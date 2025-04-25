Buy Proxies with PayPal
Experience the reliability and efficiency of our proxies. Easily purchase proxies with PayPal and access 195+ global locations. Enjoy fast, high-speed connections with 99.99% uptime and seamless, uninterrupted service.
195+
global locations
115M+
ethically-sourced IPs
#1
in IP quality
<0.5s
response time
99.68%
success rate
Choose a proxy and purchase with PayPal
Residential proxies
Datacenter proxies
Mobile proxies
Static residential (ISP) proxies
Best for
Multi-accounting, ad verification, market research, and web scraping.
Cybersecurity, market research, and anonymous web browsing.
App testing, price aggregation, AdTech solutions, and managing multiple accounts.
Web scraping, SEO monitoring, and accessing “mission-critical” apps.
Features
125M+ IPs in 195+ locations, SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, <0.5s response time, 99.99% uptime, advanced targeting capabilities.
10M+ IPs in 160+ locations, SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, 99.99% uptime, <0.8s response time, OS filtering, access to 700+ mobile carriers.
100K+ shared IPs, SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, worldwide locations, 400+ subnets, <0.3s response time.
Unlimited traffic & bandwidth, SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, non-expiring website session duration IPs from premium ASNs.
Pay for
GBs
GBs or IPs
GBs
GBs or IPs
Explore top proxy locations worldwide
Enjoy unrestricted access globally with 125M+ IPs from 195+ locations. With this global accessibility, you’ll bypass geo-restrictions and collect localized data even at the state-, city-, ASN-, and ZIP level.
Efficient proxies for all your needs
Don’t just buy proxies – get a solution designed to cover every detail of your use case. Enjoy fast performance, easy integration, flexible proxy management, 24/7 tech support, and more.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Leverage SOCKS5 and HTTP(S) protocols together with TCP and UDP support to access any target online, minus the CAPTCHAs or IP bans.
Reliable infrastructure
Enjoy high-speed networking and redundant architecture with 99.99% uptime, ensuring stable connections even at scale.
Seamless tool integration
Boost your efficiency by effortlessly connecting proxies to your automation tools, web scrapers, data-driven apps, and other third-party software.
Precise geo-targeting
Bypass geo-restrictions and access the content you need to easily target specific countries, states, cities, ASNs, or ZIP codes.
High-speed performance
Stay fast and efficient with low-latency, high-speed connections for smooth, uninterrupted browsing and performance.
Easy proxy management
Ethically-sourced IPs
Access a trustworthy proxy pool, fully GDPR-compliant, featuring high-quality IPs from partners who follow the highest ethical standards.
Dedicated and rotating IPs
Get stable, extended sessions with static IPs, or use rotating proxies to extract large amounts of data from multiple sources without interruptions or blocks.
Get help anytime
No matter the time, our tech experts are ready on LiveChat to guide you through any issues and ensure everything runs smoothly.
Maximizing efficiency with proxies for every use case
Leverage proxies to solve your industry challenges and let quality data drive powerful results. Effortlessly manage multiple social media accounts, track competitor prices, monitor SEO and ad performance, scrape public data, and train AI with ease.
Web scraping
Bypass CAPTCHAs and IP bans while gathering large volumes of real-time data from different sources.
Price intelligence
Gain a strategic edge by tracking your competitors, monitoring emerging market trends, and staying ahead of the competition.
Multi-account management
Simplify account creation and management for your social media or eCommerce platforms without restrictions.
AdTech
Boost your ad campaigns by checking performance, blocking bot traffic, and ensuring perfect ad display.
SEO performance
Track rankings, identify top-performing keywords, find new opportunities, and optimize your SEO strategy.
What people are saying about us
We're proud to have the support and positive feedback of 85K+ users who love Decodo’s reliability, speed, and industry-leading solutions.
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Frequently asked questions
Is PayPal a secure payment option for purchasing proxies?
Yes, PayPal is a secure payment option. It uses advanced end-to-end encryption, multi-layer security, fraud protection, and buyer protection policies to ensure your payment is safe.
How do I purchase proxies using PayPal?
To buy proxies with PayPal, go to checkout, select Card / PayPal / Google Pay as your payment method, and click on PayPal. You’ll then be redirected to PayPal to complete your payment.
Can I use PayPal without linking my bank account?
Yes, you can add money to your PayPal account without linking a bank account by linking it to a credit card instead.
Does PayPal offer buyer protection for proxy purchases?
Yes. If you pay for proxies using PayPal, you’re protected by PayPal’s Buyer Protection Program. If there's an issue with your order, you may be eligible for a refund for the full purchase price, including any shipping costs.
Are there any additional fees for using PayPal?
There are no extra fees when using PayPal unless you need to convert currency. For more information, check PayPal’s official website.
Can I set up recurring payments for proxies using PayPal?
When you purchase a proxy subscription using PayPal, the payments are automatically set to renew each billing cycle, so you don’t have to do anything extra to set up recurring payments.
Do you offer refunds for PayPal payments?
Yes, refunds are available for PayPal payments. However, refund eligibility depends on certain criteria, which you can find on our website.
Can I use PayPal in combination with other payment methods?
No, you can only use one payment method per order. Therefore, PayPal can’t be combined with other payment methods for a single purchase.
How is the pricing for proxies structured?
Our proxy pricing varies depending on the proxy type and features.
Datacenter proxies are the most affordable, while residential and mobile proxies are more expensive due to higher anonymity and the use of real IPs. Pricing also depends on how many proxies you need and your subscription plan (Pay As You Go or monthly).
Does the price change based on geographic targeting?
No, our pricing doesn’t change based on geographic targeting. Our plans are based on bandwidth or IP count, so you only pay for the data you consume or the IPs you need, regardless of the target location.
Are residential proxies more expensive than datacenter proxies?
Yes, residential proxies are generally more expensive than datacenter proxies. This is because residential proxies offer higher anonymity by using real user IP addresses, making them more effective at bypassing geo-restrictions. Datacenter proxies, on the other hand, are faster, cheaper, but easier to detect. Check out our blog post for a more detailed explanation of the differences between residential and datacenter proxies.
Buy Proxies with PayPal
Set up quickly, target with precision, and access 195+ global locations in no time.