’s why you can start using proxies in seconds by logging in to your dashboard or downloading the extension for Chrome or Firefox. Simple as that!

Advanced targeting

Hop around the globe and choose the endpoint you need. Whether it’s Taiwan, Malaysia, or Canada, we cover over 195 locations.

24/7 tech support

Our team is here to help you around the clock. Drop us a message via LiveChat, and we’ll be on our way to guide you through the whole proxying journey.

Top-notch Taiwan proxies

Proxy type

Residential proxies

Mobile proxies

Best for:

  • Ad verification & management
  • Market intelligence
  • SEO content compliance
  • Multiple social media accounts management
  • Ads management & automation
  • App testing

Access:

  • 195+ locations
  • City-level targeting
  • <0.5s response time
  • 99.75% success rate
  • Pay As You Go option
  • 3G/4G/5G proxies
  • 130+ locations
  • 700+ mobile carriers
  • ASN and country-level targeting
Start for free
Start from $4.5/GB

Don’t put yourself at risk with free proxies

Things can get pretty crazy with free proxies. Some can collect information on browsing history, cookies, and personal data. Others don’t do the job right and often have connection issues.

Our premium Taiwan proxies offer a safe and secure HTTPS connection with an impressive 99.99% uptime. Plus, you'll be spoiled for choice with access to over 125M residential and mobile devices’ IPs.

We're so confident in our proxies that we offer a 14-day money-back (terms apply), so you can try it out without risk.

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Need help choosing a plan?

Chat with us, and we’ll help you find the perfect fit.

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Frequently asked questions

What is a proxy?

Residential, datacenter, and mobile proxies create an intermediate connection between you and the target you’re trying to access. When you use a proxy, your connection gets rerouted to a server that hides your original IP address and assigns you one from the provider’s IP pool.

Proxies will do the job when you need to access a website from a different location or use automation tools. Plus, the website won't be able to track your original IP address, so you can run various tasks without worrying about getting CAPTCHAs or an IP ban.

What is a residential proxy?

Residential proxy is a proxy network that contains real IP addresses provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). IPs come from real devices like computers and smartphones that are connected to local Wi-Fi. Learn more about it in our blog post: What is a Residential Proxy Network.

Residential proxies are the perfect solution for anyone who needs to run web scraping, ads verification, market intelligence, or social media automation tasks, as these proxies can help to avoid IP bans.

What is a mobile proxy?

Mobile proxies use a mobile network connection to access the internet. They use mobile cellular data and devices like smartphone or tablet IPs to hide the user's real identity and location. Mobile proxies assign a user mobile device IP address, and they can go under the radar with various scraping and automation tasks on even the most sophisticated websites.

What are SSL/HTTPS proxies?

SSL or HTTPS proxies use SSL security protocol, encrypting the data between you and the website you’re accessing. It’s a reliable way to keep your online activities private and secure and ensure that sensitive information won’t get into the hands of third parties.

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